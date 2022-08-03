GRIDLIFE Circuit legends to debut at Lime Rock Park this month

Read on racer.com
Related
racer.com
Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
racer.com
It’s all-or-nothing time for No. 01 Cadillac in IMSA title chase
Sebastien Bourdais and teammate Renger van der Zande know their chances of winning the final DPi class title in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship are remote. Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis (No. 60 Meyer-Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian) hold a 56-point lead over fellow Acura drivers Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque (No. 10 Konica Minolta). Bourdais and van der Zande, meanwhile, have combined to win three races in the No. 01 Cadillac Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, yet rank third in the standings, 148 points off the pace.
racer.com
Rankin sweeps NJMP rounds of Skip Barber Formula Race Series
Elvis Rankin swept the race week at New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) in Round 4 of the Skip Barber Formula Race Series. After going four-for-four with wins, sweeping Watkins Glen and NJMP, Rankin takes over the top step in the points standings over Jeshua Alianell. The Skip Barber Formula Race Series drivers enjoyed a new layout, utilizing the Thunderbolt course with the second chicane.
racer.com
Wetherill, Holland take GT Americas race two wins in Nashville
GT America powered by AWS finished off the Music City Grand Prix weekend in front of packed stands and under overcast skies. Ambient temperatures and humidity were quite a bit higher than Saturday’s twilight run, making for vastly different conditions to race through. SRO3. A pre-race mechanical issue for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Foss, Koch; Lewis, Block take Michelin Pilot Challenge wins at Road America
The Road America 240 got off to a rough start but featured a frenetic finish, with Eric Foss and Kenton Koch muscling their way to the overall and Grand Sport (GS) class win in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race. Driving the No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT GT4, Koch...
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
CARS・
racer.com
Lundqvist on Nashville pole after qualifying canceled
Linus Lundqvist moved one step closer to his first Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires championship Saturday when he was awarded the pole for the Indy Lights Music City Grand Prix, as lightning-laden thunderstorms that rolled through downtown Nashville forced the cancellation of qualifying. The starting field was set by...
racer.com
Merrill on TA pole in Nashville
Qualifying is in the books for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s Big Machine Vodka SPIKED Cooler Challenge presented by Race for RP at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Thomas Merrill earned his second Motul Pole Award of 2022, setting a new track record of 1m30.660s in his No. 26 BridgeHaul/HP Tuners/Cope Race Cars Ford Mustang. Merrill is currently tied for the points lead and is on a four-race streak of podium finishes, including two victories at Lime Rock Park and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Darryn Binder on the jump from Moto3 to MotoGP
South Africa’s Darryn Binder was the seventh-place finisher in the 2021 Moto3 World Championship atop a Petronas Sprinta Racing Team Honda NSF250R. Once the season wrapped up, Binder was tapped by the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP team to join the premiere MotoGP classification for 2022 — a massive leap in that the Moto2 classification was skipped over. A Moto3 racing motorcycle is powered by a 250cc single-cylinder engine that makes 60hp, while a modern MotoGP race bike is powered by a 1000cc four-cylinder engine that churns out 250hp. Grouped together with four other rookie racers graduating to MotoGP in 2022, namely Marco Bezzechi, Raul Fernandez, Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner, the South African has run between the top 10 and top 20 and has made steady improvement. He’ll start 23rd in Sunday’s British GP at Silverstone, which launches the season’s second half.
racer.com
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
racer.com
Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Speedway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.
racer.com
IMSA Diverse Driver Scholarship winner Jaden Conwright: "We've shown well"
IMSA has announced the finalists for its second Diverse Driver Development Scholarship. The first recipient of that scholarship, Jaden Conwright, is approaching the end of his season as the scholarship winner, and in his assessment, despite some difficulties, is that it’s been a good one for the driver of the No.42 NTE/SSR Lamborghini Huyracán GT3 in the GTD category.
Comments / 0