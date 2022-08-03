ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

UPDATED: Missing Plane Crashes in South Haven Killing Both Pilots

By Meatball
1049 The Edge
1049 The Edge
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
Related
1049 The Edge

Evidence Still Remains of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

Michigan has some major highways in 131, I-94, and I-75, but there was once a time when Michigan was known for its wooden highways. In fact, US-131 used to be a plank road when it was first constructed. Many may be aware of the Old Plank Road Restaurant in Plainwell, MI. Well, if you've ever wondered what the inspiration behind that name was, it's pretty easy to see. In 1851, the Kalamazoo Gazzette actually posted an ad looking for people to help construct the plank turnpike:
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
1049 The Edge

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Holton Township, MI
City
South Haven, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
South Haven, MI
Accidents
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
1049 The Edge

At Least 6 SW Michigan Libraries Have Done Away With Overdue Fees

Over the past few years, a growing trend in libraries across the country aims to wipe out fines for patrons in an effort to reduce barriers to accessing the library. Overdue books result in late fees. It's a lesson we all learned early on in childhood (I'm writing this as a millennial) and it's a lesson that, speaking personally, has stuck with me for a long time. But, if you've missed it, libraries have recently been doing away with fines for overdue items, in part, so people don't feel like they can't come back to the library.
MICHIGAN STATE
1049 The Edge

Moove Over, Another Cow Spotted Loose on US 131 Near Wayland, Dorr

Time to dust off all the bad cow puns (and a couple of beer ones, too, as you'll see), with another cow spotted (see, Spotted Cow is Wisconsin's favorite craft beer) on US 131, somewhere between Dorr and and the Gun Lake Casino, with authorities and animal control officials seen along the highway. Judging by a video posted on Facebook, it appears the cow was safely apprehended and no one was hurt.
WAYLAND, MI
1049 The Edge

Remembering When Southwest Michigan Felt The Effects of the 1980 Mag. 5.1 Earthquake

It is a day that will truly live in infamy. On July 27th, 1980, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake rocked Mount Sterling, Kentucky that sent tremors all the way up to Michigan, which was felt especially in Allegan, Coldwater, Flint, Hastings, and Mount Pleasant. What would transpire was a series of events that still rattles the people here in Michigan, as we are not used to earthquakes regularly. One person shared their experience on a historical page recently:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Michigan State Police#Pilot#Traffic Accident
1049 The Edge

Portage Man Gets You Organized and Goes Viral

Find out why this Portage man is getting over 10 million views on TikTok. The Organizer Man (a.k.a. @the.organizer.man on TikTok) shows off some very cool organization hacks while showcasing his sense of humor. This Portage, Michigan content creator has 147.9 thousand followers and 1.2 million total video likes. Impressive!
PORTAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
1049 The Edge

Go Horseback Riding In Kalamazoo With Action Matters and F.I.S.T

Action Matters is a nonprofit organization that offers programs for academics, athletics, arts, activism, and atmosphere. Its mission statement is "Uniting people, uniting places, uniting progress." They have many different programs and groups that are designed to help the Kalamazoo, Michigan community with many different things. Many of their groups are designed with helping the youth in many assets of life. Some of those groups even involve helping parents and children strengthen their relationships while doing various activities.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Inside the Kellogg Manor House That You Can Tour Free of Charge

At the highest point overlooking Gull Lake in Hickory Corners sits a historic home that you can tour for free. The Kellogg Manor was built in the mid-1920s and served as a summer home to W.K. Kellogg and his wife, Dr. Carrie Staines Kellogg. In an effort to preserve the legacy of W.K. Kellogg, his work, and his philosophies, the home was restored in 2000 and is now open to the public.
HICKORY CORNERS, MI
1049 The Edge

A Big Piece of Chicago’s Kiddieland Is Now In La Porte, Indiana

I was one of those lucky kids. My childhood was fun. I grew up with a great group of kids in my immediate neighborhood. My elementary school was half a block away, so no having to ride a bus. Since this was Chicago, the Lake (Michigan) was on the east side of downtown. And we had two amusement parks, one in the heart of the city (the legendary Riverview, on the northwest side of town) and Kiddieland was just to the west in Melrose Park.
LA PORTE, IN
1049 The Edge

Downtown Two-Way Streets Decision Is Made; Now Kalamazoo Wants Your Support

The decision to return downtown Kalamazoo to two-way traffic has been made. Now, the City of Kalamazoo wants you to support it. To that end, the city has set up a series of "community engagement events" looking for input on what amenities residents would like added to the multi-million dollar project. These events begin on Thursday (July 28th) starting with the Stuart neighborhood, followed by the Northside and downtown districts.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Icarus Grilled Chicken Back In The Crossroads Mall

Here in the Kalamazoo/Portage area, we have seen the online shopping trend start to take down the traditional ways of shopping. We even see so many more deliveries now, from simple things like toiletries, hygiene products, and even groceries. Now because of this new trend, huge online conglomerates like Amazon, Shein, and so many others have popped up and taken over the industry. With this new takeover, old school malls not just here in Michigan, but all over the world, have taken a huge blow.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Restaurant Named Kalamazoo Grill Can Be Found In The Middle East In Jordan

We like to think that our Kalamazoo here in Michigan is the go-to Kalamazoo in the world, and for the most part I would say that the statement is pretty accurate. We've had some serious influence all over the world and our city's name has been name-dropped or shouted out by so many different sources it's hard to keep track of sometimes. But one popped up recently that I just couldn't get out of my head. I needed to find out why there was a restaurant in the country of Jordan in the Middle East named Kalamazoo Grill.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

1049 The Edge

Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy