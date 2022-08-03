ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gorst, WA

masonwebtv.com

Results from ‘HiVE’ Patrol near Gorst

The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks. The...
q13fox.com

2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
BREMERTON, WA
KOMO News

One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody

SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
SULTAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man dies from injuries after being bludgeoned with metal pole in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the suspect deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning. After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East. When they arrived, they found a man...
SNOHOMISH, WA
My Clallam County

Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large

KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
KINGSTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Troopers stop more than 80 HOV lane violators in less than 3 hours

Washington State Patrol tweeted that troopers stopped more than 80 High Occupancy Vehicle lane violators in Snohomish County on Tuesday morning. Six troopers on motorcycles stopped 82 violators in 2.5 hours, Trooper Jacob Kennett said. Kennett did not say if the drivers received a ticket but did say that first-time...
MyNorthwest.com

King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney

Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
KING COUNTY, WA
goodmorninggloucester.com

August 6, 2022

The tugboat Wallace Foss once led a charmed, if hard-working life in the Pacific Northwest. And the fate of this wooden boat changed even before she was launched: her owners modified the original passenger vessel design to that of a tugboat in the middle of the construction process. Originally christened as Oscar B. in 1897 at Tacoma, WA, today the tug carries the name Wallace Foss and is berthed in Gloucester Harbor.
GLOUCESTER, MA
q13fox.com

Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Charging documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Johnathan Mamel Cruz has nearly 30 criminal convictions. Cruz currently has 16 charges pending trial in 11 different cases across four different jurisdictions.
KING COUNTY, WA

