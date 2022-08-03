ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Enter to Win 2 Cigar Lover Tickets to the Buffalo Cigar Festival

By SOB Creative
stepoutbuffalo.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on stepoutbuffalo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
J.M. Lesinski

Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach Bar

A shot of the entrance to Papi Grande's Beach Bar in downtown Buffalo, New York.Photo by J.M. Lesinski. In the dog days of summer there is nothing more satisfying than a day at the beach. Papi Grande’s beach bar right in the heart of Riverworks in downtown Buffalo, New York may be the next best thing in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Lighthouse offering self-guided tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This weekend the Buffalo Lighthouse will be offering tours in honor of National Lighthouse Day. The lighthouse offered self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and will again from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for $4.The lighthouse will also offer residents the chance to climb the tower for $3 from 1 to 3 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Eden Corn Fest Mascot Suffers Colossal Fail

Meet Corny. He's the mascot for the Eden Corn Festival. Corny just wanted to tell Western New York about the Corn Fest. It didn't go well. If you've never been to the Eden Corn Fest, you might think that it's just a bunch of people sitting around and eating corn.
EDEN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Lifestyle
broadwayfillmorealive.org

The Buffalo Infringement Festival hits the Broadway Market on Saturday

The Broadway Market has hosted parts of the Buffalo Infringement Festival for a number of years. The festival returns Saturday, August 6th for a day of music throughout the market. There will be performances on the roof, in the ramp and inside of the market. There a complete list of performances, locations, and times below. It’s great way to support local music and the Broadway Market at the same time.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Ultimate Concert Guide: Shows Happening In Buffalo For August 2022

August is here and there are tons of concerts happening in and close to Buffalo this summer. Whether you love rap or rock, country or jazz, or anything in between, there is likely a show for you. We will definitely keep you posted on all the concert info and announcements. Here are all the major shows taking place in August 2022 in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Soda#Hot Dogs#Beer#Buffalo Cigars#Western New York
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Most Hidden Gem Restaurant In Blasdell

One of my favorite things to do is to discover new restaurants that I have never been to before. Here in Western New York, there are so many amazing local restaurants that it's sometimes hard to keep track. Seriously, you could visit a new place for months straight. I had...
BLASDELL, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4 days of fun get underway Friday at Eden Corn Festival

EDEN, N.Y. — A Western New York festival favorite is back this year with freshly picked ears of corn. Expect some fun on the cob this weekend in Erie County as they celebrate 58 years of the Eden Corn Festival. Organizers expect to go through around 60,000 ears of...
EDEN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Italian Center cuts ribbon on courtyard Saturday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s Italian Cultural Center cut the ribbon today on a brand new courtyard. It’s called the Russel J. Salvatore courtyard. The restauranteur helped fund the project. It’s located at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Hertel. The courtyard has new statues, lights, tables along with a bocce court and community garden. […]
BUFFALO, NY
thechallengernews.com

THE 33rd ANNUAL PINE GRILL JAZZ REUNION and Music Fest!

Buffalo is Geared Up for Another Great FREE Jazz Reunion and Music Fest Sunday August 7 & 14!. pictured above Marsha McWilson during her performance at the Pre-Pine Grill Jazz Reunion photo Street Legacy Photos/Darvin Adams. If the Pre-Pine Grill event featuring the incomparable Marsha McWilson is any indication of...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Power 93.7 WBLK

Genuine Gondola Experience Has Arrived in Buffalo, New York

What a fun experience that has come just in time before we have to head back to school with summer winding down!. There is a gondola company that will make you feel as close to Italy as you possibly can! You can take a gondola out for a sunset cruise for up to 6 people at Buffalo Riverworks. If you are trying to fit in as many fun 'Buffalo' things before summer this is one that you have to experience. The rides last about 30 minutes. Here are the details for the Buffalo Gondola rides! Do you think that the ride is a little pricey?
BUFFALO, NY
Travel Maven

New York's Largest State Park is a Must-Visit

New York state is home to nearly 200 state parks. From sandy waterfront beaches to forests filled with caves and waterfalls, the abundance of options can sometimes become overwhelming when trying to decide which park to visit next. You've probably already been to Watkins Glen, Minnewaska, and Niagra Falls, and now it's time to explore a state park hiding in the southwestern corner of the state, Allegheny.
SALAMANCA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy