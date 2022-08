EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Dehydration is one of the biggest concerns during football camps in the summer, and the New York Giants saw its effects on new center Jon Feliciano. On the second day of practice, Feliciano developed severe dehydration after a practice without pads. The 30-year-old had experienced it before while playing at the University of Miami, so he knew what was happening.

