UPDATED: Missing Plane Crashes in South Haven Killing Both Pilots

Read on 1049theedge.com
SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK
SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO
Related
Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
Tanker With a Full Load of Human Waste Rolls Over Near South Haven
Talk about a "crappy" start to your day! An unfortunate and potentially smelly incident happened in South Haven township Tuesday morning when a semi-tanker rolled over at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway. South Haven Area Emergency Services report responding to the incident around 9:40 a.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
At Least 6 SW Michigan Libraries Have Done Away With Overdue Fees
Over the past few years, a growing trend in libraries across the country aims to wipe out fines for patrons in an effort to reduce barriers to accessing the library. Overdue books result in late fees. It's a lesson we all learned early on in childhood (I'm writing this as a millennial) and it's a lesson that, speaking personally, has stuck with me for a long time. But, if you've missed it, libraries have recently been doing away with fines for overdue items, in part, so people don't feel like they can't come back to the library.
Good News for Snowbirds! New Airline at AZO Announces Non-Stop Florida Flights
Say goodbye to the chilly Mitten and hello to sunshine when the newest airline takes flight from the Kalamazoo airport this fall. Avelo Airlines announced on July 28 that it would become the only airline in southwest Michigan to offer non-stop flights to Orlando. So, here's your sign to book that vacation!
Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr
Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake
It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral
Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
5 Great Options for Waterfront Dining in the West Michigan Area
Growing up, dining at that "fancy" waterfront restaurant always felt like a luxury. Staring at the water, watching the birds, or just enjoying the sunset always made me feel like I was on top of the world. As an adult, it's not quite that dramatic but, waterfront dining still acts...
Suspect Sought For Attempted Armed Robbery at Kalamazoo Township Business
Authorities in the Kalamazoo Township area are searching for a suspect to attempted an armed robbery at a business over the weekend. Police say the suspect entered a local establishment in the 2000 block of W. Main Street Sunday evening, and demanded money from the store clerk. During the robbery, he implied he had a weapon, but never brandished it.
Twelve Years Ago: The Kalamazoo River Oil Spill is Largest Inland Spill In US History
When you think oil spills, you think mostly oceanic catastrophes - Deepwater Horizon, The Exxon Valdez, The Persian Gulf War Oil Spill - all catastrophic, and all in major oceans. But Michigan, and the Kalamazoo River area actually home to one of the largest inland oil spills in history. A...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Go Horseback Riding In Kalamazoo With Action Matters and F.I.S.T
Action Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers programs for academics, athletics, arts, activism, and atmosphere. Its mission statement is "Uniting people, uniting places, uniting progress." They have many different programs and groups that are designed to help the Kalamazoo, Michigan community with many different things. Many of their groups are designed with helping the youth in many assets of life. Some of those groups even involve helping parents and children strengthen their relationships while doing various activities.
Sew What! West Michigan Woman Offers On-The-Spot Stitching At Local Markets
Not to brag on myself but when I was growing up here in west Michigan I was a 4-H kid who won many a blue ribbon for my sewing abilities. I made everything from pajamas, to aprons, to blankets-- some of which even garnered me the prestigious "Best in Show" accolade.
Inside the Kellogg Manor House That You Can Tour Free of Charge
At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free. The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.
A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana
I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
White Pigeon Man Forges Custom Knives From Pieces of Mackinac Bridge
I knew it was possible to buy old pieces of the Mackinac Bridge, but I never considered all the creative ways in which they could be used. A local blacksmith in southwest Michigan has combined two passions to create some of the most unique and Pure Michigan blades around!. Ben...
Downtown Two-Way Streets Decision Is Made; Now Kalamazoo Wants Your Support
The decision to return downtown Kalamazoo to two-way traffic has been made. Now, the City of Kalamazoo wants you to support it. To that end, the city has set up a series of "community engagement events" looking for input on what amenities residents would like added to the multi-million dollar project. These events begin on Thursday (July 28th) starting with the Stuart neighborhood, followed by the Northside and downtown districts.
Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall
Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
Restaurant Named Kalamazoo Grill Can Be Found In The Middle East In Jordan
We like to think that our Kalamazoo here in Michigan is the go-to Kalamazoo in the world, and for the most part I would say that the statement is pretty accurate. We've had some serious influence all over the world and our city's name has been name-dropped or shouted out by so many different sources it's hard to keep track of sometimes. But one popped up recently that I just couldn't get out of my head. I needed to find out why there was a restaurant in the country of Jordan in the Middle East named Kalamazoo Grill.
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0