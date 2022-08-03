Read on www.timesleader.com
Fighting to keep First Hospital open
KINGSTON, Pa. — Employees from First Hospital on Wyoming Avenue in Kingston planned to speak out against the planned closure at a news conference on Thursday, but a union representative tells Newswatch 16 they were told their jobs would be on the line if they did. State lawmakers and...
thevalleyadvantage.com
The Wright Medicine: Celebrating primary health care providers
To say I am proud of the collective work we do at The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education is a monumental understatement. With National Health Center Week taking place Aug. 7-13 in a nation suffering with public health challenges, notable health and health care disparities, and a well-documented primary care workforce shortage, now seems like a perfect opportunity to tout the many ways our Graduate Medical Education Safety-Net Consortium delivers its mission to improve the health of residents in Northeast Pennsylvania and also in communities across our country through our national partnerships and learning networks with Federally Qualified Health Centers.
Thousands of patients reeling from clinic closures, doctors preparing for hospital shutdown
BERWICK, Pa. — A new report filed in federal bankruptcy court paints a picture of just how dire the situation is for the nearly 5,000 patients left without care. Almost two weeks ago, several of the clinics affiliated with the Berwick Hospital Center shut down with no prior warning to staff or patients.
Two area hospitals plan merger
Commonwealth Health has announced Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton plan to join together under one license. The health system says the plan "formally joins two respected histories of caring for the community with distinct campuses providing distinct services". Commonwealth Health sent the state Department of Health a request to consolidate operations of the two facilities under a single license. Discussions with the state are ongoing but the goal is to complete the licensure transition this year. Moses Taylor will offer obstetrics and senior mental health services, while Regional Hospital will offer medical, surgical and intensive care and cardiovascular services.
Evangelical Community Hospital seeks, and will train, hospice volunteers
Lewisburg,Pa. — Hospice of Evangelical is looking for new volunteers. Hospice volunteers do not need to have experience in healthcare, just a caring heart and the desire to make a difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their families. Hospice of Evangelical will hold its annual volunteer training on Sept. 21, 2022, at the Hospice of Evangelical building located at 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, Pa., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ...
Battle for First Hosptial’s future
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There’s more fallout Thursday, about the planned closure of a mental health and psychiatric facility in Luzerne County. It comes after this week’s announcement that First Hospital of Kingston will close its doors in the fall. News of the planned closure is a blow to patients and their families, as […]
slhn.org
New Health Center in Hazelton
St. Luke’s Health Center-Hazleton is now open, expanding the Greater Hazleton community’s access to awarding winning care. The 8,600 square-foot facility located at the Church Hill Mall, 1097 N Church St., Hazle Township, now provides access to Care Now (Urgent Care/ Walk-in Services), Occupational Medicine, x-ray, laboratory, primary care and physical therapy services.
wkok.com
Northumberland and Montour Counties with High COVID Levels
ATLANTA – Two Valley counties are now experiencing ‘high’ levels of COVID spread in the past week. The CDC updated on its website Friday Montour County remains in the high category, and Northumberland County is experiencing ‘high’ spread of the virus for the first time in weeks.
UPMC hosts job fair in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — UPMC hopes to recruit some employees from Berwick Hospital Center. Recruiters from UPMC were at The Forge Pub and Eatery in Berwick to discuss openings at the health system's facilities. This comes a little more than a week after the owner of the Berwick Hospital Center...
COVID restrictions prompt protest outside VA hospital
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dozens of protestors gathered at the VA Hospital in Luzerne County to rally against the hospital's COVID policies. Protestors believe the residents deserve more freedoms, like access to the outdoors and easier visitation requirements. According to VA officials, the safety precautions have protected residents and staff...
pct.edu
Penn College student accepted to surgical residency
A graduating Pennsylvania College of Technology student is one of about a dozen accepted for the fall to the Physician Assistant Surgical Residency Program offered by Norwalk Hospital/Yale University School of Medicine. Damaris A. Diaz, of Williamsport, plans to graduate from Penn College with a combined bachelor’s/master’s degree in physician...
Mehmet Oz speaks with Luzerne County veterans
DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, made a campaign stop in Luzerne County Friday afternoon. Oz hosted a “Fighting for our heroes” roundtable with local veterans to hear about issues that are most important to them. Veterans and politicians gathered at VFW Post 1227 in Duryea […]
wkok.com
North’d County Urging Union to Accept Prison Proposal
COAL TOWNSHIP – Northumberland County officials are urging the union representing its COs, or it’s Correctional Officers, to accept its proposal addressing staffing shortages at the county prison. Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano told WKOK the county wants to implement the new proposal right away and are urging county...
Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress selects new executive director
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Changes are coming to the city of Hazleton in hopes of revitalizing the downtown. “When we came here, for several years we didn’t know where to go,” says Walter Duran, coordinator of the Downtown Hazleton Alliance for Progress. Duran moved to Hazleton from the Dominican Republic. He says for years, […]
West Nile Virus found in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WRE/WYOU) — The presence of the West Nile virus in a mosquito has been detected in Lackawanna County, Tuesday. According to a news release, the positive sample was collected in the TrippPark section of Scranton. Lackawanna County had been notified of the positive test results on Tuesday. Officials say although this is […]
Hazleton police welcome new K9 unit
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local rotary club.. Is helping out a police department in Luzerne County. For more than a century, the rotary club of Hazleton has been serving the city and changing lives. “Some of the things we do are provide coats for kids in the winter that may not be able […]
Power restored in Luzerne, Lackawanna Counties
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PPL reported a power outage Thursday that impacted over 1,000 customers, stretching from Luzerne into Lackawanna County. According to PPL, the outage was impacting areas in Inkerman, through Hughestown, Moosic, and all the way up to Scranton. At the time, 1,377 customers were impacted and crews were sent to make repairs. The […]
WGAL
7 adults, 3 children dead in Luzerne County house fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Seven adults and three children are confirmed dead after a fire in northeast Pennsylvania, according to state police. The fire started around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, south of Wilkes-Barre. "I heard this pop. Sounded like a gunshot. I looked out...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
Officials tour SCI-Retreat, could Luzerne County inmates be moved?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Can a former state prison now be used as a county lock-up? Luzerne County leaders toured SCI Retreat in Newport Township, Tuesday. The state closed the retreat in 2020 and now SCI retreat could be an option for Luzerne County to address its concerns regarding its current prison. On Tuesday, county officials […]
