ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

By Ken Hayes
Northland FAN 106.5
Northland FAN 106.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors

The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction

Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok

One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area

Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Food & Drinks
Duluth, MN
Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard

We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
DULUTH, MN
hot1047.com

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Chinese Restaurants#Food Drink#Chopsticks Inn#The Duluth News Tribune#Chinese American
Sasquatch 107.7

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
China
Northland FAN 106.5

See The Future Of Superior’s Hammond Avenue

It's a project that most people who travel the roadway have been looking forward to for a long time. And, when it's done - it'll transform the neighborhoods the avenue travels through with a totally different redesign. Superior's Hammond Avenue is scheduled for a major reconstruction project the next two...
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Two hurt in downtown Duluth rollover crash

DULUTH, MN. (KBJR) - Police say a rollover crash in downtown Duluth may have been caused by an intoxicated driver. According to DPD, it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in front on Tech Village on Superior Street near Lake Avenue. A 65-year-old woman was driving, crossed the center line, hit...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Highway Road Work South Of Superior Starts August 8

A heavily-traveled section of Wisconsin Highway 53 is about to see some maintenance work. The end results should create a better driving experience on the route south of Superior, near Solon Springs. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is about to start a road construction project on Monday, August 8 on...
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy