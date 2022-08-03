Read on www.venicegov.com
srqmagazine.com
Dan Lobeck is Pro-Resident
I support Dan Lobeck for an at-large seat on the Sarasota City Commission, and here's why: Dan is pro-resident. For decades, he has selflessly devoted untold hours of his time to controlling growth and noise for the benefit of residents. I support Dan because he is reasonable. He is for sensible growth that conforms to our Comprehensive Plan. But he opposes the giveaways to greedy developers who are turning downtown Sarasota into condo canyon. I support Dan because he favors a vibrant and livable downtown with the unique culture and charm that drew so many of us here. But he opposes the lack of enforcement of our ordinances and the block parties that are turning our downtown into party town.
Longboat Observer
City Commission allows demolition of 1925 Sarasota building to proceed
Under previous ownership in 2014, the Sarasota Historic Preservation Board approved the demolition of the century-old Palm Apartments building at 1225-1231 Second St., but the removal of the building, which today houses one residential unit and three commercial offices, never occurred. In May, by a 3-2 vote, that same body...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.
Mysuncoast.com
Developer withdraws appeal to tear down Mira Mar Plaza in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tenants of Mira Mar Plaza in downtown Sarasota receiving an email from the owner of the building. “It says good afternoon, sending you an update that Mira Mar will continue under current ownership,” said Jana Marie Gouwens, owner of Viziato By Jana Marie Esthetics. This...
wengradio.com
Englewood Water Customers To See Rate Hike
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood Water Customers are going to see a 5% rate increase for water, sewer and irrigation usage. Englewood Water District supervisors approved the hike on Thursday. The budget however for 2022-2023 was not yet approved. The rates will increase in October. The Englewood Water District elected supervisors...
Longboat Observer
New residences planned to revive North Tamiami Trail district
Before the completion of Interstate 75 through Sarasota County in 1981, U.S. 41 was a bustling center of commerce. Dubbed Tamiami Trail as the primary route between Tampa and Miami, the highway makes its way through Bradenton and Sarasota, winding southward through Fort Myers and Naples before turning east toward the Atlantic.
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Mysuncoast.com
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says. Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
Sentinel chickens test positive for West Nile virus in Sarasota County
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) announced Friday that sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile virus.
ophthalmologytimes.com
Center For Sight surgeons offer free vision-restoring procedures for those less fortunate
The annual Mission Cataract program allows staff to extend its mission to people who need assistance due to unfortunate circumstances. Center For Sight held its annual Mission Cataract event last week, during which cataract surgeons performed free life-changing cataract surgeries in the Sarasota and Naples AAAHC-accredited surgery centers. The event—held...
capecoralbreeze.com
Electric bills cause sticker shock
Residents and businesses are having to dig deeper into their pockets to keep the lights on. Rising electric bills throughout Southwest Florida and beyond have frustrated homeowners and leave them wondering why such a jump has occurred. According to Lee County Electric Cooperative, the cost of natural gas has increased...
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital has begin preliminary work to build the first hospital inside the city limits of North Port. Sarasota Memorial Health Care System says it has started master planning and pre-construction site work on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard, near I-75. Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties among ‘Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest’
Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties were ranked among SmartAsset’s list of “Places Where Social Security Goes the Furthest” in Florida. Charlotte County came in at No. 6 in the financial technology company’s study, followed by Lee County at No. 8 and Collier County at No. 9. The study compares Social Security income in each county against the local cost of living to see where retirees can stretch their money furthest. The full methodology and study results are available online.
multihousingnews.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground in Florida
Plans call for the project to be completed by April 2023. The Terwilliger Brothers Residential LLC (TBR) has broken ground on its multifamily development in Palmetto, Fla. Trevesta Place will consist of 256 units between six different buildings. According to Yardi Matrix data, a construction loan for $34 million was secured through Hancock Whitney Bank in late 2021.
tastefulspace.com
5 Lawn Care Services That Are Necessary for Grass in Florida
If you live in Florida, keeping up your lawn throughout the year is important. Given the climate and weather extremes, you need to choose a lawn care company that will perform maintenance regularly. Not only should you keep your grass cut, but you also need to make sure it looks its best by having it fertilized and watered on a scheduled basis. When you maintain your lawn, you also increase the value of your property. You can add 10% to the value of your real estate. Taking care of your lawn is just as valuable as updates regarding curb appeal and making the most of owning a property. You should think about Lawn Care Services.
businessobserverfl.com
New bistro added to mix at Wellen Park
A big welcome goes to Louie’s Bistro. The breakfast and lunch bistro has officially opened, as of late July, in the Wellen Park Welcome Center, a new community in Venice. It’s operated by the Venice Island Coffee owners Jennifer and Corey Pope, and features family recipes and southern-style dishes. Most of the Wellen Park community is within the city limits of North Port.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly 1 million square feet in industrial space coming to Southwest Florida next year
If you track industrial parks in and around Fort Myers, Aug. 4 was a big day for you. That's the day two announcements dropped saying nearly 1 million square feet of industrial space is coming to Southwest Florida. This includes a 500,000-square-foot industrial park in Fort Myers and a $50...
sarasotapd.org
News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
