UPDATE: Brownsville Police report that Eusebio Gonzalez has been located and has been reunited with his family. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man. Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive. According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez […]

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO