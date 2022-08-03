Read on www.agriculture.com
Related
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat extends gains on strong demand, supply woes; corn firms
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed for a second consecutive session on Friday, with strong demand and tight global supplies underpinning the market. Corn rose for a third session, while soybeans dipped after surging on Thursday. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of...
Agriculture Online
6 farmer insights on inflation and supply chain issues
Several grain farmers weigh in on how this year’s inflation and supply chain shortages have affected their operations and what they’ve done (and intend to do) in response to the challenges. Read the full article here.
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soy falls on rain forecasts; corn firm, wheat weak
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 2-8 cents, soybeans down 5-10, corn mixed
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 8 cents per bushel. * Wheat futures lower for fifth time...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Ukraine has harvested 17.5 mln T of grain so far, traders and ministry say
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farmers have threshed 17.5 million tonnes of the 2022 grain harvest so far with the average yield of 3.64 tonnes per hectare, Ukrainian grain traders union UGA and the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The union's statement said the volume included 12.6 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Asia Grains-Russian suppliers offer wheat in Asia, but buyers reluctant
SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - * Suppliers offered Russian wheat at lower prices this week in Asia, but most millers were unwilling to sign deals in the face of economic sanctions against Moscow, Singapore-based traders said. * Russian wheat with 11.5% protein was offered around $405-$410 a tonne, including cost...
Agriculture Online
U.S. wheat falls on improving prospects for Ukraine exports
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Friday as hopes rose for increased shipments from Ukraine's war-torn Black Sea ports, which could cut into the competitiveness of U.S. supplies on the export market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 6-3/4 cents at $7.75-3/4 a bushel. * The contract faced technical resistance at its 20-day moving average. * K.C. September hard red winter wheat for September delivery was off 11 cents at $8.49-1/4 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was down 6-3/4 cents at $8.87-1/2 a bushel. * For the week, soft red winter wheat was down 4.0%, hard red winter wheat was down 2.9% and MGEX spring wheat was down 2.0%. * Ukraine could start exporting wheat from this year's harvest from its sea ports in September under a landmark deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine's first deputy minister of agriculture said. * South Korea's Feed Leaders Committee and Major Feedmill Group on Friday purchased about 120,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in private deals without issuing an international tender. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. soybeans fall; corn rises; wheat eases as Ukraine trade watched
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell on Friday for the fourth session of the last five, pressured by forecasts for spotty Midwest rains that could boost the health of it crop as it passes through key development periods, traders said. "Last year taught us that crops can...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Russia may downgrade 2022/23 grain export forecast - ministry
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia will downgrade its forecast for grain exports in the 2022/23 July-June season from the current 50 million tonnes if its harvest fails to reach the target of 130 million tonnes, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. The pace of crop harvesting in Russia, the...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans close mostly lower on rainy Midwest weather view
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mostly lower on Friday, pressured by forecasts for weekend rains in the U.S. Midwest, traders said. * Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness forecast 2022 soybean production of 4.530 billion bushels, with an average yield of 51.8 bushels per acre. Both the yield and production forecasts were bigger than the U.S. Agriculture Department's July estimates. * Private exporters reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China and 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Friday morning. Both deals were for delivery during the 2022/23 marketing year. * CBOT November soybean futures settled down 9 cents at $14.08-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal was down $15.60 at $405.10 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 2.55 cents to 63.97 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans were down 4.1%. * Soymeal futures fell 3.2% this week while soyoil dropped 2.6%. * Soyoil futures have fallen in eight of the last nine weeks. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-Cattle, hog futures firm
CHICAGO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile exchange live cattle futures firmed to their highest in more than three months on Friday, while hog futures edged back toward the 13-1/2-month high hit on Wednesday. CME August live cattle futures settled 0.175 cent higher at 137.875 cents per lb, with the front-month contract hitting its highest since April 29 during the session, and most-active October gained 0.225 cent to 143.875 cents.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Food prices fell again in July, U.N. agency says
LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index declined again in July, edging further away from record highs hit in March. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index https://www.fao.org/worldfoodsituation/foodpricesindex/en, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 140.9 points last month versus a revised 154.3 for June. The June figure was previously put at 154.2.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-China's July soybean imports slide amid poor crush margins, weaker demand
Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in July fell 9.1% from a year earlier, customs data showed on Sunday, as poor crushing margins and weaker consumption in the world's largest buyer of the oilseed reduced appetite for shipments. China brought in 7.88 million tonnes of the oilseed in July,...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 48.6% so far in 2022/23 season
KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports were down 48.6% year on year at 1.23 million tonnes so far in the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Grain exports for the 2021/22 season ending June 30 rose 8.5% to 48.5 million tonnes, driven by strong shipments before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-First foreign-flagged ship arrives in Ukraine since Feb, awaits grain load
Aug 6 (Reuters) - A foreign-flagged ship arrived in Ukraine on Saturday for the first time since the war started in February, and will be loaded with grain, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said. Ukraine is starting to resume grain exports in an effort overseen by a Joint Coordination Centre...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Grains ease with Ukraine exports, economy in focus
* Three more grain vessels to depart from Ukraine * Trading cautious as U.S. jobs data awaited for economy gauge (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures edged lower on Friday, curbed by news of further grain shipments from war-torn Ukraine and investor caution over the economy ahead of U.S. jobs data. Mixed weather for U.S. crops and signs of renewed import demand this week helped limit losses, traders said. Financial markets were subdued as participants awaited July U.S. jobs figures amid persisting worries over an economic downturn. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.48% at $7.78-3/4 a bushel by 1202 GMT. CBOT corn was down 0.08% at $6.05-3/4 a bushel, while soybeans inched down 0.08% to $14.17-1/2 a bushel. Three ships carrying a total of 58,041 tonnes of corn have been authorised to leave Ukrainian ports on Friday as part of a deal to unblock grain exports, the organisation arranging the operation said on Thursday. A first vessel carrying Ukrainian grain set sail from Odesa on Monday, while a vessel bound for Ukraine was being inspected on Friday in Turkey under a safe-passage agreement aimed at easing food supply tensions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The resumption of Ukrainian maritime trade has weighed on grain price this week, with Chicago wheat hitting a six-month low, although brisk international wheat demand and chatter of Chinese interest in U.S. soybeans has lent some support. "Wheat prices are cheap, given the current tight supply situation, and we see strong demand coming from key importers," said one Singapore-based trader. Prices at 1202 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 778.75 -3.75 -0.48 770.75 1.04 CBOT corn 605.75 -0.50 -0.08 593.25 2.11 CBOT soy 1417.50 -0.25 -0.02 1339.25 5.84 Paris wheat 341.75 -0.50 -0.15 276.75 23.49 Paris maize untraded 226.00 Paris rape 645.00 -3.50 -0.54 754.00 -14.46 WTI crude oil 88.02 -0.52 -0.59 75.21 17.03 Euro/dlr 1.02 0.00 -0.13 1.1368 -10.01 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)
Agriculture Online
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Aug. 1
PARIS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French grain maize, and soft wheat and spring barley harvest progress, covering week 30 ending Aug. 1. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 30 average in France 1 11 24 57 6 Week 29 2022 1 9 21 62 6 Week 30 2021 0 1 9 80 10 SOFT WHEAT HARVEST Percent harvested Week 30 average in France 100 Week 29 2022 95 Week 30 2021 63 SPRING BARLEY HARVEST Percent harvested Week 30 average in France 99 Week 29 2022 92 Week 30 2021 64 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Gus Trompiz)
Agriculture Online
Russia may not meet 2022 grain harvest target, ministry says
Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia may not reach its expected harvest of 130 million tonnes of grain due to weather factors and a lack of spare parts for foreign equipment, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. "Taken together, all of this creates risks in terms of reaching the grain harvest...
Agriculture Online
4 market factors to watch in August
Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing is watching these four factors that may shed light on the potential future direction of grain prices. Read the full article here.
Comments / 0