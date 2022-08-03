Read on www.iowa.media
KCRG.com
Memorial fund set up for late Iowa City West and Northern Iowa swimmer Lily Ernst
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lily Ernst passed away on July 27th. Her head swimming coach, Nick Lakin, remembers her as a ferocious and passionate. “She was passionate about people, animals, swimming fast and doing well in the classroom. ,” Lakin said. She majored in social work with a...
KIMT
North Iowa Fair kicks off, runs through the weekend
MASON CITY, Iowa - The North Iowa Fair kicked off Thursday and will run through the weekend at the North Iowa Events Center. Opening ceremonies for the event began at 11 a.m. KIMT's Sean Macaday stopped by, saw some livestock and checked out an ice cream shop. Check it out here:
KAAL-TV
Damages in Albert Lea fire could exceed $100k
(ABC 6 News) - A fire broke out at Nasby's Radiator and Auto Repair in Albert Lea Saturday morning. The Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Police Department were able to extinguish the flames but damages are expected to exceed 100 thousand dollars worth of damages. No one was in the...
Cresco Times
Manure tanker rolls near Riceville
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 10:55 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a semi with a manure tanker went in the ditch on 130th St., west of Bell Ave. (south and east of Riceville). The caller advised that approximately 5,000 gallons...
KGLO News
Mason City woman to plead guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City woman accused of stealing over $2000 while working at a local store. A criminal complaint accused 43-year-old Shanna Askildson of committing theft of property from Mills Fleet Farm by letting her family and friends not pay for property at the register and using her phone number for rewards when customers did not have their rewards accounts available so she could earn money toward property in the store. The complaint stated that Askildson did this between November 27th of last year and March 5th of this year with the intent to deprive the business of money and property having a total value of just under $2076.
KIMT
Motorcycle crash in Winona County injures Albert Lea man
WINONA COUNTY, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 9 am Thursday on Interstate 90 in St. Charles Township. Terry Duane Sigurdson, 72, was riding east when left the road near mile marker 233 and crashed in the right ditch.
voiceofalexandria.com
UNI professor in discipline case accused of ‘long-standing pattern’ of research misconduct
The University of Northern Iowa campus. (Photo by University of Northern Iowa) The University of Northern Iowa is defending its decision to discipline a professor who had previously been sanctioned for plagiarism. Gayle Pohl, an associate professor and public relations instructor at UNI, is seeking judicial review of the school’s...
Cresco Times
High-speed pursuit ends in arrest
HOWARD COUNTY - On Aug. 3, 2022 at approximately 6:40 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a stolen vehicle from 19951 Robin Ave. Eventually, Steven Robert Wildman, age 34, of Cresco was arrested with multiple charges. The caller from the stolen vehicle indicated a black...
