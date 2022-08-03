ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade

A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
Toni Eddy Passes Away at 65

Toni Jeanne Marie Raymond Eddy died on July 25, 2022 at the age of 65. She was born in Newberg on April 12, 1957 to Arvild (Bobo) and Margaret Raymond. She grew up in St. Paul, the seventh of nine children. Toni graduated from St. Paul High School in 1975,...
Mel Vernon Passes Away at 89

Melvin D. “Mel” Vernon of Pilot Rock died on Aug. 2, 2022 at home in Hermiston at the age of 89. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Grand Coulee, Wash. Mel enjoyed snow birding during the winter, traveling, music (especially playing the guitar), woodworking and cherished time with his family.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Robin Gadsden Passes Away at 68

Robin H. Raybourne Gadsden died on July 31, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 68. She was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in Charleston, S.C. A celebration gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parish hall, Hermiston.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs

HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon

UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision

A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
