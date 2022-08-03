ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OR

Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade

A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
Community Mourns Local Artist

RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
RICHLAND, WA
Yellow Hawk Tribal Health Center to Host Golf Tourney on Aug. 26

The Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center will host the second annual Scholarship Golf Scramble on Friday, Aug. 26 at the Golf Course at Birch Creek in Pendleton. The four-person scramble raises money for Yellowhawk’s scholarship fund, established for members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation who are pursuing careers in the medical field.
PENDLETON, OR
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
HERMISTON, OR
Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
PASCO, WA
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
HERMISTON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Mel Vernon Passes Away at 89

Melvin D. “Mel” Vernon of Pilot Rock died on Aug. 2, 2022 at home in Hermiston at the age of 89. He was born on July 23, 1933 in Grand Coulee, Wash. Mel enjoyed snow birding during the winter, traveling, music (especially playing the guitar), woodworking and cherished time with his family.
HERMISTON, OR
Toni Eddy Passes Away at 65

Toni Jeanne Marie Raymond Eddy died on July 25, 2022 at the age of 65. She was born in Newberg on April 12, 1957 to Arvild (Bobo) and Margaret Raymond. She grew up in St. Paul, the seventh of nine children. Toni graduated from St. Paul High School in 1975,...
HERMISTON, OR
Robin Gadsden Passes Away at 68

Robin H. Raybourne Gadsden died on July 31, 2022 at her home in Hermiston at the age of 68. She was born on Feb. 15, 1954 in Charleston, S.C. A celebration gathering will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church parish hall, Hermiston.
HERMISTON, OR
