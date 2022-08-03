The 6 Oldest Restaurants in Arkansas, Have You Been Any of Them?

Read on kygl.com
Little Rock community surprised by fish graveyard
A normally beautiful lake in Little Rock has turned into a fish graveyard. Neighbors around Lake Foreman have been smelling the hundreds of fish lining where there was once water.
5newsonline.com
What to know about tax-free weekend in Arkansas
Items from electronics to clothing will be tax-exempt this weekend, August 6-7, in Arkansas. Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 5-7.
What’s happening this weekend in central Arkansas?
For those in central Arkansas looking for entertainment, there is something for everyone this weekend including massive music and comedy events, as well as a photo expo and a job fair.
Little Rock 10-year-old participates in 50 yard challenge to help those in the community
As the summer heat continues, peoples' front lawns are growing by the minute, and a simple act of kindness can go a long way. One young boy from Little Rock is taking part in a labor of love challenge called the ‘50 Yard Challenge’ but he says this is just the beginning.
Local Arkansas coffee being sold at Walmart
ARKANSAS, USA — Something big is brewing in the state, thanks to a new partnership between Walmart and northwest Arkansas' Coffee Collective Company. The partnership will allow several local coffee companies' products to soon be available for purchase at Walmart locations across the state. Nexus in downtown Little Rock...
KATV
Arkansas animal rescue shelter helps Kentucky animal rescue shelter in flooding disaster
An Arkansas animal rescue shelter traveled to Kentucky to help another rescue shelter amid the flooding disaster in eastern Kentucky. Terre Wood, founder of NovaStar Rescue in Dover, Arkansas, said she got word that Ruby Whiskers Animal Shelter in Hazard, Arkansas was needing aid. Wood said her rescue shelter fundraised...
Little Rock completes investigation into Big Country Chateau Apartments
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The City of Little Rock's investigation into code violations for Big Country Chateau Apartments has been completed; with a new timeline to fix any code violations starting on Thursday. Many residents shared that they're used to issues with mold and bugs, but when the water...
Arkansas woman gives away over 500 backpacks ahead of first day of school
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 2017, Tamara Fudge has braved the heat to make a profit selling watermelons in Arkansas— which is a tradition she's kept alive. "My father, the late Jessie Fudge, used to sell watermelons in the Dark Hollow community," Fudge said. She explained that...
talkbusiness.net
Pavilion in the Park sells to Flake family for $8.85 million
Pavilion in the Park, an upscale retail and office center at 8201 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, sold for $8.85 million this week. Little Rock real estate firm Colliers Arkansas disclosed the transaction Thursday (Aug. 4) in a news release. Central Properties Inc., led by Little Rock commercial real estate...
KTLO
Governor: Arkansas is No. 1 pro-life state
Americans United for Life ranks Arkansas as the No. 1 pro-life state in the nation, and today I’d like to talk about a few of the organizations and people that give meaning to that designation. Arkansas is blessed with thousands of people who devote their lives to promoting and...
Body of Arkansas County Northern District Judge recovered in lake
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The body of 48-year-old Jeremiah T. Bueker, an Arkansas County Northern District Court judge was recovered from a lake on Sunday morning. According to reports, Bueker and family and friends spent their weekend in Jefferson County. At one point Bueker ventured off for a...
KATV
Arkansas Department of Transportation says road closures in LR metro are ahead Monday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — While highway construction and road work continue across the Little Rock metro, road closures are ahead and are expected to cause traffic delays. Officials of the Arkansas Department of Transportation said work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve weekly lane closures.
Financial relief available for Arkansas farmers
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Throughout the past few months, Arkansas has been in a state of drought. Although recently we've had a bit of rainfall, it still hasn't been enough to help some producers in the natural state. "The drought has been going on for about two months now...
fox16.com
Help guide future habitat work for Arkansas’s quail and turkey populations
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The break in triple-digit temperatures may inspire many outdoors enthusiasts to pick up their hiking, cycling and camping adventures, and many hunters’ minds already are centered around improvements they can make in their favorite hunting location or scouting a new piece of public land for fall. If you happen to scare up a covey of quail or see a turkey during your adventures, the AGFC wants to know.
Arkansas man feeling lucky after winning big on lottery ticket
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Ahead of the July 21 lottery drawing, Edrick Tan of Austin bought a $2 Lucky for Life lottery ticket on the Jackpocket app and lucked out winning $25,000-a-year-for-life. Tan added that he had recently decided to download the Jackpocket app on a whim after a...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 2
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 2, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Souter Farm, LLC, Pamela Kay Souter Shemas, 2367 Columbia Road 15, Magnolia filed 7/26/22. Ouachita. Jennifer's Hair Studio LLC, Jennifer Elliott, 520 Jefferson, Camden filed 7/26/22. Union. RCP Production, LLC,...
Kait 8
Educators prepare to head to Little Rock
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The back and forth about teacher pay and raises continue. Teachers are making their way to Little Rock. Educators from across the state, including here in the region, are preparing to make sure their voices are heard at the state level. They are hoping to address...
New anchor Faith Woodard to join THV11 evening team
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — THV11 announced this week that a new anchor has joined the evening team alongside Craig O’Neill, Rolly Hoyt, and Chief Meteorologist Tom Brannon. Faith Woodard, originally from Tampa, Fla., served most recently at CBS4 in the Rio Grande Valley in south Texas. Prior to that, she worked as a reporter at WBOC in Maryland and as a sideline reporter for SportsNet New York and Big East Digital Network. She studied at Georgetown University as well as the Columbia School of Journalism.
Arkansas veteran celebrates passage of PACT Act, fought for language to be included
It's been a journey more than a decade in the making: the fight to guarantee all U.S. veterans exposed to toxins receive their earned health care benefits.
Arrest made by Little Rock Police in Little Rock 2020 murder
Police served a warrant in a Little Rock murder investigation.
