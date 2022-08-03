Enter to Win 2 Cigar Lover Tickets to the Buffalo Cigar Festival

Read on stepoutbuffalo.com
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail
Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
Larkin Square hosting Jamaican Market this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This weekend, Larkin Square will be filled with Jamaican food and tradition as it holds the second annual Jamaican Market. Chef Darian Bryan joined News 4 Wake Up! on Friday morning to show off some classic Jamaican food ahead of the event.
Out 2 Eat: New spots to grab coffee, cocktails and ice cream in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a busy summer in the Buffalo restaurant scene. Here are three new places to check out next time you're in the city and looking for a cup of coffee, a cocktail, or an ice cream cone. Postscript Cafe. Elmwood's newest cafe is tucked away...
The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday
The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022
August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
Coming Soon: Buffalo Kitchen Club
Coming soon to the corner of Elmwood and Bryant is The Buffalo Kitchen Club. Offering lunch options.
The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell
One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival
EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
THE 33rd ANNUAL PINE GRILL JAZZ REUNION and Music Fest!
Buffalo is Geared Up for Another Great FREE Jazz Reunion and Music Fest Sunday August 7 & 14!. pictured above Marsha McWilson during her performance at the Pre-Pine Grill Jazz Reunion photo Street Legacy Photos/Darvin Adams. If the Pre-Pine Grill event featuring the incomparable Marsha McWilson is any indication of...
Chicken Wings in Western New York Listed as “Market Price”
One of the biggest storylines over the last few months and even into last year is the price of food. It's no secret that the price of food at both restaurants and the grocery store have risen, and some food items have been more costly than others. Here in Buffalo...
Knox Farm State Park’s Bark Bash returns after 2-year hiatus
EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a two-year pandemic pause, Bark Bash is coming back to Knox Farm State Park on August 6. The event will feature more than 50 vendors, four food trucks and 17 non-profits. And of course leashed, well-behaved and vaccinated dogs are welcome. Guests of the event can shop, eat and […]
First-ever WoofStock Music Festival coming to Lancaster in September
LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A night of dogs, music and food is coming to Lancaster in September for the first-ever WoofStock Music Festival. WoofStock is bringing together local bands, performers and food trucks in a fundraising push for the off-leash dog park Como Lake Bark Park. It’s all happening at Como Lake Park’s Bowen Grove […]
Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York
What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
New York State Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
New York state has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however boast their paranormal history with road markings and signs.
Worst Place To Live List Includes This Western New York Town
It looks like not everyone is a fan of living in Western New York. A study came out ranking the worst places to live in New York State and one Western New York town made the top 10. The website roadsnacks.net posted on their website the worst places to live...
New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit
New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
Frontier drops direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers, Cancun
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — As part of a national route reorganization, Frontier Airlines will drop its direct flights from Buffalo to Fort Myers and Cancun, beginning in October. Both were seasonal routes that ran from October to March. At the same time, Frontier – which accounts for 9% of the...
