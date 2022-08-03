Read on www.beckersspine.com
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
3 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"
PHOTOS: Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - There was only one place to be on Friday night and that was at Camping World Stadium as Bad Bunny performed for a packed crowd. Roads around the stadium were shut down around 2:30 p.m. – hours before the concert as massive crowds of fans were anticipated for the show.
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
Best Atlanta to Orlando drive + camping 🌞 springs + nature stops 🌞 Georgia to Orlando road trip 🌞 Florida travel blog
So you want to do a road trip to Florida driving from Atlanta to Orlando!. Driving directly, it might take around 6.5 hours of driving time from Atlanta to Orlando. So, as a 7 hour drive, for many people it would be considered doable to drive from Atlanta to Orlando in one day if you’re looking to just go straight there.
SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award
The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
3 great pizza places in Florida
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you happen to live in Florida or you love going to Florida on holiday and you love eating pizza, then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some tasty pizza. Once you taste the kind of pizza they serve at these places, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you like, you will absolutely find something for your liking at these pizza spots. But don't take my word for it. Go and try them out yourself and then come back and tell us which one you liked more. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Florida to visit next time you are in the area:
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing Florida's many great restaurants!
Former Applebee's manager 'in shock' after DEO takes $5K lotto prize
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – When Michael Everett walked into the Publix supermarket in Lake Buena Vista this past Monday night, he never imagined he would hit it big on a “Monopoly Doubler” lottery ticket to the tune of $5,000. The bartender and former Applebee’s manager was set...
Tracking the tropics: Tropical wave to move across Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — It has been more than a month since the last tropical storm, Colin. Now we’re starting to see the potential for the next organized system after a quiet stretch of weather moved across the tropical Atlantic. The system will begin as a tropical wave moving...
Local eater undergoes changes, will change name
The new ownership of Naldo's Mexican Kitchen in The Villages is making some changes to the restaurant in Southern Trace Plaza. "We bought the restaurant in May and quickly made some changes," said Alejandro Zarinana, one of the owners of Naldo's. "We've updated the look of the restaurant, the menu is new and in about two or three months the restaurant's name will be changed to Tequila Cantina."
String of crashes on I-4 near Sanford has drivers concerned
SANFORD, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three major incidents on Interstate 4 at mile marker 101 this week in Sanford, leaving drivers concerned. On Monday, an SUV hit a semi-truck stopped for traffic, according to a report. Troopers said the driver of the SUV, a 36-year-old Orlando man, died at the scene.
Central Florida school districts implement safety measures, guardians for upcoming academic year
Fla. — In May, the school year ended in such a heavy way, with the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Questions about the safety of our schools naturally resurfaced in that aftermath. Florida tried to make the classroom a safer place in 2018 post-Parkland by...
Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
Orlando man sentenced after being found with teen in hotel room for 'sleepover'
An Orlando man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars for child sex crimes. Tyler Thompson was arrested in February of 2021 when deputies found the then 22-year-old with a 13-year-old in a motel room. The deputy that found her tells FOX 35 News the sentencing is gratifying.
Escape to Cocoa Beach
Well-known for its seamlessly endless miles of pristine beaches, Cocoa Beach offers a stretch of ankle-deep water, where you can park your chair and umbrella for hours on end; as well as big, fun, rolling waves perfect for surfing and boogie boarding. This makes Cocoa an ideal year-round destination for families and beach goers with varying interests.
1 killed when SUV splits in half during crash on Colonial Drive in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A sport utility vehicle was split in half early Thursday in a fatal single-vehicle crash in Orlando, according to police. The wreck happened around 3:15 a.m. on East Colonial Drive near Mills Avenue. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said two people were in...
Playa Pizza is Now Open!
On Aug. 3, community members participated in the grand opening celebration of Playa Pizza. Located in Horizon West, Playa Pizza is a New York-style pizza spot with a beachy twist. Playa Pizza Origin Story. Stephen Facella, owner and founder was furloughed from Orlando’s hospitality industry during the COVID-19 pandemic. So,...
Orlando man found in hotel room with 13-year-old girl sentenced
EDGEWATER, Fla. — An Orlando man has just been sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually battering a 13-year-old girl hemet online and then took to an Edgewater motel. Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Thompson previously pleaded no contest to multiple sex charges. The 13-year-old bravely testified at the sentencing hearing.
8 Airbnb Experiences You Didn't Know Existed In Orlando & They Are So Affordable
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. Orlando is one of the most widely known cities in Florida and it has no shortage of activities. While some are so overdone, the central Florida hot spot also has so many Airbnb experiences that aren't basic and totally worth the value.
Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida's First Beer Spa
Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
