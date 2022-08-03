Buttigieg proposes stronger airline refund rules

Read on www.aol.com
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022
For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
Crist, Fried call DeSantis ‘autocrat,’ ‘threat to democracy’ over state attorney move
The two leading Democratic contenders in the Florida governor’s race held events in Tampa to denounce Gov. Ron DeSantis following his removal of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren. Both U.S. Rep Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried positioned DeSantis’ ousting of Warren — a Democrat and outspoken...
This week in Bidenomics: Boogie down!
The last time the unemployment rate hit 3.5%, Donald Trump was president and he declared, “We have the hottest ECONOMY on earth!”. If jobs are the gauge, the U.S. economy is even hotter now. Employers stunned economists by creating 528,000 jobs in July, more than twice the forecast. We’ve now regained all the jobs lost during the COVID pandemic, and then some. At 3.5%, the unemployment rate matches the low from January and February of 2020, right before the pandemic struck. But using two decimal points, economist Justin Wolfers calculated the rate at 3.46%, which would be the lowest since 1969, besting Trump.
Social Security: Benefits Protected Against Inflation, But Majority of Americans Remain Unaware
The recent four-decade high inflation — combined with market volatility and fears of a looming recession — are taking a toll on Americans, with 66% of respondents now worrying more (than they did before) about their retirement income, per a new survey. In addition, more than two-thirds of Americans polled don’t realize that Social Security is protected against inflation.
Employers added a whopping 528,000 jobs last month. So why does the economy still feel off?
The U.S. economy added 528,000 new jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% — tying the pre-pandemic low, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. But for many people, something may still feel off about the economy. It could be the 9% rate of inflation. Or the two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product data.
Coons confident Dems' tax, health and climate bill will pass but admits delayed impact on inflation
Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons, one of President Joe Biden's closest allies, said Sunday he was confident the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) would pass — but conceded that any impact the legislation has on inflation would not be immediate. "I have no doubts at all," Coons told ABC "This...
Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month and headed to a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The...
Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms
The Biden Administration is looking to explore the emerging research of psilocybin to treat a variety of mental health illnesses as states across the country have started to decriminalize and legalize the substances for medical uses. The administration anticipates the FDA to approve both MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for...
Sour views on economy keep Biden approval on issues down: POLL
With the midterm elections three months away, Americans maintain a sour view on the state of the economy and are pessimistic about its future course, with President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of issue areas continuing to suffer, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. More than...
