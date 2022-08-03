Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested

Read on wjon.com
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting in Otsego Under Investigation
OTSEGO -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that took place in Otsego this weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 12000 block of 72nd Court Northeast shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a man threatening to hurt himself and his family.
Deputies fatally shoot man in Wright County
A man was shot dead by deputies in Otsego during an incident in the early hours of Sunday. The Wright County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release that a man had died after two of its deputies opened fire in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE. According to...
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
Three charged in Brooklyn Center street racing incident
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Three people face charges stemming from a late-April street racing incident in Brooklyn Center, following a recent crackdown by the State Patrol and Minneapolis Police Department.Charging documents say that around 11 p.m. on April 23, Evandro Ballarini Dos Santos, 35, was driving a Dodge Caravan that zoomed and spun in the intersection at Shingle Creek Boulevard and Summit Drive. Three passengers, including Dos Santos' 13-year-old son, were hanging out the window.At one point, the car whipped close to a group of spectators, charges state. The two adult passengers in the car - Ayyoob Dawood Abdus-Salam and Isac...
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Sheriff says alcohol likely a factor in Kandiyohi County ATV crash that injured 3
LAKE LILLIAN, Minn. -- The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office said alcohol was likely a factor in an ATV crash that injured three people Saturday night.The sheriff's office said a 30-year-old man was driving a side-by-side ATV with two passengers on Park Avenue in Lake Lillian. Just before 11 p.m., the driver "ran off the end of the city street and rolled the ATV into a corn field," according to the sheriff's office.The driver was hospitalized, but is expected to be OK. His two passengers -- a 21-year-old man and a 25-year-old man -- were treated for minor injuries at the scene.Lake Lillian is about 90 miles west of the Twin Cities, just south of Willmar.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Three People Hurt in ATV Crash in Kandiyohi County
LAKE LILLIAN -- Three people were hurt in an ATV rollover in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday to a report of an ATV crash in the city of Lake Lillian. A 30-year-old Lake Lillian man was driving a side-by-side...
willmarradio.com
Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
redlakenationnews.com
St. Paul teen charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old on downtown Minneapolis rail platform
A St. Paul teenager was charged Thursday with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy at a downtown Minneapolis light-rail transit station Tuesday as the unarmed victim had both hands raised. Tashawn C. Powell, 17, was charged in Hennepin County District Court by juvenile petition, which noted that prosecutors...
kelo.com
K-9 Alma retires from Minnesota State Patrol
ST. PAUL, MN (KELO.com) — After seven years of hard work, Alma has retired from the Minnesota State Patrol. The wirehair pointer was deployed with her handler, Trooper Patrick Beuning, 237 times. The state patrol says the K-9 helped seize over $102,000 in illegal drug proceeds, nearly 48 pounds of cocaine, and 553 pounds of marijuana, as well as methamphetamine, mushrooms, and heroin.
Three dead in crash involving car full of Missourians in Minnesota
Three people from Missouri are dead and one other Missourian suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in west-central Minnesota on Thursday. According to the State Patrol, the four were together in a Lexus SUV traveling northbound on County Road 7 west of Willmar when they reached the intersection at Highway 40 and collided with an eastbound semi just before 6 p.m.
Charges: Man drove twice the speed limit before crashing into car in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Charges say a 44-year-old man was driving at twice the speed limit in the moments before he hit another car in Plymouth, severely injuring a woman who later died from her injuries.Christoper Lee Keyes was charged in Hennepin County with one count of criminal vehicular homicide. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years, if he is convicted.According to the charges, officers arrived at 38th Avenue and County Road 101 on May 6. There, they found Keyes sitting in the drivers' seat of his Lexus. Officers said he appeared dazed but not impaired.A Hyundai was pressed up...
willmarradio.com
Willmar man hurt in Friday morning motorcycle crash
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. The Willmar Police Department says at 7:13 a.m. 33-year-old Kent Underland was driving his cycle southbound on 1st Street North, near Copperleaf Senior Care, when he collided with a northbound Pontiac SUV that was turning left onto 15th Avenue Northwest. Underland was transported to CentraCare-Rice Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later airlifted to St. Cloud with significant injuries. The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Luz Garcia, was not hurt.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
9-year-old girl injured in St. Cloud hit-and-run
A 9-year-old girl was struck by a driver who then fled the scene, according to St. Cloud police. The department says the hit-and-run happened at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday when the girl "tried to run across the road" when she collided with a passing motorist on the 300 block of Wilson Ave. NE.
3 killed in Kandiyohi County crash
ST. JOHN'S TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Three of four vehicle occupants have died following a crash with a semi Thursday afternoon.The crash happened around 6 p.m. along Highway 40 and County Road 7 near St. John's Township in Kandiyohi County.According to the Minnesota State Patrol, two of the people in the SUV -- which collided with a semi truck in an intersection -- were unbelted at the time of the crash.The driver, a 41-year-old from Missouri, as well as two other passengers -- also from Missouri -- were killed in the crash.The fourth passenger was a 35-year-old woman who sustained life-threatening injuries.The driver of the semi truck was not seriously injured.
Stolen Motorcycle in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a stolen motorcycle on the 4000 block of 12th Street North. It is a black 2007 Harley Davidson Dyna Glide. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the motorcycle was taken from a parking lot. It has gray pin striping with Minnesota registration 90369ME. If you...
State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot."Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching.""They're not only putting themselves...
