ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Thousands of Shoppers Say This Cooling Tool ‘Changed Their Life’ When Eliminating Migraines — Now on Rare Sale for 20% Off

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Co7XZ_0h3h0n8900

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you didn’t know already, we hate migraines . They’re debilitating and unbelievably painful, putting our entire lives on pause instantly. Migraine.com said that some studies found that around “12 percent of adults in the U.S. population have migraine , and 4 million have chronic migraine .” They also found that women are more likely to have migraines than men. Seriously, how unfair does it get?!

Mayo Clinic defines a migraine as severe pain “that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation.” When you get chronic migraines , you have a kit filled with go-to products to help in any way to stop the migraine (which probably includes the viral migraine stick! ) But getting new products to help relieve the pain, especially one so beloved by thousands of customers, is nearly a godsend. And thanks to nearly 5,000 Amazon shoppers, we may have found another “life-changing” product to tackle our migraines.

Buy: Headache Hat $32.00, originally 9.99

The Headache Hat is an innovative tool invented by a woman named Sherri Pulie, who also suffered from migraine throughout her life. This easy-to-use tool provides relief by allowing cooling ice therapy to the areas you most likely are getting your migraine. You can wrap it tightly around your temples, neck, forehead, or over your eyes to get precise relief. Both versatile and adjustable, this comfy tool is the wearable ice pack we all silently prayed for something like this.

Per the brand, all you have to do is put the wrap in your fridge or freezer until it’s as cold as you like. You can even put it in its convenient carrying case, so you never lose or damage it.

With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon alone, this little hat has gained a massive following of migraine sufferers who can’t stop singing its praises. One Amazon shopper said , “Headache Hat was a game changer for me!” They said, “Backstory: I’ve had migraines for over 22 years. About 5 years ago, they turned chronic. Headache Hat changed my life… It’s a life changer because I can now wear it around while participating in activities with my husband, take my dogs out, or even drive if needed!… I am a Headache Hat fangirl – this thing is AMAZING and has allowed me to do so many things I wasn’t able to in the past!”

Another shopper added, “My husband ordered this for me after pregnancy migraines took over my life and it was seriously life-changing. Having ice (and a touch of pressure) consistently circling my head helped so much. Would order again and again!”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0h3h0n8900

More from SheKnows
Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

You Can Save Nearly $40 on This Amazon-Favorite Espresso & Cappuccino Machine — Today Only

It’s hard getting by the week without a proper cup of coffee. We all have the go-to drink that makes us feel like we could take on anything that the day has in store for us. However, taking the trip to Starbucks or the local coffee shop just sometimes isn’t in our schedule, and our coffee machine isn’t able to make the perfectly foamed espressos we’re craving. Luckily, one of the top-selling espresso machines on Amazon is on rare sale for nearly 20 percent off. The sleek machine of our dreams is an Amazon Choice for espresso machines, garnering nearly a...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Calling This $16 Upholstery Cleaner ‘Sorcery’ for Cleaning Their Leather Seats So Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. From the sink to the toilet, from the microwave to the car, it seems like absolutely everything is on its own time frame for cleaning. You need to clean the toilet every chance you get, the microwave once a week, and don’t get us started on the car. It can get exhausting. So why not buy something versatile? Thanks to Amazon, we just found an under $20 cleaning product that not only can work on nearly every surface, but it’s said...
SheKnows

Customers Are Swapping Olaplex for This ‘Magic’ & Repairing $7 Collagen Hair Treatment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing we love, it’s collagen. And if there’s another, it’s our precious hair. A good hairstyle can really up the ante for any look, whether you’re dressing up or down. Despite years of heat damage and box dying, you can always revive your hair from the dead in some way. But it takes time to get Disney princess-level healthy hair. However, we found a holy grail product that thousands of Amazon shoppers can’t live without when it...
SheKnows

Customers Have Been Calling This Bug Catcher a ‘Miracle’ For Grabbing Unwanted Critters

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Think about it: you’re just enjoying your day, having a lovely cup of coffee while watching one of your favorite shows on Hulu. The kids are napping, the sun is shining, and you’re as content as can be. And then a spider is scarily by you. Right then, it’s a battle between you and the spider, and you’re panicking. Do you kill it and leave a stain, or try to grab it yourself and free it? Both sound awful, but it’s...
SheKnows

This Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand Has a $10 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is the ‘Best’ for Fighting Off Chapped Lips This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Along with breaking out the cashmere sweaters and thermal leggings, we’re getting all the most hydrating products we can find ready to go when the first winter breeze blows through our windows. While we love a good, picturesque winter wonderland, what we don’t love is the dry, chapped lips that never seem to go away. So ahead of this inevitably freezing winter, let’s grab the best lip balm we can find. And what’s better than a $10 lip balm from a...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
SheKnows

Target Is Selling Some of the Most Festive Door Mats We’ve Ever Seen & They’re Surprisingly Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s finally November, which means that it’s time to decorate for the holidays! And even though we’re still waiting for Thanksgiving, there is no better time to bring out your decor than now. Getting a head start on decorating means that you can enjoy the sparkling ornaments and lights even longer. But one finishing touch you may have overlooked? An outdoor mat that adds a welcoming, festive addition this year. We’re still have to get to Thanksgiving, but there is no...
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston & Jennifer Garner Have Sworn By This $2 Cleansing Product Since High School for Their Healthy Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With Jennifer Aniston, we have been itching to get all the secrets to her fountain of youth skincare routine. We’ve already discovered her go-to facial mist, facial mask, and even lip mask — but we may have found her holy grail of holy grails. It may shock you, but it’s a soap bar. The star told Forbes, per Insider, in 2015 that her skincare routine is “actually quite simple — and it’s been pretty much the same routine for a long...
SheKnows

Princess Diana Reportedly Swore by This Rejuvenating Moisturizer for Her Sensitive Skin & Radiant Glow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Who doesn’t love a Royal-approved skincare routine? We’ve daydreamed about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s routines, investigating until we get clues to the products they adore most. But what if we told you we found another Royal-approved product but from the late Princess Diana’s routine? It’s true. Despite passing on over two decades ago, Princess Diana has stayed a fan-favorite Royal throughout the entire world for her grace, heart, and glamour. Now it’s reported that Princess Diana had rosacea for most of...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Grow Longer Eyelashes

This article has been updated since its initial07/20/22 publish date.  While a great mascara or some high-quality extensions can do wonders when it comes to creating the illusion of longer, thicker eyelashes, there’s nothing quite like the sati...
SheKnows

Jennifer Grey Swears By These 4 Products to Help Regrow Her Thinning Hair & Prices Start at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Besides her impressive dancing skills, Jennifer Grey is known for having a great head of hair. Her curly mane has stolen our hearts ever since the 1980s, but just recently, the actress revealed that she was starting to lose her hair. The Dirty Dancing star first noticed her hair thinning in 2020 due to Androgenetic Alopecia, a common condition that causes hair loss. Since then, Grey discovered a Danish hair care brand that completely revived her hair with just four...
SheKnows

Get Over 60% Off on Designer Booties at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for the Upcoming Fall Season

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Whatever fashion crisis you’re in, you can’t go wrong with a stylish bootie. In fact, booties are the pinnacle of any fall wardrobe. You can wear them up with a dress or style them down with a cozy flannel and jeans — and you’d look like a goddess no matter what. If you’re looking at your closet thinking you could use a pair of cute new booties for the season, we’ve got a sale you don’t want to miss! Right now,...
SheKnows

This Secret CVS Hack Lets You Buy Last-Minute Gifts & Have Them Ready In Just an Hour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing more stressful than scrambling around for last-minute gifts during the holidays. Stores are packed to the brim with shoppers who waited just like you, and it becomes nearly impossible to find the items you actually want thanks to the crowds. Luckily thanks to CVS, there’s a way to avoid all of this, and it actually makes shopping for gifts feel less stressful and even enjoyable. You might have heard of BOPIS — Buy Online, Pick Up In Store...
Greatist

Should You Buy Your Steak From Costco?

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Costco is at once a wonderland and a dizzying maze of obstacles (Read: other shoppers with giant, overflowing carts all getting in each other’s way).
SheKnows

Oprah-Approved Hexclad Cookware Just Dropped a Roasting Pan Bundle That's Perfect for Holiday Cooking

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Baking a Thanksgiving meal is an all-day affair. The aromatic mix of savory and sweet scents coming from the kitchen makes your stomach rumble long before dinnertime. But before you can enjoy your holiday feast, you have to clean the dishes first! To make things a little easier on yourself (read: use fewer dishes), one of Oprah’s favorite brands, HexClad Cookware, released a new HexClad Hybrid Carving and Roasting Set. This amazing bundle will help you do everything from dressing...
SheKnows

Oprah's Favorite Things List Is Here & It Includes This Luxurious Popcorn Gift Box That's Perfect for Movie Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022 is officially here, and this year, Oprah is celebrating small businesses. And if you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for the movie lover in your life, this mother-daughter-run company out of Alabama has mastered the art of creating the perfect popcorn. And their Oprah-approved gift set will take any movie night from just good to gourmet. Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Movie Night Trio gift box comes with all the necessary ingredients to make the best...
ALABAMA STATE
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & You Can Snag The Starter Kit For 25% Off on SkinStore

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale at SkinStore! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate facial muscles. And even though...
SheKnows

SheKnows

78K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy