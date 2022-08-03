St. Louis Boeing workers accept new contract offer. Company avoids local strike.

Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Center of attention
The Urban League of Metropolitan Saint Louis, Inc. and The National Development Council (NDC) got down to business on Monday, August 1, 2002 with the opening the NDC Entrepreneurship Center at the Urban League’s Regional Headquarters at 1408 North Kingshighway. The NDC’s annual board retreat was also held in St Louis August 1– 3.
University City has a long flood history. The feds have a short list of solutions.
As water rushed from the River Des Peres into hundreds of University City homes after record-shattering rains late last month, city and federal officials already had a recommendation for how to reduce longstanding flood risks along the waterway. For decades, experts have studied the flood-prone upper parts of the urban...
St. Louis mayor to Black police group: You’re lying about civilian oversight debate
ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and the city’s Black police officers’ association got into a fight on social media this week after Jones said the group lied about its role in negotiating a plan to overhaul civilian oversight of the department. The back-and-forth followed Jones’...
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
Man walks into St. Louis police headquarters to say he killed a woman in Midtown
ST. LOUIS — A man showed up at St. Louis police headquarters on Friday morning and admitted killing a woman, police said. Police then went to an apartment building in the 2700 block of Locust Street and found a woman dead about 9 a.m. Police said she had suffered...
Man fatally shot inside St. Louis apartment building
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot in the neck and killed Thursday night in The Ville neighborhood of St. Louis. Royce Cole, 57, was found dead after 7 p.m. Thursday at an apartment in the 4300 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue, northeast of Newstead Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive.
13-year-old boy arrives at St. Louis hospital with gunshot wound
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy showed up to a St. Louis hospital early Saturday with a gunshot wound to his elbow. He arrived at the hospital just before 3 a.m. Police said he told them he was "somewhere downtown" when he heard gunshots but was otherwise uncooperative. No...
Five Farmington pound pups need homes
Five dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. They include a male Beagle found running around Eagle Mart; two male sibling 8-month-old mixed breed dogs; a 9-month-old female mixed breed brindle surrendered to animal control by its owner; and a male mixed breed dog that’s approximately a year old.
Man found dead in vehicle submerged in Deer Creek in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD — A man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Friday in Deer Creek. The vehicle was spotted in the creek just before 11 a.m. Friday behind a business in the 3600 block of Big Bend Boulevard. Fire crews recovered the man's body from the vehicle. He was...
No. 22: Cunningham’s path to Division I scholarship began with email to Belleville East coach
BELLEVILLE — Anthony Cunningham vividly remembers the moment. It was summer 2019, soon after his eighth-grade graduation. His mother, Shirley Emerson, decided to move from East St. Louis to Belleville. Cunningham, already a 220-pound football prospect, seized the situation, immediately opening a line of communication with Mike Harrison, who...
Father, son enjoy playing together at Baby Boomer concert
Bob Dylan and Jakob Dylan. Paul McCartney and James McCartney. Waylon Jennings and Shooter Jennings. Enrique Iglesias and Julio Iglesias. Hank Williams, Hank Williams II and Hank Williams III. These famous fathers and sons are well-known worldwide and are accomplished musicians. The Parkland has its own locally famous father-and-son duos....
