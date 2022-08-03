Read on masonwebtv.com
Results from ‘HiVE’ Patrol near Gorst
The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) and Port Orchard Police Department (POPD) combined efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions, as well as interdict crime during the “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols over the past four weeks. The...
q13fox.com
2 dead, 2 injured after their car flew into a building in Bremerton
BREMERTON, Wash. - Two people are dead, and two others are recovering in the hospital after a driver crashed his car into a building early Saturday morning. According to the Bremerton Police Department (BPD), at around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to reports of a car that crashed into a building on Wheaton Way near Sheridan Road. When officers arrived, two men were found dead, and two other men were found seriously injured. The two survivors were both airlifted to Harborview Medical Center.
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
Man dies from injuries after being bludgeoned with metal pole in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are requesting murder charges for a 48-year-old man after a man he bludgeoned with a metal pole died from his injuries. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, an officer was working an emphasis patrol near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street when he saw the suspect deliver several strikes to the 66-year-old victim’s head with a large metal pole.
q13fox.com
Man dies after shooting at Snohomish home; suspect in custody
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a man died after a shooting at a home in Snohomish on Sunday morning. After 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the 6500 block of 57th Avenue South East. When they arrived, they found a man...
My Clallam County
Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large
KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Troopers stop more than 80 HOV lane violators in less than 3 hours
Washington State Patrol tweeted that troopers stopped more than 80 High Occupancy Vehicle lane violators in Snohomish County on Tuesday morning. Six troopers on motorcycles stopped 82 violators in 2.5 hours, Trooper Jacob Kennett said. Kennett did not say if the drivers received a ticket but did say that first-time...
New King County Sheriff lays out plan to build trust between community and law enforcement
King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall is already making history as the first Black woman to serve as sheriff in Washington state. Now, her job is to change the course of public safety in one of the nation’s biggest counties. Cole-Tindall recently sat down with KIRO 7′s Aaron Wright to...
8 arrested, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations
SEATTLE — Seattle officers arrested eight people and seized guns, fentanyl and other drugs during narcotics operations in Seattle Thursday night. Police said they made the arrests at 4th Avenue and Union Street, 2nd Avenue and Union Street, 4th Avenue and Pike Street, 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, among other locations.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
AOL Corp
Former Pierce sheriff who left ‘heck of a legacy’ has died. He led the agency for 4 years
Note: This story has been updated to include a memorial date of Aug. 27 for Chuck Robbins. The time and location have not been finalized. The man who instituted the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s moral code in the wake of a scandal that saw a previous sheriff imprisoned has died, according to his family.
q13fox.com
Police officer credited with saving 2-year-old who ingested a fentanyl pill while playing at Tacoma park
TACOMA, Wash. - A 2-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he ingested a fentanyl pill he found while playing at a Tacoma park. Tacoma police say the child and his parents were at the Oakland Madrona Playfield just before 1 p.m. on Thursday. Parents told police they...
MyNorthwest.com
King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney
Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
thejoltnews.com
Multiple felony charges for Olympia man who allegedly stole from store, swung knife at employees
An Olympia man was charged with multiple felonies and a gross misdemeanor after allegedly stealing from a grocery store and swinging a knife at employees who attempted to stop him. Javier Mendoza, 28, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, and...
goodmorninggloucester.com
August 6, 2022
The tugboat Wallace Foss once led a charmed, if hard-working life in the Pacific Northwest. And the fate of this wooden boat changed even before she was launched: her owners modified the original passenger vessel design to that of a tugboat in the middle of the construction process. Originally christened as Oscar B. in 1897 at Tacoma, WA, today the tug carries the name Wallace Foss and is berthed in Gloucester Harbor.
Community rallies around 11-year-old Everett boy who was scammed while running lemonade stand
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for a suspect who they say scammed a young boy running a lemonade stand by giving him a fake $100 bill. Jeremy Ryzhonkov is a young entrepreneur. He just turned 12 this week and already has a vending machine business, lawn mowing business, and snack stand.
q13fox.com
Everett PD: Man scammed 11-year-old's lemonade stand with fake $100 bill
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are searching for man who took advantage of an 11-year-old running a lemonade stand by handing him a fake $100 bill for a drink and asking for exact change. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), the incident happened sometime over the summer on Beverly Blvd....
Chronicle
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
q13fox.com
Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions
KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Charging documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Johnathan Mamel Cruz has nearly 30 criminal convictions. Cruz currently has 16 charges pending trial in 11 different cases across four different jurisdictions.
