McDonalds Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
"Bling" Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
travellemming.com
15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)
Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NBC New York
These Manhattan Streets Are Car-Free for 3 Saturdays in August: Here's Why
A summertime tradition has returned to New York City, giving residents a rare treat: car-free streets. The Summer Streets program is back for three Saturdays, starting Aug. 6. From 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lafayette Street and Park Avenue will be free of cars from the Brooklyn Bridge all the way up to 109th Street in East Harlem.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Protest planned to save historic NYC hospital from wrecking ball
The battle is on to dissuade — or prevent — Mt. Sinai Health System from closing the historic New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, which it’s likely to sell to a developer after it scatters the Infirmary’s units to the Manhattan winds. A group of doctors,...
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
Insider's reporter lived in Florida for over two decades, so she experienced a culture shock when she moved to Brooklyn, New York.
How Adams' pals — and a favorite dining spot — link him to one of the state's top tax delinquents
A series of restaurants are owned by a tax-tardy Brooklyn attorney who has employed two of the mayor's close friends.
yonkerstimes.com
Unfortunately, Crack is Back, From Brooklyn to Brewster
The invasion of Crack Cocaine onto the streets of New York City and beyond in the 1980’s can be remembered best by Artist Keith Haring’s 1986 mural which driver’s on the Harlem River-FDR Drive can still see today. Unfortunately, Haring’s mural still rings true today, and not just in New York City, but across the Hudson Valley of New York State.
NBC New York
Manhattan's Only Lakeside Restaurant May Not Close for Good After All
One of New York City's most understated icons -- Manhattan's only lakeside restaurant, the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park -- may not be closing its doors for good this fall after all. NYC Parks plans to start a negotiation process to identify and reach an agreement with a new operator...
tornadopix.com
The Apsley Luxury Senior Living Opening in Manhattan – Rob Report
Seniors homes are known to be outdated and uncomfortable, but many developers and designers are working together to raise the bar for senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. goodbye It is the latest luxury living development for seniors in Manhattan that attracts individuals who do not...
Eater
Caracas Arepa Bar Bows Out of Williamsburg With a Yard Sale — and More Closings
More than two years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 1,000 have closed since March 2020 due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the difficulty of tracking restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number could be even higher and will likely take months or even years to assess.
This is Unbelievably New York’s Most Popular Milkshake
Milk and ice cream. It is a pretty basic formula. Or is it?. I am a New Yorker. It takes a lot to surprise me but I was taken completely off guard when I found out what the most popular milkshake we like to consume is. Maybe I am using the word "we" a little too loosely because I have never heard anyone order this milkshake. I have never even heard of it. Until recently I had no idea it existed.
Gym, tan, loft? ‘Jersey Shore’ star purchases posh Soho apartment for almost $4M, report says.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Vinny Guadagnino of “Jersey Shore” fame is heading back to the East Coast. The former Eltingville resident, who had recently been living in Los Angeles, shelled out $3.43 million for a sprawling two-bedroom, three-bathroom Manhattan apartment, the New York Post has reported. Located in...
fox5ny.com
Hundreds march across Brooklyn Bridge for 2nd annual 'March to Remember'
NEW YORK - Thousands of people all across the nation came together on Saturday to take part in the second annual COVID "March to Remember." The march honors loved ones lost to COVID, COVID survivors, and COVID long haulers. In New York City, survivors marched across the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday...
Woman shot in back near Bronx Zoo
The 55-year-old was on Southern Boulevard when she was hit in the lower back.
Brooklyn Is Getting Its First-Ever Lidl
A 25,000-square-foot Lidl is making its way to Park Slope, as first reported by Commercial Observer. It will be the borough’s first Lidl location, with an expected opening in 2024. The new supermarket will replace a former Key Food at developers William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ 120 Fifth Avenue address. Lidl is a beloved German grocery & retailer chain known for high quality products at an affordable cost. Previous locations already exist in Harlem, Queens and Staten Island.
foodieflashpacker.com
5 Best Restaurants In SoHo NYC | (Updated for 2022)
In addition to SoHo’s beautiful boutiques and architecture, the area is home to a plethora of wonderful restaurants. It was difficult to narrow my list down to 5 as I have tried so many wonderful places throughout my time living here. However, the restaurants mentioned below are definitely the ones you should check out first before exploring any others.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Home of famed Lower East Side hot spot up for sale
A piece of Lower East Side nightlife history is up for grabs. The owners of the building that was home to restaurant/nightspot Stanton Social, at 99 Stanton St., are asking for $5.9 million via B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Jonathan Buerger and Stephen Dadourian. The 4,950 square-foot property has been...
NBC New York
Mystery Man Wacks NYC Parks Worker in Head With Folding Chair Outside Pool
A violent man is in the wind after attacking a city parks employee from behind and repeatedly striking her with a metal folding chair, officials said Saturday. The reportedly unprovoked attacked occurred outside the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn around 8 a.m. Saturday, according to police and NYC Parks officials.
newyorkled.com
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC
Jamaican Independence Day Celebration at the Seaport in NYC. 89 South Street at Pier 17 (South Street Seaport) Please keep in mind the possible inclement weather in store for NYC this Saturday. Celebrate Jamaican Independence Day with Authentic Food and a Meet and Greet with Reggae Icons. The following comes...
texasmetronews.com
Major Brooklyn intersection to be renamed for Haitian American killed by NYPD
BROOKLYN — Every time Sheina Banatte walks by the intersection of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway, she will remember her cousin Eudes Pierre. It’s close to where police officers shot the 26-year-old dead, five days before Christmas last year. But the tragedy isn’t all that will trigger the...
therealdeal.com
Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
Cornell Realty Management’s Isaac Hager is back in bankruptcy court — this time over his minority stake in a Midtown building that has been trying to keep out of foreclosure. An entity through which Hager owns a 15 percent stake in Churchill Real Estate’s Penn Plaza building at...
