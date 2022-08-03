ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Buttigieg proposes stronger airline refund rules

By Zach Schonfeld
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.aol.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Social Security SSI Updates To Know for August 2022

For many Americans, Social Security is all about retirement benefits. But Social Security as a whole actually encapsulates a number of programs designed to assist qualifying Americans. Check It Out: Our 2022 Small Business Spotlight. Learn: 7 Things You Should Never Do When Planning For Retirement. One of the most...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
AOL Corp

This week in Bidenomics: Boogie down!

The last time the unemployment rate hit 3.5%, Donald Trump was president and he declared, “We have the hottest ECONOMY on earth!”. If jobs are the gauge, the U.S. economy is even hotter now. Employers stunned economists by creating 528,000 jobs in July, more than twice the forecast. We’ve now regained all the jobs lost during the COVID pandemic, and then some. At 3.5%, the unemployment rate matches the low from January and February of 2020, right before the pandemic struck. But using two decimal points, economist Justin Wolfers calculated the rate at 3.46%, which would be the lowest since 1969, besting Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Social Security: Benefits Protected Against Inflation, But Majority of Americans Remain Unaware

The recent four-decade high inflation — combined with market volatility and fears of a looming recession — are taking a toll on Americans, with 66% of respondents now worrying more (than they did before) about their retirement income, per a new survey. In addition, more than two-thirds of Americans polled don’t realize that Social Security is protected against inflation.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
AOL Corp

Biden leaves White House for 1st time since getting COVID-19

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden on Sunday left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month and headed to a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware. The...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
AOL Corp

Psilocybin therapy is prompting states to reconsider laws about magic mushrooms

The Biden Administration is looking to explore the emerging research of psilocybin to treat a variety of mental health illnesses as states across the country have started to decriminalize and legalize the substances for medical uses. The administration anticipates the FDA to approve both MDMA and psilocybin as treatment for...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy