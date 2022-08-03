Read on www.25newsnow.com
fox10phoenix.com
Lake Pleasant body recovery operation underway, MCSO says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Lake Pleasant is seeing another possible death on the water on Saturday, Aug. 6, says the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. At around 2 p.m., sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a man who went swimming in the Humbug Cove area and never came back up from the water.
Deputies search for man last seen swimming in Lake Pleasant
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater swimming in the Humbug Cove area of Lake Pleasant and did not resurface, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, an adult man entered the water at around 2:00 p.m. and was not...
AZFamily
Deputies searching for man who didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently searching for a man who went underwater and didn’t resurface at Lake Pleasant on Saturday afternoon. Around 2 p.m., a man was swimming at the north end of the lake when he went underwater in the Humbug Cove area and wasn’t seen again.
12news.com
MCSO: Man arrested after firing on deputies, barricading himself inside home in Waddell
WADDELL, Ariz. — Editor's note: the attached video is from a previous broadcast. A man was arrested with non-life-threatening injuries after a barricaded standoff with Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies on Saturday, officials said. Reports from the MCSO said that deputies responded to a domestic violence call near Perryville...
AZFamily
Man dead after crashing into parked semi-truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is dead after he crashed into a parked semi-truck in Phoenix on Saturday night. Shortly after 8:30 p.m., deputies were called to an accident near 67th Avenue and Baseline Road. When they arrived, they found a car that had slammed into the back of the semi-truck. The man died at the scene, deputies say. There were no passengers in the car.
One dead in crash on Loop 101 near Glendale Avenue
One person is dead after a crash on the Loop 101 just before 6:30 Saturday morning near Glendale Avenue in Glendale.
Roof caves in at Peoria grocery store after overnight storms
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Thursday's overnight storms across the Valley may have resulted in a roof partially collapsing inside a Bashas' store in Peoria. No injuries were reported at the grocery store near 75th Avenue and Thunderbird Road after parts of the roof fell through and caused extensive damage, according to the Peoria Fire Department.
ABC 15 News
Deputies searching for man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant
PEORIA — Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for a man who went underwater at Lake Pleasant Saturday afternoon and has not resurfaced. Officials say deputies were notified the man was missing just after 2 p.m. Deputies are currently searching the area of Humbug Cove in order to...
AZFamily
Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the school year is beginning, members of a Glendale church came together to hold their annual back-to-school drive for students. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families on Saturday morning, ensuring they were set up for success ahead of the new year.
25newsnow.com
Pizza delivery driver robbed Thursday in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A pizza delivery driver was making a delivery Thursday when he was robbed, Peoria Police said. Police say the armed robbery occurred at around 11:41 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Malone. The driver told police that as he was making a delivery,...
Five-month-old girl reportedly taken by biological mother in Phoenix
A five-month-old girl is missing after Phoenix Police say she was taken from her foster family by her biological mother.
2 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Accident In Glendale (Glendale, AZ)
Official police reports state that a motor vehicle accident took place in Glendale when a car crashed into a couple’s apartment unit while they were sleeping. The incident occurred early on Wednesday.
Glendale Star
Man who was set on fire at Glendale bus stop has died
Blake Angerer, the man who was set on fire at a Glendale bus stop earlier this month, has died from his injuries, according to the Glendale Police Department. Just after 4:30 a.m. July 3, Glendale police and firefighters responded to reports of a man on fire at the Circle K located at 5800 W. Olive Avenue.
12news.com
Family of slain MSCO detention officer speaks out: 'The justice system completely failed us'
PHOENIX — Jorge Vargas’ family said justice was not served after the man convicted of killing him was sentenced to 14 years in prison. Vargas had been a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detention officer for eight years, before he was murdered on his driveway as he was getting ready to go to work on August 8, 2013.
AZFamily
Family grieving after Peoria football player mysteriously dies in his sleep
Fans flocked to Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix to show their support for the team and Brittney Griner following the conviction this week. Glendale church gifts over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies to families. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Volunteers handed out over 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies...
fox10phoenix.com
Family of victim in deadly West Valley shooting outraged at plea deal offered to shooter
The shooting, which happened in 2013, killed a Maricopa County detention officer, and the man who shot the detention officer, identified as Leonard Moreno, has been sentenced to 14 years in jail as part of a plea deal. Moreno has already served 9 of those 14 years. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
AZFamily
Puppy rescued from dumpster in Avondale
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Avondale recently, thanks to some firefighters. The crew of Engine 175 said they just happened to be in the right place at the right time as they were returning to their truck after a call. They heard something strange coming from inside a dumpster, so they took a peak inside and found a puppy! The little black and white fella had been abandoned and literally thrown away. The firefighters scooped him up, put him inside of a firefighter helmet, gave him a bath, and have already found him a fur-ever home.
Crazy Video Shows Truck Being Stolen, Towed From Arizona Driveway
The incident was all caught on security cam.
fox10phoenix.com
15 Phoenix residents displaced after large apartment fire
PHOENIX - More than a dozen Phoenix residents have been displaced after a large fire broke out at an apartment near 27th Avenue and Campbell Tuesday night. When crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming from the first and second floor windows of the two-story complex. A total...
Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins Coming to Trellis at Roundtree Ranch
The newly constructed building will be at 83rd and Olive Avenues in Peoria.
