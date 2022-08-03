Rising Star in Seattle?: Seahawks Rookie CB Coby Bryant Turning Heads

Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Yardbarker
Bears Announce Four Roster Moves
Harris, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018 out of Illinois State. He agreed to a four-year, $2,748,576 rookie contract with Cincinnati. The Bengals placed Harris on injured reserve coming out of the preseason with a knee injury before designating him to return. Cincinnati opted to move on from him and he signed on with the Broncos soon after.
Yardbarker
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Says The Lakers Think Russell Westbrook Is Too Toxic And Want Him Out Of The Franchise
Russell Westbrook remains a hot topic around the NBA after a tumultuous 2021/22 season, his first with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, other than Darvin Ham, nobody wants Westbrook on the Lakers, and the team is reportedly looking for ways to part with the player, but nothing has happened so far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan upset over fights during practices
The San Francisco 49ers have endured a physical training camp ahead of their preseason opener versus the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium next Friday. Specifically, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner were "ready to throw hands" during Tuesday's session after receiver Marcus Johnson landed in the concussion protocol following a late hit delivered by Warner.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis And Ben Simmons Spotted Hanging Out In Los Angeles Amid Trade Rumors
The 2022 NBA offseason has brought us many rumors, especially regarding the top title favorites before the start of last season. The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets were a complete disaster last campaign, getting zero playoff wins combined after looking like the best candidates to come out of their respective conferences.
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Yardbarker
Vikings Need a New QB2 Desperately
There is a lot to be excited for in the upcoming season for the Minnesota Vikings. Expectations are certainly high for because of their new coach and scheme. Successes include the WR room as well as cornerbacks Cam Dantzler and Andrew Booth Jr. Though there are issues among the offensive line and depth concerns among TEs, how are the backup QBs faring? Not great it seems.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
Yardbarker
LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story
James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cade York is Everything the Browns Wanted
In the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns selected kicker Cade York with the 124th pick. And if York’s time in college is going to resemble his NFL career, then Browns fans should be excited about him. Can Cade York be Just as Good in the NFL?. In York’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both of them. The Knicks are coached by Tom Thibodeau, who is known to love playing veterans. Anthony had some of the best years of his career playing for the Knicks, and he is a scorer that can be relied upon to hit the open shot.
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Yardbarker
Could Andrew Wiggins And The Cavaliers Be “Reunited”?
In 2018, the Cavaliers got oh so close to adding one of the brightest young stars to its rotation. But Andrew Wiggins was sent north to Minnesota. But the story doesn’t have to end there. How does that saying go?. If you love something, let it go, and if...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Chris Bosh Was Shocked By How Early Kobe Bryant Woke Up: "The Goal Was To Be The First At Breakfast, So I Set My Alarm, I Make Sure I'm Up By Sunrise."
Kobe Bryant was probably the biggest superstar of the 2000s and the 2010s. Donning the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, Kobe was the face of the franchise, and rightfully so, as he led his team to five championships. A great two-way player with amazing scoring capability and has the potential to...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Yardbarker
"Memphis Is Going To Get Their Reality Check": Grizzlies Have Kept Draymond Green's Quote As Motivation In Their Weight Room
The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies are setting up to be the next juicy rivalry in the NBA. The two teams clashed in the Conference Semifinals this past postseason and tempers flared often in that series as the Warriors triumphed in 6 games. The series ending didn’t stop...
49ers don't want Jimmy Garoppolo with Seahawks for Week 2 game?
The San Francisco 49ers have until Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to release or trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Otherwise, they'll be on the hook for his non-guaranteed $24.2M base salary and $26.9M salary-cap hit for 2022. There is, however, no financial benefit in cutting Garoppolo before that time,...
Comments / 0