To say I am proud of the collective work we do at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education is a monumental understatement. With National Health Center Week taking place Aug. 7-13 in a nation suffering with public health challenges, notable health and health care disparities, and a well-documented primary care workforce shortage, now seems like a perfect opportunity to tout the many ways our Graduate Medical Education Safety-Net Consortium delivers its mission to improve the health of residents in Northeast Pennsylvania and also in communities across our country through our national partnerships and learning networks with Federally Qualified Health Centers.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO