Fox News is on board with ayahuasca now, apparently
Here’s one I wasn’t expecting this summer or ... ever, really: All of a sudden, Fox News seems veeeeery interested in the mind-expanding power of psychedelics. Okay, I shouldn’t say “all of a sudden,” like the studio execs just woke up one day and decided “hey, let’s explore the inner-reaches of our minds, man.” Fox’s pivot toward brain browsing comes after Green Bay Packers quarterback and Trump-leaning himbo political question-asker Aaron Rogers waxed rhapsodic about his love of ayahuasca, the South American psychedelic he credits for affording him the “best season of my career.”
