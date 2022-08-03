Phil Demmel: “I wanted to do five really good songs that were like rapid punches to the face and then get out ”

Read on www.guitarworld.com
Watch Steve Vai hand his guitar to a teenage fan mid-show, who then brings the house down with his insane playing
The cabbie who took Vai to the venue in Barcelona showed him a video of his son playing guitar. Vai later saw the boy in the audience, and decided to make his entire life. The European leg of Steve Vai’s Inviolate World Tour saw a glorious finale in Barcelona on July 19, when the virtuoso stepped into the crowd and gave his electric guitar to a teenage boy to play the set’s encore track, Fire Garden Suite IV – Taurus Bulba.
This video of Slipknot's Corey Taylor and Shawn Crahan proudly watching their sons killing it onstage is wholesome AF
Iowa metallers Vended, featuring Corey Taylor and Shawn 'Clown' Crahan's offspring, are touring Europe for their first time with Slipknot, and their daddies couldn't be more proud
Phil Anselmo believes Dimebag and Vinnie Paul "would want the legacy and the name of Pantera to go on and on"
Speaking ahead of the news of the Pantera 'reunion', Phil Anselmo shared his belief that the Abbott brothers "always wanted this band to be a legacy band"
Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal teases new solo instrumental album for 2023 – “I’m slowly getting there”
And if the former Guns N' Roses guitarist gets there, it will be his first solo instrumental album in 27 years. Ron Thal (AKA ‘Bumblefoot’) has revealed that he hopes to release a new solo instrumental album next year – and also that he’s open to a third album with super group, Sons of Apollo.
Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp accused of stealing lyrics from a 1960s spoken word poem
Select lines from Sad Motherf**kin' Parade – from the pair's recent collaborative album 18 – mirror those of a poem recited by an incarcerated man in the '60s known as Slim Wilson. Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have been accused of stealing lines from a former prisoner’s poetry...
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
Ex-Guns N' Roses man exposes the madness of the Chinese Democracy era: "The chaos never died"
Former Guns N' Roses drummer Bryan 'Brain' Mantia gives an insider account of life with Axl Rose and co circa Chinese Democracy: spoiler, it was wild
Woodstock ’99: The disturbing true story behind the disastrous music festival
Trigger warning: This article contains reference to violence and sexual assault.While festivals can be some of the best experiences of a lifetime, Netflix’s new three-part documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, shows just how wrong they can go when shockingly poor organisation is combined with nearly half a million people. “If you thought the 6am scene at Glastonbury’s Stone Circle was messy, you ain’t seen nothing yet,” wrote Leonie Cooper in The Independent’s review of the documentary, which depicts the “absolute horror show that was Woodstock ’99”.Held in Rome, New York, the four-day event was an attempt to replicate the historic...
Phil Collen says today’s bands lack “star power” and argues that “the TikTok and YouTube crowd” are part of the problem
Collen is yet to hear an artist Def Leppard can “pass the baton” to, and is waiting to hear bands of a similar caliber to Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, Nirvana and The Sex Pistols. Phil Collen was recently asked to name an artist that Def Leppard...
Greg Puciato: “I saw Chris Cornell the night before he died”
From The Dillinger Escape Plan‘s chaotic beginnings to the “trauma” of their ending , Greg Puciato looks back over life on heavy music’s frontline
How Rush’s ‘I Think I’m Going Bald’ Gently Mocked a Kiss Ballad
Rush was officially capital-P prog by 1975, their evolution away from straight-ahead hard rock solidified with the virtuosity and stoned experimentation on Caress of Steel. But "I Think I’m Going Bald," one outlier track from their third LP, felt like a goodbye to that early style: shorter and less intricate; closer in spirit to, say, "Rock and Roll All Nite" than "The Necromancer." And, fittingly, the title playfully nodded to the rockers who showed them the live ropes.
Reliving the insane moment someone actually booked pop duo Daphne and Celeste for Reading Festival and they got bottled to hell
"Slipknot and Rage Against the Machine were coming up to us and telling us how hardcore we were"
Behind the Band Name: Def Leppard
In their earliest formation, Def Leppard started with teenage friends Pete Willis, Joe Elliott, and Rick Savage, forming a band in Sheffield, England in 1977. Throughout the 1970s, the band—which would soon include drummer Rick Allen and late guitarist Steve Clark by 1978—was establishing their sound and even had their name written on the wall—literally—five years before their 1980 debut, On Through the Night.
Kerrang
Keith Morris: “We didn’t consider Black Flag to be a punk rock band – we were just loud and abrasive”
When Keith Morris sang the words 'I was so wasted', first with Black Flag and then with Circle Jerks, he didn’t sound like a young man who had plans for living a long life. Back then, at the turn of the ’80s, this firebrand of the Southern Californian punk rock scene was “so jacked up” that he just “couldn’t get any higher than that”. Live fast, die young, et cetera et cetera.
Popculture
Adult Swim Cancels Hit Show Amid Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
Adult Swim has canceled yet another hit show, amid the recent Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. Taking to Twitter, the stars of Three Busy Debras announced that their show would not be coming back for Season 3 at Adult Swim. It is technically unclear, per Paste Magazine, if the network ended the show, or if the cast and producers opted to end it themselves.
Deftones recruit Freddie Gibbs, Turnstile and Phantogram for third annual Dia De Los Deftones
The event returns after a two year Covid-induced hiatus, and will take place at San Diego's Gallagher Square on November 5 with a host of special guests. Deftones have announced that, after a two year hiatus, their Dia De Los Deftones festival event will be returning for its third edition this year.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
This cover of Master Of Puppets in the style of Rammstein is the stuff of Eddie Munson’s nightmares
If Rammstein covered Metallica’s Master Of Puppets, this is what it would sound like
Gerry Rafferty, Baker Street, and the sax intro that gave birth to an urban legend
Raphael Ravenscroft's sax intro gave Gerry Rafferty's Baker Street its classic status - but no one can agree how it happened
thedigitalfix.com
The Con Air director accidentally imprisoned Steve Buscemi for real
On busy work days, it’s easy for things to fall through the cracks; we all know that. Just ask Simon West, the director of Con Air; he was so busy making one of the best action movies (if not one of the best movies) ever made, that he completely forgot one of his lead actors, Steve Buscemi, was chained up on set.
