Why Regulated DeFi Protocols And Stablecoins Are The Next Conquerable Frontier

Read on zycrypto.com
Related
zycrypto.com
Dogecoin Best Suited As A Transactional Currency Over Bitcoin, Asserts Elon Musk
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, still takes Dogecoin very seriously despite its meme status. Speaking on the Full Send Podcast Friday, the Billionaire reaffirmed his support for DOGE, terming it as a fun and easy-to-use cryptocurrency. “I’m mainly supporting Doge, frankly, because I think...
zycrypto.com
Singapore Reviewing Legislation on Crypto, Following Devastating Effects of Terra Crash
Singaporean authorities are currently reviewing stablecoin legislation in the country in an attempt to better safeguard investors’ funds. This comes at a period when investors are nursing the injuries inflicted by the TerraUSD (UST) crash which saw billions in funds disappear into thin air on a global scale. MAS...
zycrypto.com
Binance CEO And WazirX Founder Embroiled In A War Of Words Over The Ownership Of The Indian Exchange
Binance CEO and WazirX founder traded words over the ownership of the exchange. The row was amplified after Indian regulators fingered WazirX in a money laundering scheme. Binance previously announced the purchase of the Indian exchange in 2019 and clarified details of the acquisition last week. Money laundering accusations have...
zycrypto.com
Hotbit Exchange at Blockchain Economy Summit in Turkey
The Hotbit team attended the Blockchain Economy Summit, which was held in Istanbul on July 27 and 28. The largest cryptocurrency event in Eurasia, the Blockchain Economy Summit, brings together the most innovative thinkers, influential figures, and leading authorities in the blockchain sector to reimagine the future of finance. Making...
IN THIS ARTICLE
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin And Ethereum Eye 30% Jump In August Despite Lacklustre On-Chain Activity
This year, Bitcoin has yielded under external pressures, printing more lows and keeping other crypto assets pinned down despite efforts by investors to keep prices buoyed. The first half of 2022 saw the cryptocurrency plummet roughly 75% to briefly trade below $19,000 for the first time since December 2020. Ethereum...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Dollar extends gains against yen as big Fed hike bets ramp up
OTTAWA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The dollar extended it best rally against the yen since mid-June on Monday, buoyed by higher Treasury yields after blockbuster U.S. jobs data lifted expectations for more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening.
zycrypto.com
“Traps for Investors” – Maxim Kurbangaleev on Crypto Projects
Crypto expert Maxim Kurbangaleev spoke about the fraud and tricks that investors fall for. A high-profile scam project worth $20 million: the RAC (Raccoon Network) token collapsed to its minimum value, and investors could not sell their assets. How come? Jointly with Freedom Protocol, the Raccoon Network crypto platform transferred $20.8 million to a third-party account and left its holders empty-handed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oil slides amid recession fears, slow recovery in China imports
SINGAPORE, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices dropped on Monday, hovering near multi-month lows, as recession fears hurt demand outlook and data pointed to a slow recovery in China's crude imports last month.
zycrypto.com
MicroStrategy Takes A $917 Million Impairment Loss On Its Bitcoin Stash As Crypto Prices Tumble
MicroStrategy, the largest bitcoin holding-publicly-traded company in the world, took a non-cash digital asset impairment charge in the third quarter, up from $424 million in the second quarter, the latest filings have shown. In a Tuesday announcement, the company also revealed that Michael Saylor, who has served as Chief Executive...
Comments / 0