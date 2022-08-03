ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox10phoenix.com

Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Roof caves in at Peoria grocery store after overnight storms

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thursday's overnight storms across the Valley may have resulted in a roof partially collapsing inside a Bashas' store in Peoria. No injuries were reported at the grocery store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after parts of the roof fell through and caused extensive damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
25newsnow.com

Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a delivery,...
Glendale Star

Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died

Blake Angerer, the man who was set on fire at a Glendale bus stop earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department. Just after 4:30 a.m. July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K located at 5800 W. Olive Avenue.
AZFamily

Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep

Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire

PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
PHOENIX, AZ

