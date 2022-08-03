Read on www.tncontentexchange.com
'We can all play a part': Water Protection encourages community involvement
The St. Joseph Water Protection division is ensuring the quality of waterways in the area during National Water Quality Month. People across Northwest Missouri rely on the various bodies of freshwater for agriculture, recreation and drinking water, but much of that water requires sampling and treatment in order to create a healthy environment.
Don't make criminals out of the homeless
Missouri’s new law regarding homelessness couldn’t be more draconian if its Republican authors were trying to fill jails with nonviolent offenders, hinder cities’ ability to provide services and deliberately torment some of society’s most vulnerable people. But don’t take our word for it. Gov. Mike Parson’s own top mental health official laid out to him all the reasons this law is counterproductive.
Mercury Broadband opens new service center in St. Joseph
The internet company Mercury Broadband opened the doors to a new service center in St. Joseph on Friday. The grand opening was celebrated at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting at the site located at 5802 Corporate Drive with employees and community members in attendance. Mercury Broadband provides internet and cell...
East St. Louis, state continue helping flood victims
East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has announced that the city will remain in a State of Emergency until further notice. “We want to make sure that our citizens are safe and treated with dignity and compassion. To date, we are estimating that over 50 families were affected," he said,
Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor
The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
Watch now: Sam Page discusses receiving St. Louis County executive Democratic nomination
Sam Page on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, discusses receiving the Democratic nomination for St. Louis County executive. Page will seek re-election in the general election on Nov. 8.
ATV crash kills St. Louis County man in Washington County, Missouri
A St. Louis County man was killed Saturday morning when his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Washington County, Missouri. Michael E. Tune, 56, died after the 2019 Polaris Ranger he was driving crashed about 11:55 a.m. along Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The ATV...
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson
A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
Watch now: (Explicit language) Bystander shoots robber at St. Charles QuikTrip
WARNING: This video contains explicit language. Surveillance footage obtained by the Post-Dispatch shows a fatal robbery of a QuikTrip in St. Charles on July 16, 2022. Lance Bush, 26, was shot and killed by a bystander while robbing the store.
Meyer, Judy K. 1944-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph. Judy was born July 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester and Kathryn Frueh, and raised by her father and stepmother, Irene. She was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School. She married, James...
'You're good. Call 911': Video shows bystander fatally shooting robber at St. Charles QuikTrip
ST. CHARLES — Surveillance video from a fatal QuikTrip shooting in St. Charles shows a bystander firing four shots while a robber ducks and dodges behind a display shelf of potato chips. The July 16 encounter between the bystander with a gun and the robber holding a knife lasts...
Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, Patricia 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.
Patricia "Pat" Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, 87 of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born Aug. 24, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter to Francis and Catherine Schellhorn. She graduated from Cathedral Grade School and attended the Convent of Sacred Heart and...
Late Notices, Aug 6, 2022
Bernard A. Meyer, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Rosary will be recited 4 p.m. with visitation following until 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
