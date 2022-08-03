ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Phil Demmel: “I wanted to do five really good songs that were like rapid punches to the face and then get out ”

By Jon Wiederhorn
Guitar World Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing

The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Demmel
Person
Scott Ian
Person
Al Jourgensen
Person
Robb Flynn
Person
Roger Miret
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woodstock ’99: The disturbing true story behind the disastrous music festival

Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Machine Head#Diversion Podcasts Iheart#Ministry
Ultimate Classic Rock

How Rush’s ‘I Think I’m Going Bald’ Gently Mocked a Kiss Ballad

Rush was officially capital-P prog by 1975, their evolution away from straight-ahead hard rock solidified with the virtuosity and stoned experimentation on Caress of Steel. But "I Think I’m Going Bald," one outlier track from their third LP, felt like a goodbye to that early style: shorter and less intricate; closer in spirit to, say, "Rock and Roll All Nite" than "The Necromancer." And, fittingly, the title playfully nodded to the rockers who showed them the live ropes.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard

In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk rock band – we were just loud and abrasive”

When Keith Morris sang the words 'I was so wasted', first with Black Flag and then with Circle Jerks, he didn’t sound like a young man who had plans for living a long life. Back then, at the turn of the ’80s, this firebrand of the Southern Californian punk rock scene was “so jacked up” that he just “couldn’t get any higher than that”. Live fast, die young, et cetera et cetera.
MUSIC
Popculture

Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger

Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
TV SERIES
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
thedigitalfix.com

The Con Air director accidentally imprisoned Steve Buscemi for real

On busy work days, it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks; we all know that. Just ask Simon West, the director of Con Air; he was so busy making one of the best action movies (if not one of the best movies) ever made, that he completely forgot one of his lead actors, Steve Buscemi, was chained up on set.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy