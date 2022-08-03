‘A Festival of Joy’: HAPI to Host Humboldt’s First Japanese Obon Festival, Celebrating and Honoring the Spirits of the Dead

Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO