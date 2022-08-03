ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
tncontentexchange.com

'We can all play a part': Water Protection encourages community involvement

The St. Joseph Water Protection division is ensuring the quality of waterways in the area during National Water Quality Month. People across Northwest Missouri rely on the various bodies of freshwater for agriculture, recreation and drinking water, but much of that water requires sampling and treatment in order to create a healthy environment.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Don't make criminals out of the homeless

Missouri’s new law regarding homelessness couldn’t be more draconian if its Republican authors were trying to fill jails with nonviolent offenders, hinder cities’ ability to provide services and deliberately torment some of society’s most vulnerable people. But don’t take our word for it. Gov. Mike Parson’s own top mental health official laid out to him all the reasons this law is counterproductive.
MISSOURI STATE
tncontentexchange.com

Mercury Broadband opens new service center in St. Joseph

The internet company Mercury Broadband opened the doors to a new service center in St. Joseph on Friday. The grand opening was celebrated at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting at the site located at 5802 Corporate Drive with employees and community members in attendance. Mercury Broadband provides internet and cell...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

East St. Louis, state continue helping flood victims

East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III has announced that the city will remain in a State of Emergency until further notice. “We want to make sure that our citizens are safe and treated with dignity and compassion. To date, we are estimating that over 50 families were affected," he said,
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
tncontentexchange.com

Indiana General Assembly approves near-total abortion ban, now up to governor

The government of Indiana is on the verge of mandating every Hoosier woman who becomes pregnant to carry the pregnancy to term and deliver a baby, unless the pregnancy involves a life-altering trauma. On Friday, the Republican-controlled House voted 62-38 to approve Senate Enrolled Act 1, sending the measure back...
INDIANA STATE
tncontentexchange.com

ATV crash kills St. Louis County man in Washington County, Missouri

A St. Louis County man was killed Saturday morning when his all-terrain vehicle crashed in Washington County, Missouri. Michael E. Tune, 56, died after the 2019 Polaris Ranger he was driving crashed about 11:55 a.m. along Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road, the Missouri Highway Patrol said. The ATV...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police

FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
FENTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Substance Use Disorder#Absenteeism#Opioids#Mizzou Us Rfwsurvey#Mu Extension
tncontentexchange.com

King of Cornhole: Missouri man dominates World Championship in Branson

A Sikeston, Missouri man is on top of the cornhole world after winning the King of Cornhole title at the American Cornhole Association’s Season 17 World Championship at the Branson Convention Center. Craig Ervin won the world championship in the men’s singles division. He topped Austin Thomason of Franklin,...
BRANSON, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Meyer, Judy K. 1944-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Judy Kay (Frueh) Meyer, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away, Aug. 4, 2022, in St. Joseph. Judy was born July 19, 1944, in Maryville, Missouri, to Lester and Kathryn Frueh, and raised by her father and stepmother, Irene. She was a 1962 graduate of Maryville High School. She married, James...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Department of Health
tncontentexchange.com

Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, Patricia 1934-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Patricia "Pat" Schellhorn Hoffelmeyer, 87 of St Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born Aug. 24, 1934, in St. Joseph, daughter to Francis and Catherine Schellhorn. She graduated from Cathedral Grade School and attended the Convent of Sacred Heart and...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Late Notices, Aug 6, 2022

Bernard A. Meyer, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Rosary will be recited 4 p.m. with visitation following until 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Arrangements: Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy