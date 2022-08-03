“I just do me out there”: An interview with LA Kings prospect Otto Salin

Read on www.yardbarker.com
Five star Italian restaurants in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Din Tai Fung Will Leave GlendaleBryan DijkhuizenGlendale, CA
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
4 Blues Who Will Be Under the Microscope for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues saw a multitude of success in the regular season during their 2021-22 campaign. From the production of nine players scoring 20 or more goals, to the breakout of forward Robert Thomas and the performance of goaltender Ville Husso, the team may be in line for some regression in 2022-23. Let’s take a look at four players who will be under the microscope to repeat or increase their performance from last season.
Blackhawks Should Target These 4 Dallas Stars in Kane Trade
Recently, NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that the Dallas Stars have expressed interest in Chicago Blackhawks superstar Patrick Kane . At the time of this writing, the Stars still need to re-sign top restricted free agents (RFA) Jason Robertson and Jake Oettinger, so it would be challenging for them financially to bring in Kane before the start of the 2022-23 campaign. Yet, with the future Hall of Famer being in the final year of his deal, this could be something that both teams explore before this upcoming season’s trade deadline passes.
Sabres Should Target These Remaining Free Agents
The Buffalo Sabres have been relatively quiet since the early days of free agency, likely viewing their roster as complete and awaiting the start of the 2022-23 season. Signing Eric Comrie and Ilya Lyubushkin filled their most glaring needs of goaltending and right defense, while leaving the forward group relatively unchanged. They have a solid crop of young forwards, and we will likely see Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka graduate to the NHL this season, so there isn’t an inherent need there. But with how things shook out during the first phase of free agency, there are still some very intriguing names the Sabres should pursue, not only at forward but on defense as well.
NHL Rumors: Penguins and Jarry, the Stars, Oettinger and Robertson
Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins 27-year-old goaltender Tristan Jarry will be an unrestricted free agent after next season. Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic will be the only UFA goalies that will be younger than 34 years old. The cost of Jarry’s next contract is getting bigger. The Penguins...
Scottie Pippen Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Chicago Bulls: "They’re Just Not A Team That’s Built For The Postseason.”
Former Chicago Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen is one of the most accomplished players the basketball world has ever seen. As a 7x All-Star, 10x All-Defensive player, and 6x champion, there isn't much that he hasn't seen or done at the NBA level. So when he was asked to give his...
Juan Soto Receives Rude Welcome in First At-Bat From LA Fans
Amidst the tribute to Vin Scully on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, there was also a very important baseball game to be played against the Padres. The Dodgers welcomed the new-look Padres in the first game of the three-game series on Friday and fans wasted little time in booing Padres star Juan Soto.
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Colin Cowherd Says The Lakers Think Russell Westbrook Is Too Toxic And Want Him Out Of The Franchise
Russell Westbrook remains a hot topic around the NBA after a tumultuous 2021/22 season, his first with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, other than Darvin Ham, nobody wants Westbrook on the Lakers, and the team is reportedly looking for ways to part with the player, but nothing has happened so far.
LOOK: LeBron James' Wife Posts Amazing Instagram Story
James just finished up his fourth season playing for the Lakers, and he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. At 37-years-old, he is still one of the best players in the world. The wide presumption is that he is one of the top-five players to ever...
Watch: Yankees' Matt Carpenter gets standing ovation from Cardinals fans in return to St. Louis
"I was telling somebody earlier that this will be the first three games since 2009 I have not pulled for the St. Louis Cardinals to win," Carpenter told MLB.com's John Denton. "All season, anytime that we're not playing, and our schedule matches up, I'm watching the guys, checking every box score and legitimately wanting them to win every game. This will be the first three where that's not the case, but as soon as we leave town, I'll go right back to being [a Cardinals fan]. It's going to be weird to compete against them, but being able to separate the emotions will be a challenge."
NBA Fan Goes Viral After Calling Kyrie Irving The Biggest Liar In The League
Love him or hate him, nobody can deny that Kyrie Irving hasn't always kept his word when it comes to announcing his loyalties. On Twitter, one fan went semi-viral after flaming him for his track record of abandoning teams after verbally committing to stay with them. They even went so far as to call Uncle Drew 'the biggest liar in NBA history.' Check it out:
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Orioles, Blue Jays kick off pivotal 3-game series
When the visiting Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series on Monday night, they might as well
NBA Fans Freak Out Looking At Nikola Jokic's Super Realistic Face In NBA 2K23: "Great, Now I Can't Sleep."
Nikola Jokic has enjoyed great individual success throughout his last 2 NBA campaigns. The Nuggets superstar is now a back-to-back MVP. Although team success has evaded the Joker thanks to various injuries to Nuggets players, they are primed to make some waves, with Jokic aiming to lead the team to some playoff success next season.
Watch: Paolo Banchero has early 'welcome to the NBA' moment at pro-am game
Paolo Banchero is getting his “welcome to the NBA” moment before even playing in an actual NBA game. The Orlando Magic rookie participated in Isaiah Thomas’ annual Zeke-End pro-am tournament this weekend. On Sunday, Banchero competed against current NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray. During one particular sequence, Murray got Banchero to bite on a shot fake. He then faked a pass around Banchero and threw it off the backboard to himself for an emphatic dunk. Murray then brought the disrespect up to 11 by yelling at Banchero, doing the “too small” hand gesture, and whipping the basketball right back at the former Duke star.
Twins lose on controversial replay call vs. Blue Jays
The Minnesota Twins and manager Rocco Baldelli were livid after a controversial replay decision cost his team in an extra innings loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays scored the winning run of Sunday’s game in the top of the 10th inning, when catcher Gary Sanchez was ruled to have blocked the plate on Whit Merrifield’s attempt to score on a sacrifice fly. Merrifield was called out live, but a replay review led to Sanchez being called for interference and awarding the run.
Skip Bayless Questions Whether Kyrie Irving Wants To Go To The Lakers: "If Kyrie So Badly Wants To Reunite With LeBron James In LA, Why Hasn't He Gone Public With His Trade Demand?"
Kyrie Irving is in an odd situation at the moment. Reports suggest that the Nets man opted into the final year of his deal so that he could spend another season and see through his commitment to the team. However, it was expected across the NBA that he would end up joining the Los Angeles Lakers because the Lakers' stars were reported to want him to join the team.
Dodgers prospect James Outman crushes home run after being sent back to Triple-A
James Outman had an undeniably impressive first stint in the majors. He collected six hits in 13 at-bats, including two doubles, a home run and three RBI. He reached safety in all four games he started, but the Los Angeles Dodgers ultimately optioned him back to Triple-A following the return of Chris Taylor.
Michigan men's hockey coach Mel Pearson let go following investigation into treatment of staff, players
The decision comes after approximately three months after Pearson's contract expired, in early May. "A third-party investigative report into Pearson and his program raised serious allegations, including that Pearson forced a former team captain out of the program, directed players to lie on COVID-19 contact-tracing forms, provided accounts to investigators that were deemed 'not credible' and oversaw a program in which there was 'mistreatment of female staff members' and 'pervasive fear' about retaliation amongst both players and staff members," Katie Strang of The Athletic wrote. "Additionally, an anonymous culture survey that was administered to the program in May 2021 revealed that respondents raised concerns about Pearson berating and belittling staffers, and singling out players inappropriately, including, in one alleged instance, calling a player a 'Jew.'"
Isaiah Livers is ready to rise up in second season with Pistons
In March 2021, Isaiah Livers was at the heart of perhaps his strongest year at the University of Michigan as a senior, preparing for a conference tournament and March Madness run that would catapult his NBA Draft stock heading into June. Unfortunately, that campaign ended prematurely when he broke his...
