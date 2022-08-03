Read on www.timeout.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Where to find $1 oyster happy hour deals in Boston
These are the buck-a-shuck deals available right now. If you’re picturing a quintessential New England day, throwing back a dozen freshly shucked oysters is a requirement. And what better time to enjoy some—Aug. 5 is National Oyster Day. Serving up Sweet Necks and Island Creeks, Cold Bottoms and...
25 best Italian restaurants in Boston
We’ve got the best red sauce joints, fine dining and weeknight carb spots around. Boston arguably has one of the best Italian food scenes in the country between the cozy streets of the North End, the chic trattorias scattered around the South End and all the neighborhood spots your group chat swears by. We could sample different Italian cuisine every night without running out of options thanks to our red sauce stalwarts, vintage throwbacks, buzzy newbies, pizza parlors and innovative high-concept ventures. These are only the best to get you started and keep you coming back. ]
This small northern city has just been named the most beautiful in the world
You’d think that the most beautiful city in the world would be Paris, Kyoto or Florence, right? A random city in north-west England with one Aldi, four Greggs and around 79,645 people probably wouldn’t spring to mind. But according to good old science, the most beautiful city in...
These 2 New England family excursions are ‘amazing,’ according to Fodor’s Travel
Families can immerse themselves in the destination. Parents looking for getaways that offer memorable family adventures have two excellent options in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel. The publication recently released a list of 10 family excursions for parents who want more than the all-inclusive kids’ club and included...
The 11 Best Deals You Can Score During Dine Out Boston
Boston is home to spectacular cuisine 365 days a year, but spring and summer usher in some truly incredible opportunities for Bay State gourmands thanks to Dine Out Boston. Established back in 2001, this food-focused event occurs for two weeks each March and August, with the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau working with local restaurants to highlight some of the finest dining experiences available in the city.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
3 Underrated Beaches in Massachusetts
There is no doubt that there are lots of beautiful places in Massachusetts and while some are more well-known that others, all of them are worth exploring. Today, we are going to focus on some underrated beaches that you should really visit if you haven't already. These places might not always be on a must-see list you find online, but they come highly recommend by locals so you know they are worth the trip. Here are the three underrated beaches in Massachusetts you should visit next time you get the chance:
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Here on Billionaires’ Isle: Nantucket is attracting the uber-wealthy
Manhattan may be home to Billionaires’ Row — a set of ultra-tall (and ultra-expensive) residential skyscrapers dotting the southern end of Central Park — but Massachusetts as of late can easily lay claim to Billionaires’ Isle. Where is this tony-sounding place? Hint: This island is known...
To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party
BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
People Are Revealing The Wildest And Most Frustrating Experiences They Had With A TSA Agent, And This Will Make Any Traveler Lose Their Mind
"TSA threw away a bar of soap that I'd taken from the hotel because, apparently, that 'counted as a liquid.' I pointed out that it was a solid bar of soap, and they said it was solid now, but it turned into a liquid when wet."
WCVB adds David Williams as weekend meteorologist
The hire comes after longtime forecaster Harvey Leonard left the station at the end of May. Following the retirement of longtime meteorologist Harvey Leonard in May, WCVB-TV has added a new name to its team of forecasters. David Williams will join StormTeam 5 as part of the station’s weekend evening...
Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler dies at 80
BOSTON - Former WBZ-TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has died at the age of 80. Schwoegler worked at WBZ for 33 years.A Navy veteran, author and teacher, Schwoegler had a knack for making complicated weather events simple with the help of his vibrant laugh. Schwoegler was at WBZ for the Blizzard of '78. "I did that for five days in a row," he recalled in 2018. "The other guys couldn't get in."He won New England's first Emmy Award for Outstanding Meteorologist and eventually earned a spot in the Massachusetts Broadcaster's Hall of Fame, along with co-workers Jack Williams, Liz Walker and Bob Lobel.
Dine Out Boston 2022 is back for the summer session
Formerly known as Restaurant Week Boston, Dine Out Boston 2022 runs August 7-10. Just in time before school starts and summer Fridays end, take advantage of all the dining deals across the city to try a new restaurant or return to your old favorite that you haven’t visited in a while.
The best affordable romantic getaways near NYC
Make your sweetheart swoon without breaking the bank when you book these affordable romantic getaways that are an easy trip from NYC. We get it: you want to spoil your sweetheart. But those big and romantic gestures for Valentine’s Day, important anniversary dates, and special occasions can cost a pretty penny. When you want to save some money but still impress the person that puts up with you, our cheap romantic getaways will make them swoon. Shake things up with a trip upstate to an antique shop, tour nearby wineries, or spend an afternoon at a luxurious castle without breaking the bank. These affordable romantic getaways prove that you don't need to drop all your dough to make your special someone feel extra special.
Take a sneak peek at Roppongi Art Night 2022: 10m-tall Doraemon and more
It may be called Roppongi Art Night, but this highly anticipated art festival in central Tokyo runs for longer than you’d think. Scheduled for the long weekend from Saturday September 17 to Monday September 19, this neighbourhood-wide art extravaganza will feature roughly 100 events ranging from exhibitions and concerts to dance performances and talks. Many of these events will take place before and after as well as during the official programme dates, so there's a lot to see and do beyond those three days.
Uno is releasing a special deck designed by Takashi Murakami
Just when you thought your favourite card game couldn’t get any cooler, Uno teamed up with contemporary Japanese artist Takashi Murakami to create a limited-edition deck. This special set of cards belongs to Uno’s Artiste Series, which in the past has released designs featuring works by iconic artists including Jean-Michel Basquait, Keith Haring and Nina Chanel Abney.
Two incredible new walking trails have opened on the south coast of the UK
So, you’ve been dreaming of gallivanting round Spain, sipping aperols in Rome or sunning by the sea in Barbados. But your wallet is giving you that ‘not gonna happen’ look, and the flight cancellations are kind of stressing you out anyway. Friends, we have the answer. You...
From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state
Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
Chotto Maki's new TST branch is giving away free California rolls
Since opening their first branch in Central, Chotto Maki has been providing Hongkongers with sumptuous sushi, sashimi and inventive sushi rolls. They're continuing to spread their Japanese fare with their latest branch opening in Tsim Sha Tsui, offering a selection of their signature American and Canadian-style sushi rolls filled to the brim with hearty ingredients, along with nigiri sushi such as salmon, tuna, scallop, and hamachi which can be prepared as sashimi or lightly scorched with a kitchen torch.
