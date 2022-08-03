GCH asks for city funding help but none is committed at this point

Read on jcpost.com
Kansas Fence Law Seminar will be held at the Geary County 4-H Center
When it comes to fences and fence laws there are a number of things that property owners need to be aware of. Agricultural law specialist, Roger McEowen will present a program on Kansas fence law at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23rd. Topics to be addressed include basics of the Kansas fence law statutes; partition fences; locating, building and maintaining legal fences; handling fence disputes; highway forces; adverse possession and other regularly encountered fence law questions.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Scooter's Coffee will participate in Wounded Warriors Family Support
Scooter's Coffee will join the Wounded Warriors Family Support in supporting military members and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice. Through Aug. 12 at participating locations, including the Scooter's Coffee at 439 W. 6th Street in Junction City, customers can add $1 to their order. All proceeds will benefit WWFS.
Geary County Public Building Commission requests a $32 million revenue bond issue
There is a plan to save the financially challenged Geary Community Hospital. Meeting on Thursday the Geary County Public Building Commission adopted a resolution requesting the authorization of up to $32 million in revenue bonds to support the hospital, said County Finance Director Tami Robison. "Our intent is to bond out $31 million and of that $20 million will be repairs for the hospital, $4 million will be our accounts payable that we anticipate paying at the end of December and then the $6 million shortfall from the revenue shortfall from July to December that the County will be paying." Hospital officials approached Junction City leaders about helping pay the operational shortfall but so far have not received any money. The Geary Community Healthcare Foundation provided $1.5 million but that must be repaid.
Law enforcement held a Summer Camp Block Party in Junction City
Law enforcement members participated in community involvement when they hosted their annual summer block party in Heritage Park Friday evening. Activities ranged from music and free food to a car show and dunk tank. Police Chief John Lamb explained the evening was an opportunity for the public to learn about...
Dinkel addresses the races for seats in the Kansas House
Two Junction City Commissioners are vying for seats in the Kansas House of Representatives, Jeff Underhill and Nathan Butler. Underhill is running unopposed on the ballot for the 65th District seat while Butler was the top vote-getter ahead of John Seibel Tuesday night in the 68th District Republican primary election count. However in that race involving portions of Morris, Geary and Riley counties the votes have to be canvassed and provisional ballots reviewed before final official results can be released. Michael Seymour II, Democrat, will meet the winner in the November general election.
KDHE and KDWP issue blue green algae advisories
Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have lifted the blue green algae advisory for Zone A of Milford Lake, the southern end in Geary and Dickinson Counties. Other active advisories are in effect. Warning. Ford County Lake, Ford County. Gathering Pond, Geary County.
Petitions for Geary County Commission candidate are valid
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has ruled that the independent nomination petitions for Trish Giordano for Geary County Commission District #1 are valid. So her name will appear on the general election ballot in November. Giordano is running as an Independent candidate against Republican Brad Roether for a four-year term...
Chamber will host a MAC breakfast Aug. 25
LTG. Ret. Perry Wiggins will serve as the speaker for the next Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Council Breakfast on Aug. 25th. Wiggins is currently the Executive Director of the Governor's Military Council. The breakfast will be held at the Milford Lake Conference Center at Acorn's Resort...
Work progresses on a west side roundabout in Junction City
Junction City Public Works Director Ray Ibarra said Thursday that the Karns Drive portion of the K-18 - Karns Drive roundabout is projected to open next Friday, Aug. 12th. That location is the back entrance to nearby Junction City Middle School. K-18 has been opened for east and west traffic...
Geary County Fish & Game Association members meet Monday
Geary County Fish & Game Association will host their annual fish fry at the organization's August membership meeting Monday evening. The meal will begin about 6 p.m. Those who attend should bring side dishes and desserts enough to feed their family and guests. After the meeting there will be a short meeting, presentation of Junior Trap League awards and awards from the High School Clays spring season.
Temporary detour will be in effect overnight at Fort Riley
Fort Riley has issused a social media reminder that said due to maintenance on Henry Drive, inbound and outbound traffic will be temporarily detoured around the airfield starting at 7 p.m., Wednesday and continuing until 5 a.m., Thursday.
Retirement reception is set for Chuck Otte
Longtime Geary County Extension Agent Chuck Otte is retiring in September. His accomplishments, connections and commitment to Geary County and the KSRE system will be honored during a retirement celebration Saturday, Aug. 27th from 2-5 p.m. at the 4-H / Senior Citizens Center. The afternoon will begin with a casual...
Employee anniversary recipients are being recognized
City of Junction City Employee Engagement Committee, has congratulated the August Employment Anniversary recipients.
School bus advice is issued
As time for the return of children to school approaches be aware. The “Danger Zone” is the area on all sides of the bus where children are in the most danger of not being seen by the driver (ten feet in front of the bus where the driver may be too high to see a child, ten feet on either side of the bus where a child may be in the driver’s blind spot, and the area behind the school bus.)
NWOSU Says Campus Police Chief Is 'No Longer' Employed After Arrest In Kansas
Northwestern Oklahoma State University officials said its police chief is no longer employed at the school following an arrest in Kansas. According to WIBW in Topeka, Kansas, John Caviness was arrested Sunday in Wabaunsee County on child abuse, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and battery complaints. The station said Caviness was...
Saturday morning stabbing leaves one dead in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - Shortly before 2:30 am on Saturday August 6th, officers with the Junction City Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Deerfield Blvd. for the report of a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an adult male with a stab wound, he was...
Police ask for help to locate Kansas shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a person of interest. Just before 11p.m. August 4, 2022, police were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital in Topeka in response to the report of an individual who had arrived suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley.
Topeka woman indicted for six-figure theft from property management company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman has been indicted on accusations she stole more than $100,000 from a property management company. According to court documents obtained by 13 NEWS, Nicole Diane Negrete, 34, of Topeka, faces counts of Theft by Deception; $100,000 or more, Making False Information, and Unlawful Acts Concerning Computers. All three charges are felonies.
Kan. man dies after motorcycle crash with teen driver
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just before 10:30p.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 BMW 4 Series passenger car driven by a 16-year-old from Topeka was eastbound on U.S. 40 Highway at Tecumseh Road. The driver attempted to make a left...
