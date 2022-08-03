Marvel's She-Hulk makes last-minute change to Disney+ premiere date

We all hear of revivals but something that's a rare occurrence is a show being revived twice. Big Brother - Famously came to it's natural end on Channel 4, only to be picked up by Channel 5 more than a year later. They pretty much ran it into the ground. But now some time has passed, it hasn't been off the air for this long and now ITV2 is having their turn. Well it was THE reality show that started a whole new genre of television off so it was only a matter of time.

