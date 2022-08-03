Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month

Read on seacoastcurrent.com
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins.
Drift Collective in Portsmouth Showcases Art, Ethical Fashion, and Local Musicians
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Trends come and go in a flash, making it seem nearly impossible not to play a role in fast fashion. You want the newest ripped-up tee, to sport the hottest neon flare jeans, and as human beings, we want what’s in front of us. With social media, we are constantly bombarded with the hottest trends and it’s natural to want to be a part of that.
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience.
Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
Ho Ho Ho! Dover Holiday Parade Returns for 2022
It's an early gift for Dover as the Holiday Parade will be back in November after two years. The parade was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic. It was canceled again in 2021 because no organization was willing to take on the responsibility of producing the parade. Thanks to...
Funtown Hints at the Return of the Haunted Mansion in 2023
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In terms of amusement parks, the voice of the fans has never seemed more powerful than they do today. After Story Land rolled out their adults-only, 21+ nostalgia nights, fans of Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco, Maine, wondered out loud if the popular park would do something similar. After some logistics were worked out, Funtown listened and launched their first adults-only night this summer to great success. But there's another specific thing that fans of Funtown just haven't been able to let go of, and Funtown may just be listening.
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
Meet the New Hampshire Native Behind TV Shows ‘Resident Alien’ & ‘Family Guy’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Gilford, New Hampshire has been in the news quite a bit lately. So it would come as no surprise if residents missed the news that a native just scored a major pickup in the world of television.
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
Stunning Video of an Ocean Sunfish Off the Coast of Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. That's no shark, my friends. That's just a measly giant ocean sunfish. Enter professional photographer, Karl Ramsdell. Karl is a frequent content machine for me. His...
Disney & Drag: A Disney Villains Drag Brunch is Happening This Month in Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. As we are getting closer and closer to Fall, things are starting to get more spooky. To go with the wicked aesthetic, Disney Villains are ready to push the princesses aside and come out to play.
Longtime Boston Meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler Dies at Age 80
Longtime Boston TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has passed away at the age of 80. Schwoegler's daughter Mel White told CBS Boston, the outlet where he spent his entire 33 year Boston television career, he died on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. "Although aphasia made it increasingly difficult...
8,000 Square-Foot Boston Penthouse on the Market for $20 Million
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Talk about high-end, luxury living with ease in downtown Boston along the glorious parks and award-winning shopping and restaurants. This one-of-a-kind, personally built, custom 8,000 square foot penthouse is on the market for $20 million. It appears to be worth every penny, as this Beacon Hill address is in one of the most sought after, popular cities in the world.
Three Alarm Fire Heavily Damages Merrimac, Mass Home
A single family home was heavily damaged by fire in Merrimac Sunday afternoon. Heavy flames and smoke were reported at the home on Skunk Road around 2:15 p.m. in the 90+ heat and humidity. A second alarm brought firefighters from several surrounding towns as significant water pressure and supply issues hampered fire fighting efforts, according to Merrimac Fire Chief Larry S. Fisher.
Staffing Issues Shared by Shipyard, Non-Military Child Care Centers
A letter from New Hampshire and Maine's U.S. Senators calling on the Department of Defense to provide additional resources for civilian parents whose children are no longer able to use the child care center at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard shines a light on the problems faced by all childcare providers.
Want to Attend a Wedding in Boston for Free? Here’s How You Can
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Social media is a great way to connect with other people. However, one platform has been taking over when it comes to finding a date for a wedding and you will be surprised to find out that it is not a dating site.
When Steven Tyler Almost Moved to North Hampton, New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The good news is that Steven Tyler is again out and about in Massachusetts, posing for pictures, looking healthy, and getting ready to return to the stage with his Boston-bred band.
Car Crash Can’t Stop Dover, NH, Food Pantry
The Dover Food Pantry will continue to provide assistance despite a car crashing through the front window Tuesday afternoon. A 2006 Hyundai sedan driven by Andrew Benaris, 79, of Dover went through the front around 3pm according to Dover Police Lt. Mark Nadeau. Benaris was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. No one else was in the car and impairment does not appear to be a factor.
Old Orchard Beach Was Once the Home of an Incredible Funhouse Called Noah’s Ark
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Each and every summer, people come from all over to spend days and nights at one of Maine's most popular tourist destinations, Old Orchard Beach. But if you were born after the year 1969, chances are you have no recollection of what Old Orchard Beach used to be. OOB was once home to a hopping casino filled with notable lounge performers like Louis Armstrong and Frank Sinatra. OOB was home to the very first operational carousel in the United States. And Old Orchard Beach was also home to the uniquely charming funhouse known as Noah's Ark.
