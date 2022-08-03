B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater

Read on seacoastcurrent.com
Coolest Luxury Movie Theatre Experience Ever is Coming to Boston
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Homemade food and custom cocktails ordered and served from your luxury, reclining theatre seat while watching a first-run movie, participating in a Q&A with celebrities, and viewing repertory classics is just some of what you can expect with this absolutely wonderful experience.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Something is Brewing Between Guy Fieri and a New Hampshire Restaurant Owner
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Bobby Marcotte is arguably the most famous, memorable, and recognizable chef from New Hampshire. From the fact that he's proud to be born and raised in New Hampshire (Derry, specifically, a proud Pinkerton Astro), to all the good he does raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of his late daughter Alanna, to even busting out his protective Dad side for his employees who appear to receive an insult on their bill (turns out it was an inside joke between a boyfriend and his girlfriend.)
A Cute Baby Zebra Was Just Born at York’s Wild Kingdom in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. York's Wild Kingdom had quite the adorable announcement recently. The popular Southern Maine park was happy to announce the birth of the baby zebra. The little...
Sam Gannon death: Emmerdale actor dies suddenly, aged 31
Emmerdale actor Sam Gannon has died suddenly, aged 31.The actor appeared on the ITV soap in 2019, playing the character Kev.Gannon’s family announced the news, revealing that he ddied during a trip to California, where he was visiting family members. Gannon’s death is not being treated as suspicious.His sister, Amy Kelly, paid tribute to the actor, writing: “He genuinely cared for others and was a very sensitive soul.”Gannon’s character in Emmerdale was a horse-drawn carriage coachmen, and he filmed scenes with Charity Dingle star Emma Atkins.Away from TV, the majority of Gannon’s acting credits includes theatre work. He was...
Filmmaker J.J. Abrams Spotted At a Concert in Maine
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For Star Wars nerds and Star Track geeks, the name J.J. Abrams invokes some excitement. The famed writer and producer has been part of some of the largest television shows and movies of the past two decades. His accolades includes shows like Alias, Felicity and Lost. Some of his films include Mission: Impossible III, Star Trek: Into the Darkness, Super 8, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. So what is a busy Hollywood writer/producer/director doing in Maine in the middle of the summer? The answer might surprise you.
This New Hampshire Festival is a Chocolate Lover’s Dessert Dream
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Chocolate. Deep, dark, rich, smooth, sweet, and tasty chocolate. Salivating?. You might not be yet, but you could be this weekend on Saturday, July 27, at...
Pink Floyd co-founder explains meaning behind warning at the top of his show
Pink Floyd’s co-founder warns fans on his solo tour that if they can’t stand his politics, “F off to the bar.” His show includes calling President Biden a war criminal, and firing a fake semi-automatic weapon into the crowd. CNN’s Michael Smerconish finds him just as passionate offstage.
Meet the New Hampshire Native Behind TV Shows ‘Resident Alien’ & ‘Family Guy’
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Gilford, New Hampshire has been in the news quite a bit lately. So it would come as no surprise if residents missed the news that a native just scored a major pickup in the world of television.
Grab Your Broomstick and Fly to Salem for a ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ Screening This October
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. During the month of October, the streets of Salem become filled (sometimes even more than filled) with tourists and other fans of the macabre, Hocus Pocus, horror, and anything that relates to Fall/Halloween.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Platters of food from various restaurants and even homemade delights with plenty of wine, beer, and cocktails are all part of Art 'Round Town in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the first Friday of each month.
Longtime Boston Meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler Dies at Age 80
Longtime Boston TV meteorologist Bruce Schwoegler has passed away at the age of 80. Schwoegler's daughter Mel White told CBS Boston, the outlet where he spent his entire 33 year Boston television career, he died on Thursday. A cause of death was not disclosed. "Although aphasia made it increasingly difficult...
