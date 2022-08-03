ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Teachers of the Year recognized throughout New Braunfels area

By Sierra Martin
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on communityimpact.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Vocational options grow at local high schools

While participation in courses of study varies from year-to-year, overall participation in courses has seen steady growth in each district. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Over the past few years, New Braunfels ISD and Comal ISD have seen growth in high school student participation in career and technical education,...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
New Braunfels, TX
Education
City
New Braunfels, TX
Local
Texas Education
mycanyonlake.com

Aug. 7 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. Current Conditions as of 8:44 a.m. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 71 cfs. During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can change rapidly and become dangerous. Central Texas...
CANYON LAKE, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You

If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic High School#Central Texas#Elementary Schools#The Mckenna Events Center#Seguin Isd#Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gabriela Bucio eyes new horizons & Central Health faces an audit

Gabriela Bucio owns Gabriela's Group, an Austin-based restaurant and design group, with her brother, Arturo. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The August 5 episode of the Austin Breakdown features an interview with Gabriela Bucio, the local restaurateur behind Gabriela's, Taquero Mucho and other local hotspots, plus a conversation with Community Impact reporter Katy McAfee about an upcoming audit of Central Health.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy