ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley City, ND

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Three Classes Proposed for High School Basketball

There could be changes coming to the high school basketball league. The preliminary three-class basketball proposal has been drafted by a focus group representing member schools and regions in North Dakota. The draft proposal would move several smaller schools from the current Class A, and form a new Class A...
VALLEY CITY, ND
kvrr.com

NDSU Football Practices on New Turf

FARGO, N.D — It’s Friday and the bison received a gift for day two of fall camp practicing on their brand new turf. Both sides of the ball are still very early into the install and for the first week Entz has a certain approach. “Our philosophy early...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valley City, ND
Football
Valley City, ND
College Sports
City
Valley City, ND
Valley City, ND
Sports
City
Jamestown, ND
Valley City, ND
Government
valleynewslive.com

Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Lady A postpones tour, including shows in Fargo and Minot

FARGO, ND (KDLM) – Country trio Lady A has postponed their upcoming nationwide Request Line tour, which includes a pair of late September shows at Minot’s Norsk Hostfest and Sheel’s Arena Fargo. The group announced the news early Thursday morning on their social media platforms, saying that...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Red River Women’s Clinic’s Moorhead location revealed

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The Red River Women’s Clinic has a new location in Moorhead. City records say it will be at 302 Highway 75 North across from Moorhead Public Service. The clinic raised nearly $1 million on GoFundMe to move from its Downtown Fargo location to Moorhead.
MOORHEAD, MN
froggyweb.com

Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away

FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naia#Election Local#University Of Jamestown#American Football#College Football#Vcsu Football#Naia Top#Viking
valleynewslive.com

ND workers make less per hour than national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its Employment Situation Summary for the month of July stating that employment is up over half a million jobs and unemployment rates are down to 3.5%. But North Dakota lags behind the national average in one very important category, mean...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fargo Police To Add 15 New Officers As Police Academy Graduates

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is about to get 15 new officers. They will be sworn in on Monday following the graduation of 22 recruits from the Fargo Police Academy. The academy is a 12-week training program conducted in-house and fully certified by the North Dakota Peace...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Red River Valley SWAT: Local community support is bringing us "good resources"

(Fargo, ND) -- Red River Valley SWAT spoke with WDAY Radio about how the agency determines when they are deployed, the staff they have on call, and multiple other topics. West Fargo Police Sergeant and Red River Valley SWAT Team Leader Craig Danielson says the team is made from a combination of multiple departments from across our region. He says the wide variety of agencies bring many resouces to the department in return.
WEST FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Lane closures on the way for I-94

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Beginning at around 8:30 P.M. on August 4, there will be a westbound lane closure on Interstate 94 in Moorhead for several hours overnight. Crews will be removing concrete barriers and barrels along the road between the Highway 75 and 34th St/ SE Main Ave. exits.
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo PD investigates another weekend shooting

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department is investigating another weekend shooting. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of University Drive N at 2:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of vandalism. Once on scene, officers discovered glass from the front door of a business had been broken.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Police standoff ends in Jamestown, man taken into custody

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – Law enforcement was involved in an armed standoff in Jamestown for several hours Thursday. Jamestown Police, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene at about 10 a.m. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they...
JAMESTOWN, ND
KX News

Name revealed in fatal Cass County motorcycle crash

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The man has been identified as 75-year-old Charles Hiram Bekkerus from Fargo. Bekkerus was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, […]
CASS COUNTY, ND
wdayradionow.com

West Fargo restaurant catches fire

(West Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo restaurant is damaged after a fire broke out late Saturday morning. The West Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that at 11:50 a.m, crews were dispatched to Spitfire Bar & Grill for a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, flames were visible from the roof of the building, above the commercial kitchen space. Crews quickly knocked down and contained the fire.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Neighbor speaks out about today’s Jamestown stand-off

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A several-hour-long standoff with police, in Jamestown, today ended with 41-year-old Kevin Garnica in custody. Many homes and a nearby daycare were evacuated while officials contacted the suspect. Terry Bell and his wife got a knock on their apartment door, Thursday morning. “A guy...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Mapleton Man Killed By Law Enforcement Identified

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mapleton man was shot and killed after an hours-long negotiation with law enforcement on Monday, August 1st. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is releasing the name of the deceased person, as 35-year-old Andrew James Martinez. The Cass County Sheriff received two 911 calls...
MAPLETON, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy