Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Boeing workers accept new contract offer. Company avoids local strike.

By Annika Merrilees St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 4 days ago
Center of attention

The Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc. and The National Development Council (NDC) got down to business on Monday, August 1, 2002 with the opening the NDC Entrepreneurship Center at the Urban League’s Regional Headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway. The NDC’s annual board retreat was also held in St Louis August 1– 3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
University City has a long flood history. The feds have a short list of solutions.

As water rushed from the River Des Peres into hundreds of University City homes after record-shattering rains late last month, city and federal officials already had a recommendation for how to reduce longstanding flood risks along the waterway. For decades, experts have studied the flood-prone upper parts of the urban...
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
Man fatally shot inside St. Louis apartment building

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis. Royce Cole, 57, was found dead after 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
13-year-old boy arrives at St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound

ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy showed up to a St. Louis hospital early Saturday with a gunshot wound to his elbow. He arrived at the hospital just before 3 a.m. Police said he told them he was "somewhere downtown" when he heard gunshots but was otherwise uncooperative. No...
Five Farmington pound pups need homes

Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
FARMINGTON, MO
Man found dead in vehicle submerged in Deer Creek in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD — A man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday in Deer Creek. The vehicle was spotted in the creek just before 11 a.m. Friday behind a business in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. Fire crews recovered the man's body from the vehicle. He was...
MAPLEWOOD, MO
No. 22: Cunningham’s path to Division I scholarship began with email to Belleville East coach

BELLEVILLE — Anthony Cunningham vividly remembers the moment. It was summer 2019, soon after his eighth-grade graduation. His mother, Shirley Emerson, decided to move from East St. Louis to Belleville. Cunningham, already a 220-pound football prospect, seized the situation, immediately opening a line of communication with Mike Harrison, who...
Father, son enjoy playing together at Baby Boomer concert

Bob Dylan and Jakob Dylan. Paul McCartney and James McCartney. Waylon Jennings and Shooter Jennings. Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias. Hank Williams, Hank Williams II and Hank Williams III. These famous fathers and sons are well-known worldwide and are accomplished musicians. The Parkland has its own locally famous father-and-son duos....
FARMINGTON, MO

