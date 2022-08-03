Read on northeastoregonnow.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade
A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
17 square miles of Benton County agricultural land may be home to this new kind of farm
40% of Washington state’s power is already produced within 100 miles of Tri-Cities.
Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary
What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill
HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
Toni Eddy Passes Away at 65
Toni Jeanne Marie Raymond Eddy died on July 25, 2022 at the age of 65. She was born in Newberg on April 12, 1957 to Arvild (Bobo) and Margaret Raymond. She grew up in St. Paul, the seventh of nine children. Toni graduated from St. Paul High School in 1975,...
Mel Vernon Passes Away at 89
Melvin D. “Mel” Vernon of Pilot Rock died on Aug. 2, 2022 at home in Hermiston at the age of 89. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Grand Coulee, Wash. Mel enjoyed snow birding during the winter, traveling, music (especially playing the guitar), woodworking and cherished time with his family.
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
Popeyes Louisiana Chicken opens doors Thursday — it’s the first in Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Shining in the blue sky like a bright orange bat signal, the Popeyes Louisiana Chicken sign stands proudly off W Clearwater Ave and Vista Way along one of Kennewick’s busiest intersections. Thursday marked the fast food franchise’s grand opening and the end of a 2.5-year...
Robin Gadsden Passes Away at 68
Robin H. Raybourne Gadsden died on July 31, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 68. She was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in Charleston, S.C. A celebration gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parish hall, Hermiston.
Woman accused of animal neglect disappears from Hermiston after relinquishing a dozen dogs
HERMISTON, Ore. — Authorities in Umatilla County are considering animal neglect charges for a 70-year-old woman who allegedly bred Yorkshire Terriers under poor conditions and eventually surrendered a dozen caged dogs. According to an announcement from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies visited a trailer on the 2300-block of N 1st Pl in Hermiston on July 30 after receiving reports...
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
1 killed, 2 wounded after gunfire erupts at underage party in Tri-Cities
Bullets were found in houses and cars on the block.
Woman’s body north of Tri-Cities leads to a two-state search for 2 missing children
Another woman has been arrested.
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
Major work starts Monday to upgrade North First Place in Hermiston
HERMISTON — The first of three major capital improvement plan projects to upgrade underground utilities and the road surface on North First Place, Hermiston, resume Monday, Aug. 8. Work on North First Place between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues could last up to two months, according to a...
Mesa homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped two children, caught in Oregon
UPDATE AT 7:00 P.M. ON AUGUST 5, 2022. Officials from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies arrest Chiloe Chervenell when she was located with her two biological children in Oregon. Commander Monty Huber said Chervenell has no parental rights over the two; a seven- and nine-year-old. Chervenell is in custody at the Umatilla County Jail and...
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
Hermiston Man Dies in Collision
A Hermiston man died Wednesday in a collision with a semi-truck on Highway 730. Just prior to noon, according to the Oregon State Police, Scott McBride, 59, was driving a Saturn SUV in the westbound lane when for unknown reasons he crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming semi-truck near milepost 182.
It’s Surprising Which Washington City is #1 for Prisoners
There are over 15,000 Washingtonians incarcerated in state prisons. These inmates come from all over the state. Every county is represented in the Washington state prison system. We've made a list of the Top-10 cities in Washington with residents behind prison bars, which you'll find below. But you should know:...
