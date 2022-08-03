Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims

Read on www.wymt.com
SHARE: Officials looking for owner of military uniform
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Kentucky State Police (KSP) are looking for the owner of a military uniform found after historic flooding last week. The World War II era Army uniform was found on KY-476 near Robinson Elementary School. According to officials, the uniform had a life jacket...
The helpers from the heavens: Kentucky guardsmen reflect on deadly flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - When the floodwaters poured through Eastern Kentucky, it was not long before boots were on the ground to help the people of the region reclaim and rebuild the places they call home. But before the restorations came the rescues, during which some of the “boots on the ground” were actually hundreds of feet in the air.
Georgetown Police Department sending supplies to eastern Kentucky
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of help is coming into eastern Kentucky from so many areas, whether it’s feeding people or donating supplies. “We’re lucky enough to have a few officers we can send that way to help out,” said Sgt. Michael Evans with the Georgetown Police Department.
Kentucky Sports Radio helps give out supplies in Knott County
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, several dozen sports radio listeners arrived in Knott County to help hand out supplies for the flood stricken areas. “Through all of this-the devastation and destruction, we have seen the true heartbeat of Kentucky,” said Jeff Honeycutt with Emmalena Elementary. Volunteers heard...
Those affected by storms can seek disaster unemployment aid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says people affected by severe storms and flooding in seven counties may apply for disaster unemployment assistance. The counties are Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike, and more counties are expected to be added. It is not necessary to apply in person.
Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief helps homeowners in cleanup efforts following floods
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Samaritans Purse Disaster Relief is a Christian-based, volunteer organization that has stationed itself in Eastern Kentucky following historic floods that damaged thousands of homes and businesses throughout the region. The organization’s goal is to help folks become rebuild-ready while also spreading the gospel. “We’re...
Gov. Beshear gives end-of-week updates on EKY flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear was live again Friday to update Kentuckians on flooding aftermath and relief efforts. He said the death toll is still 37, with no deaths confirmed in recent days. He said there are still two people missing confirmed by Kentucky State Police. For flooding...
Gov. Beshear visits state parks in Eastern Kentucky to meet with displaced families following floods
(WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear paid a visit to Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, as well as Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, following deadly flash flooding that left many Eastern Kentuckians without homes. Both state parks are hosting displaced families following these floods, and Gov....
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday afternoon. He updated people in the Commonwealth on the Eastern Kentucky flooding aftermath and relief efforts, and other economic developments. He said one missing person was found, and one person was reported missing, meaning there are...
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
Papa Johns sets up mobile food truck in Neon
NEON, Ky. (WYMT) - Corporations across the country have come to Eastern Kentucky to help serve flood victims. Papa Johns stationed their mobile food truck in Neon to feed victims in the area. Franchise business partner Brad Beighley says people have been lined up since they got there, and they are honored to feed them.
WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
AG warns of charity scams following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - A consumer alert warning has been issued for Kentuckians following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Natural disaster and charity scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485 or the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
Hero’s Homecoming: Floyd County deputy shot in Allen shooting returns home after 37 days
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - For the last 37 days, Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrin Lawson has spent his time in a hospital bed. The deputy, family man and devoted public servant was shot in the line of duty during the Allen shooting June 30, which killed three officers and one K-9.
Emergency management officials on high alert after Ky. flooding; more rain on the way
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Just one week after deadly flash floods in eastern Kentucky, more rain and potential flash flooding is headed toward the region. “It’s been two steps forward, three steps back,” said Tim England, emergency management director in Boyd County. Boyd County was spared from...
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
‘I am needed at my current post’ Secretary of State Michael Adams announces re-election campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s current Secretary of State, Michael Adams, officially announced his campaign for re-election on Friday. “Based on my performance in this Office, at the most difficult time in its history, I would like to seek a promotion to higher office; but at this critical time, I am needed at my current post,” Adams said in his release.
Campbell County Sheriff’s Office investigating apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WYMT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette. On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home on Log Home Lane to do a welfare check. Officials said the family living at the home was not heard from since last...
