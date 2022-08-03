Clear Lake Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

Read on wjon.com
Related
Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting in Otsego Under Investigation
OTSEGO -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that took place in Otsego this weekend. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 12000 block of 72nd Court Northeast shortly before 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning on reports of a man threatening to hurt himself and his family.
Three People Hurt in ATV Crash in Kandiyohi County
LAKE LILLIAN -- Three people were hurt in an ATV rollover in Kandiyohi County. The Sheriff's Office says they responded to a call just before 11:00 p.m. Saturday to a report of an ATV crash in the city of Lake Lillian. A 30-year-old Lake Lillian man was driving a side-by-side...
2nd St. Cloud Shooting Suspect Found Guilty
ST. CLOUD -- The second of two people charged in a south St. Cloud shootout last August has been found guilty. A Stearns County jury has convicted 33-year-old Justin Hudak of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and drive-by shooting. No sentencing date has been set. The...
Second Man Involved in South St. Cloud Shooting Arrested
ST. CLOUD -- Authorities have arrested a second man involved in a south St. Cloud shooting last month that injured four people. St. Cloud police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris, of St. Cloud, was arrested in Sartell Wednesday afternoon. Authorities learned Morris was inside an apartment in the 1000 block of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Update: Dassel Man Arrested After Long Standoff
DASSEL -- A rural Dassel man has been arrested after a standoff that lasted for hours. The Meeker County Sheriff says 31-year-old Aaron Peterson surrendered at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday. No law enforcement or Peterson were hurt during the incident. The ordeal began on Monday at about 5:30 p.m. when...
10-4 Good Buddy! This Trucker Just Stopped These Suspected Car Thieves
It's not every day that you get to see a semi help out law enforcement. The good news is that the folks over at MNCrime found some video of a semi-driver wedging in a vehicle as it is being pursued by police in Minneapolis. The vehicle's occupants then fled the scene but were all eventually captured according to the posted video.
3 People Killed in Collision with Semi
WILLMAR -- Three people died when the car they were in collided with a semi. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6:00 p.m. Thursday just west of Willmar in Kandiyohi County. Troopers say a car driven by 41-year-old Justin Ecker of Lee Summitt, Missouri was going...
Meeker County Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
WATKINS -- A Meeker county man suffered minor injuries in a motorcycle crash. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday 68-year-old Gregory Bunce of Darwin was going south on 675th Avenue south of Watkins when his motorcycle went into the ditch. Bunce was not wearing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meeker County Authorities Involved in Standoff Near Dassel
DASSEL -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office says they are currently involved in a standoff Tuesday. Authorities have set up a perimeter around a home in the 17000 block of 745th Avenue, south of Dassel. Meeker County deputies and Kandi/Meeker SWAT responded to the scene Monday night after reports of...
Ramsey Man Indicted for Carjacking, Gun Violations
MINNEAPOLIS – A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Ramsey man for an armed carjacking and possession of a gun as a felon. According to court documents, on June 4, 2022,31-year-old Joshua Olson armed with a Glock 19 9mm handgun, used force, violence, and intimidation to steal a black 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan from the vehicle’s owner.
Minnesota Man Charged in Deadly Wisconsin River Attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) -- A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked...
Sauk Rapids Police Release Statement on Fake Facebook Post
SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department has released a statement on a fake Facebook post that has been widely shared. Police Chief Perry Beise says the post has been passed around several social media and other sites. Beise says at this time the Sauk Rapids Police Department has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NASCAR Champion Kyle Busch Escapes the Mall of America During Shooting
NASCAR champion Kyle Busch and his family were inside the Mall of America yesterday afternoon when shots were fired. Bloomington police said no one appeared to be injured, and were still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.
The History of and Why People Settled in Duelm
WJON's small town series brings us to Duelm in St. George township in Benton County. Duelm is an unincorporated community located along Duelm Road near 110th Avenue. Stoney Brook flows through the community. Duelm was originally settled by Germans from the town of Dülmen The spelling is different with the two community names but the pronunciation is close to the same.
Apply Now for this Year’s Metro Citizens Police Academy
UNDATED -- Once again this fall you can get first-hand learning about what it is like to be a police officer. The sign-up period is now for the annual Metro Citizens Police Academy. The police departments of St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Sartell, Sauk Rapids and Waite Park are all accepting applications from residents in their communities, as well as the Stearns County Sheriff's Office for residents who live in rural parts of the county.
Royalton Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Morrison County
MORRILL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on Nature Road west of Morrill in Buckmann Township. Fifty-one-year-old Travis Winscher of Royalton was backing his vehicle into a driveway when it was struck on...
Stearns County Authorities to Monitor Construction Zones
ST. CLOUD -- Extra law enforcement will be monitoring construction zones in Stearns County. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they have received a number of complaints about drivers ignoring the several road closed signs. Authorities says driver through a closed construction area is unsafe for workers and drivers and...
Evacuations on University of Minnesota Campus Due to Gas Leak
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A number of buildings on the University of Minnesota's Minneapolis campus were evacuated Tuesday because of a gas leak. A tweet from the university says the Minneapolis Fire Department ordered the evacuation of Williams Arena, Huntington Bank Stadium, McNamara Alumni Center, the Aquatics Center, Recreation Center, Mariucci arena and the Maturi Sports Pavilion.
Princess Kay Finalist Alex Christen Uses Family As Inspiration
ST. CLOUD -- Ten young women are competing for the title of Minnesota's 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way later this month. Of the 10 finalists, four are representing Stearns County, which is a new record for the program. Twenty-year-old Alex Christen, of Sauk Centre, is one of the...
109th Annual Benton County Fair Wraps Up Sunday [PHOTOS]
SAUK RAPIDS -- Another year of the Benton County Fair is almost in the books. As is tradition, veterans were honored Sunday morning with a brief program beside the 4-H exhibit building and parade around the fairgrounds. The program included the pledge of allegiance, national anthem, poem reading, flag folding,...
WJON
St. Cloud, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0