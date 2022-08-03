Read on www.thisiscleveland.com
CLEVELAND — This weekend, the Cleveland APL is featuring a cute little pup named Rummi. He needs a home that can provide some extra care for some health issues he has. "Rummi is a very special little guy, who has simply won the hearts of all the staff and volunteers here at the APL. Rummi is looking for a family just as special as he is," the APL said.
In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
It was all sunshine and fun on Saturday as many gathered for the biggest sand castle building competition on Lake Erie.
Labor Day is the official holiday dedicated to American workers. And, as fellow American workers, we can think of no better way to celebrate working than by not actually working. From old-school county fairs and a beloved air show to ethnic celebrations and one-of-a-kind church festivals, the long weekend in...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Imagine seeing sets of twins or multiples everywhere; now that is a double take!. Thousands of twins from around the world are heading to the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, to participate in the annual Twins Days Festival. A set of Triad twins has made the...
Are you looking for some delicious ice cream in the state of Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. This Cleveland favorite is known for their made-from-scratch ice cream that comes in unique rotating flavors such as ube, Mexican hot chocolate, baklava, and brie with honey. They also have a great selection of vegan ice cream with rotating flavors like chocolate banana, salted coconut, matcha Oreo, and raspberry chocolate truffle. If you're looking for something more savory, their daily menu also features delectable Korean corn dogs.
Ohio is home to its fair share of unique dining experiences. From quirky restaurants filled with memorabilia to old-school joints that haven't changed since 1950, there is always something interesting to take in here.
After getting pretty bummed out by current events (note to self - must stop doom-scrolling), I needed a pick-me-up, specifically a sugary and delicious one. As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to places on the westside. But I felt like trying something new, so I decided to venture further east and went to Baraona's Bakery, a shop in Maple Heights.
Krayzie Bone, the Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper, producer and entrepreneur revealed on a recent local podcast episode that he has hopes of starting a "music and arts academy" in his native Glenville. Speaking on the Outlaws Radio show, Krayzie Bone outlined a vision to make Cleveland a "prospering music city." Among...
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Welcome back to another article showcasing the many amazing restaurants in the great state of Ohio.
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
J'ior Princeton is as tough as they come. Yet, he's still been through more in his short life than most of us.
Transplant recipient Serah Murumba is celebrates a second chance at life. This Sunday will be the first time she'll be able to take part in the Gift of Life Walk at Blossom Music Center as a transplant recipient.
Dozens of bikers took to the streets of northeast Ohio on Saturday hoping to bring awareness to domestic violence and to raise money for a scholarship fund in memory of Alyssa Pinardo.
During these times of crazy inflation, it seems like it's getting increasingly impossible to find a good meal under 10 dollars. Heck, even getting a burger with a drink and fries at a big fast food chain could cost you more than 10 bucks these days!
If you are craving a good seafood boil and don't mind getting a little messy, you should visit these places in the Cleveland area. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with the boils at this place. Customers frequently order the Seafood Lover combo, which includes one pound of shrimp, one pound of snow crab legs, one pound of crawfish, one pound of mussels, corn, potatoes, and a crispy calamari appetizer. Seafood boil flavors include non-spicy options like lemon pepper and garlic butter, mild options like Cajun and the shake sauce, and spicy options like ma-la spicy and hot chili boil. If you don't feel like getting messy, the clam chowder and fried shrimp are good options.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — When Josh Admon made the move from Jerusalem to Northeast Ohio, he began his hunt for a place to open his new business. A baker by trade, and a long-time businessman, Admon wasn't quiet sure what his next venture would be. However, when he stumbled...
