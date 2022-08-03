Buttigieg proposes stronger airline refund rules

The last time the unemployment rate hit 3.5%, Donald Trump was president and he declared, “We have the hottest ECONOMY on earth!”. If jobs are the gauge, the U.S. economy is even hotter now. Employers stunned economists by creating 528,000 jobs in July, more than twice the forecast. We’ve now regained all the jobs lost during the COVID pandemic, and then some. At 3.5%, the unemployment rate matches the low from January and February of 2020, right before the pandemic struck. But using two decimal points, economist Justin Wolfers calculated the rate at 3.46%, which would be the lowest since 1969, besting Trump.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO