The Los Angeles Dodgers’ second four-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants in as many weeks should be cause for gloating, but my penchant for such gestures was tempered by the Aug. 2 death of legendary broadcaster Vin Scully. As well as the absolutely first-class tribute the Giants themselves gave the Hall of Famer, who actually was one of their fans first.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO