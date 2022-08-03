Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO