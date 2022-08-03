B.J. Novak From ‘The Office’ Loves This Small New England Movie Theater

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Bobby Marcotte is arguably the most famous, memorable, and recognizable chef from New Hampshire. From the fact that he's proud to be born and raised in New Hampshire (Derry, specifically, a proud Pinkerton Astro), to all the good he does raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of his late daughter Alanna, to even busting out his protective Dad side for his employees who appear to receive an insult on their bill (turns out it was an inside joke between a boyfriend and his girlfriend.)

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO