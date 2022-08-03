‘A Festival of Joy’: HAPI to Host Humboldt’s First Japanese Obon Festival, Celebrating and Honoring the Spirits of the Dead

Read on lostcoastoutpost.com
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS/VIDEO) Know Your 2022 Eureka Street Art Festival Artists
A crowd gathered under the Samoa Bridge near Halvorsen Park on Saturday afternoon to enjoy food, local vendors and music in celebration of the latest batch of murals to decorate our town as a part of the fifth annual Eureka Street Art Festival. Jenna Catsos, one of the festival organizers,...
viatravelers.com
12 Best Things to Do in Eureka, California
It’s no surprise that the definition of “eureka” is “a cry of joy or satisfaction when one finds or discovers something,” as the city of Eureka, California, is sure to bring a lot of joy to anyone who visits. With so many unique things to...
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE CANNABIS CONVERSATION: Humboldt’s Big Play
This is the first installment in a two-part series that will highlight views for Humboldt’s best path forward in the cannabis industry. Regardless of your take on cannabis as a profession, our area is heavily reliant on farming revenues and we have a collective interest in preserving this important driver of economic prosperity in our region.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) ELK RIVER ESTUARY ENHANCEMENT: Huffman Tours Project Site to Learn More About Restoration Strategies and Local Efforts to Curb Sea Level Rise
For the better part of a decade, the City of Eureka has been dreaming up a plan to rehabilitate and restore wetland habitat along Elk River Estuary on Humboldt Bay. The ambitious Elk River Estuary Enhancement Project, which broke ground earlier this summer, will open up a network of waterways connected to Elk River to improve fish passage and provide new opportunities for aquatic recreation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
FLIGHTS to SEATTLE? Big Fed Grant Gives Humboldt a Shot at Attracting Service to Portland or the Emerald City, County Says
Congressman Jared Huffman has helped the Humboldt County Department of Aviation secure $850,000 in grant funds from the US Department of Transportation’s Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to be used to attract additional air service for a northbound route. The SCASDP grant program is designed to help...
lostcoastoutpost.com
More Residents Ordered to Evacuate Due to Six Rivers Lightning Complex Surrounding Willow Creek; Fire Remains Uncontained
Two additional areas have been ordered to evacuate in response to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex — a grouping of eight wildfires surrounding the Willow Creek area. North Bigfoot Scenic Byway, River Bend Road, Peach Tree Lane, Patterson Road. South of Bigfoot Scenic Byway, Horse Linto Creek Road. East...
kymkemp.com
Over 500 Acres Burning Around Willow Creek This Evening as Latest Info on the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Released
Press release from Six Rivers National Forest Service:. CORRAL: Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Tish Tang Ridge. WATERMAN: Approx. 75 acres. Fire is located northeast of Willow Creek on Waterman Ridge Road 7N02 Forest Route 4. CEDAR: Approx 80 acres. Hose lay around fire. Multiple resources on-scene,...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:54 p.m.: Six Rivers NF Lists More Fires] Lightning Storm Peppers Northern Humboldt, Multiple Fires Reported
Throughout the early morning hours today (August 5), lightning flashed in northern Humboldt–particularly near Willow Creek and Hoopa. Basho Watson Parks, a member of the Willow Creek Fire Safe Council, has been up since early this morning reporting on the resulting fires on the Willow Creek, CA Bulletin Board on Facebook.
IN THIS ARTICLE
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE MAPS: Here’s a Look at All the Lightning-Caused Fires Currently Burning Near Willow Creek
UPDATE, 3:28 p.m.: New Evacuation Warnings Issued Saturday Afternoon. Twelve lightning caused fires were identified on August 5th and are a result of thunderstorms that moved across the forest. Due to the aggressive initial attack of Six Rivers National Forest fire fighters and cooperating agencies there are now only 8 active fires. The focus for Six Rivers management and firefighters remains suppression of the remaining wildfires and providing public safety.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt: Going Down!
A thunderstorm passed through Humboldt County last night, lighting up the dry terrain in the hills. Scroll down for real-time reports from “Unofficial,” a valued member of our “Scanner Traffic Indicates” corps. And find, below, video taken by friend of the LoCO Joel Rosser from his McKinleyville-area vantage.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Nordic Aquafarms Lays out Next Steps After Planning Commission Gives the Thumbs-Up to Their Samoa Fish Farm Plans
Yesterday, the Humboldt County Planning Commission voted to certify the Environmental Impact Report (EIR), a comprehensive initial step in the Nordic Aquafarms (NAF) permitting process. In addition to that certification, the commission also approved the coastal development permit for Terrestrial Development. “We would like to convey our appreciation for the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SIX RIVERS FIRES: Saturday Morning Update From Humboldt OES
Evacuation warnings and orders remain in effect for areas east and south of Willow Creek as fire crews work to contain the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. The Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire is made up of 11 fires around the Willow Creek area. The fires are burning in areas of steep terrain and dry conditions. The incident response is being managed by the United States Forest Service - Six Rivers National Forest. Today resources from CAL FIRE have been deployed to assist in the firefighting efforts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services Issues an Advisory to Willow Creek Area After Multiple Fires
Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services tweeted,. ADVISORY: Due to #wildfire activity, the @HumCoSO is issuing an ADVISORY for the Willow Creek area. There are no evacuation orders or warnings at this time. Please open locked gates for fire personnel access and be ready to go at a moment’s notice. tinyurl.com/5d2eyd4e.
kymkemp.com
Gunshot Victim Traveling West Along Hwy 299 Assisted by Several Local Agencies
A gunshot victim traveling in a car on Hwy 299 was located and taken to the hospital late this morning. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “[J]ust after 11 a.m. today, the Sheriff’s Office received the report of a blue sedan traveling through the Willow Creek area carrying a possible gunshot victim.”
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Issues New Evacuation Orders at 7:37 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 𝗜𝗦𝗦𝗨𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗭𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗦 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟲 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗨𝗠-𝗘𝟬𝟱𝟳. Residents in zones HUM-E056 AND HUM-E057 should evacuate now. An overnight evacuation shelter has been established at Trinity Valley Elementary School, located at 730 Highway 96, Willow Creek. For an interactive map of affected zones, visit: community.zonehaven.com. For more information go to humboldtsheriff.org/emergency.
kymkemp.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Orders For Areas Near Salyer
Per the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office an EVACUATION ORDER is being issued for the following areas; Salyer Loop down to the bridge at Highway 299, Salyer Heights, Orchard Lane, and Campbell Ridge Road. Please use caution while evacuating, safety personnel and vehicles will be in the area…Evacuation Center is at Trinity Valley Elementary School 730 N Highway 96 Willow Creek, CA 95573.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Drug Task Force Arrests Man for Human Trafficking
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Tuesday May 5th, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) arrested Javier...
lostcoastoutpost.com
actionnewsnow.com
Woman dies in Thursday’s motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 58-year-old woman from Lewiston died in a motorcycle vs. big rig crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, according to the CHP. The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. west of Indian Creek Lodge, which is east of Douglas City. A CHP officer who was on...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Comments / 0