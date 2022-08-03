Read on www.krgv.com
Docs: Texas man accused of placing tracking device, hidden cameras to stalk woman
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man accused of stalking a woman was arrested by police. Orlando Javier Villarreal was arrested on one count of stalking on July 28, according to Hidalgo County Records. ValleyCentral obtained copies of the criminal complaint for this case. On May 27, the victim reported being stalked by Villarreal. She […]
PD: Driver in illegal refrigerator dumping wanted
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Police Department is asking for the public’s help in stopping illegal dumping. A driver was caught illegally dumping a white refrigerator on the easement of the 900 block of West Newcombe on surveillance cameras. Pharr Police describe the vehicle as a white Ford Ranger with unknown license plates. Distinguishing […]
Man killed in Monte Alto shooting identified, homeowner charged
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The man killed in the Wednesday morning shooting in Monte Alto has been identified; the homeowner received drug-related charges. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has identified Rodrigo Arjona, 29, as the man killed in Wednesday morning’s shooting at the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. According to a County […]
Alamo PD: Man falls off motorcycle, struck by vehicle
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after an early morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. According to Alamo Police Chief Richard Ozuna, the accident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday morning at E. Frontage Road. Ozuna said that a motorcyclist was travelling eastbound on the frontage road when a dog crossed in front of […]
HCSO: Morning shooting reported, one man dead
EDINBURG, Texas — Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office news release said that around 7:11 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the 8200 block of Trimble Avenue in Monte Alto. The homeowner called 911 and said he had shot a man after the man displayed a knife, said the news […]
City of Mercedes swears in new police chief
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The city of Mercedes swore in their new Cheif of Police today. Cheif Pedro Estrada was sworn in as the head of the Mercedes Police Department Friday, August 5, according to a press release from the city. Estrada took the oath of office in front of city leaders, community members and […]
Crash In Alamo Kills Donna Motorcyclist
It was a Donna man who was killed in a Thursday early-morning motorcycle accident in Alamo. It happened on the I-2 eastbound frontage road near Tower Road where a preliminary police investigation indicates the driver swerved to avoid hitting a dog crossing the road, but lost control of his motorcycle, and crashed. A passing vehicle then ran over the driver – 29-year-old Vicente Ortiz Jr.
Intoxication Manslaughter Charge Filed Against Man In Deadly Palmview Wreck
A Mission man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in the suspected drunken driving death of a passenger in his vehicle. Palmview police say 43-year-old Jeffrey Stephens was drunk when he blew through a stop sign at Highway 83 and La Homa Road this past Sunday night. That resulted in a 3-vehicle crash which killed Victor Jesus Garcia who was riding in Stephens’ Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Active shooter training held at La Feria ISD
The La Feria Independent School District held a Friday active shooter training for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year. The training was provided by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. La Feria ISD is also considering extra security measures for the upcoming school year, such as updating...
Authorities Order Autopsy In Edinburg Infant’s Death
An autopsy has been ordered to determine what caused the death of an Edinburg infant earlier this week. At around 5 in the morning Monday, police responded to a home on the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive to a report of an unresponsive child. Officers arrived to find emergency medical...
Texas man shot and killed in gym, suspect arrested
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was shot and killed after a gunman went up to him inside an LA Fitness in northern San Antonio. At about 7 p.m., officers responded at the 7100 block of Blanco Rd where the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect, Jessie MacWilliams, 32, was located […]
UPDATE: Missing 80-year-old Brownsville man located
UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]
Pharr police chief sets out to improve police relations with migrants
Pharr police Chief Andy Harvey was named co-chair of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force on Tuesday. Harvey says he wants immigrants to trust his officers when reporting a crime, saying that some incidents go unreported out of fear of deportation. “The one thing I can tell you as a...
McAllen Crime Stoppers to host community cycling event
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Crime Stoppers and other community partners are hosting Viva McAllen Streets. This year’s theme for the event is “May the Police Force Be with You.” Community members have the choice of participating in either a 5K or 10K run for $25 or a cycling ride for 20 miles or […]
Mexican Cartel Drug Runners Caught in Brownsville with $2.7 Million Worth of Cocaine & Meth
BROWNSVILLE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged narcotics in two separate enforcement actions that have a combined estimated street value of $2,669,899. “These significant drug seizures are the direct result of our officers’ dedication and vigilance in securing our borders...
Autopsy ordered to determine cause of death of 4-month-old in Edinburg
Authorities ordered an autopsy for a baby found unresponsive in Edinburg. Police say the 4-month-old child was found unresponsive Monday morning at a home in the 1300 block of Prosperity Drive. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Edinburg police investigating death of infant. The baby was transported to Edinburg Regional Medical Center, where the...
McAllen police investigates homicide
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual. Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.” […]
4 COVID-19 deaths in Hidalgo County, 1,127 new cases valleywide
Hidalgo County health officials reported four new deaths related to COVID-19. The newest data released indicates there were also 836 new cases of the virus in the Upper Valley while Cameron County reported 293 new cases. Three of the people who died of the virus in Hidalgo County were not vaccinated, according to a news […]
