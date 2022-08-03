Marvel's She-Hulk makes last-minute change to Disney+ premiere date

Read on www.digitalspy.com
First look at Russell Crowe in new horror movie as Station Eleven star joins
The first look at Russell Crowe as the legendary Exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth in the new horror film The Pope's Exorcist has been released. And two new actors have been added to the cast (via Deadline). Station Eleven star Daniel Zovatto and Midnight Mass' Alex Essoe have joined the film....
Two Star Wars documentary series
On Disney +, there is "Light & Magic" about the formation and evolution of Industrial Light And Magic, the FX company created by George Lucas to make Star Wars. On Vice, there is "Icons Unearthed : Star Wars" which covers much of the same material !. Has anyone else seen...
Vera, new episodes ?
According to this, Australia will get the rest of S11 before the UK. Strange. I don't remember this happening often. It'll be worse once Itv X starts. Think that Noele Gordon thing with Helena Bonham Carter will premier first on that & terrestrial Itv won't see it for some time?
Prey 2 potential release date, cast and everything you need to know
Prey 2 might not have been officially confirmed by 20th Century Studios yet, but the end credits do give a hint that more is to come. The new Predator movie takes us back to 1719 and centres on Comanche warrior Naru (Amber Midthunder) who wants to become a hunter. She's not expected to as she's a woman, but when the Predator arrives, Naru gets her chance to shine.
Prey (streaming on Disney+)
Slightly surprised Disney didn't put this into cinemas, its not like they have a huge amount of other releases lined up for the coming weeks. Anyway I liked the idea of setting it amongst a Native American tribe - but found it jarring that most the time they just spoke American English, would have been a lot more atmospheric if they had spoken a native American dialect. This was confounded by the French characters all speaking in French,
American Horror Story star to make history in Broadway's Chicago
American Horror Story star Angelica Ross is about to make history by stepping into the hallowed shoes of Chicago's Roxie Hart. Via The Wrap, we know that she's signed up to lead the Broadway production from next month, for eight weeks in total at the Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating its quarter-of-a-century...
Love Island USA ITVBe (No spoilers)
For all those wanting to watch LI USA it is starting on ITVBe at 10pm next Monday.
Bullet Train viewers react to movie's major surprise cameos
Bullet Train spoilers follow. Bullet Train is now out in cinemas and there are some surprise cameos in the film. Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds makes a surprise appearance as Carver, an assassin who was meant to be on the train instead of Brad Pitt's Ladybug, who was responsible for killing The White Death (Michael Shannon)'s wife.
Shows that were brought back... twice
We all hear of revivals but something that's a rare occurrence is a show being revived twice. Big Brother - Famously came to it's natural end on Channel 4, only to be picked up by Channel 5 more than a year later. They pretty much ran it into the ground. But now some time has passed, it hasn't been off the air for this long and now ITV2 is having their turn. Well it was THE reality show that started a whole new genre of television off so it was only a matter of time.
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Love Island S08 E50: The Reunion - Sunday 7th August 2022 - ITV2 - 9pm - Episode Thread
Six days after saying goodbye to them all we’re now saying hello again for one final time. Obviously, with not even a week passing (and the episode being pre-recorded a few days before too), the final four are still together but that doesn’t mean we can’t look at them for awkward moments - Coco & Andrew, Dami & Summer, Deji & Indiyah, Ekin-Su & George plus was it Mollie with Davide? Not to mention Coco there too! Then we have Billy and Danica after the latter’s diatribe at him on his departure night.
I really like George in Corrie
I feel like a comedy character who is an undertaker is in the spirit of Corrie's old humour. I really like Tony Maudsley and I think he's a really good addition. George is one of my favourite characters, it's so nice that they finally paired Eileen up with someone who makes her happy, not some miserable shite like Fireman Paul.
Some Mothers Do Ave Em documentary last night.
Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Surprised they didnt mention the Sport Aid special . I think my favourite episode was Frank learning to drive. Planning to watch it later tonight. Enjoyed last week's on Only Fools...
Who said it?
We should have a little fun to get us excited for the return of Big Brother by quoting our favourite lines from past seasons, to see if others can guess who said them. Housemate 1 "Maybe Nadia's on her period" Housemate 2 "Yeah. Unlikely, but maybe." Housemate #2 sounds like...
Not going out 2022 Christmas special and series 13
I know it’s only august, but do we know if not going out will be returning for a Christmas special in December 2022 and if there will be a Series 13 yet? It’s just with Sally Bretton appearing in a death in paradise special and Lee Mack presumably co hosting a second series of Freeze the Fear that I’m wondering?
Emmerdale Friday 05 August 💑 It seems love is in the air 👨❤️👨
Good evening Emmerdalians We may all need a little something for the next 30 mins. Rhona is heartbroken when her mum Mary opens up to her. With Rhona's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.
How to watch new Predator movie Prey online at home
It's been four years since the last film in the Predator franchise hit our screens, and we're now being treated to a fifth entry in the mainline series with prequel Prey, which is now available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and Hulu in the US. Set in the...
Best one shot characters in British sit coms
As in characters who appeared in just one episode. Here are my picks. Gerry Cowper as Lisa in Tea for Three - Only Fools and Horses. Really a character that is played straight. But the childish conflict she unwittingly unleashed between Del Boy and Rodney makes her a memorable character. Yes does appear in The Frog's Legacy but that is a cameo that last seconds.
ABC Television 10th anniversary, May 1966.
An unusual transmission I think. Can't be many retrospectives opening with a dance number. There’s a rather splendid LWT one too with Dennis Norden. I think it was for the 25th. Sad to say I never worked for LWT, but a fellow trainee went there. We never saw him...
DS Soap and articles
Anyone else find it annoying with DS soap articles lately? It's one error after another. I think DS needs new journalism. For example, check this article out from EastEnders, but it contains spoilers for next week, it states, EastEnders is on Monday, but it's not on Monday, it's back Tuesday. I am sure DS are being lazy, either the mods don't know EastEnders isn't on till Tuesday, or it's just being lazy.
