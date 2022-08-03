ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid DC Shakeup, Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 Has Gotten A Release Date

It’s only been a day since the DC Films space got a major shakeup. Despite being already been filmed and expected to premiere to HBO Max subscribers in the near future, it was announced that the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl movie will not be released at all . This has understandably prompted concerns from fans about if any other upcoming DC movies are in danger, but evidently we don’t need to worry about Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2 . That’s because the return of this take on the Clown Prince of Crime has gotten a release date.

Two months after director/co-writer Todd Phillips revealed that Joker 2 ’s official title is Joker: Folie à Deux , Deadline has revealed that the sequel will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024, a date that had previously been held for an untitled DC event film. This also means that Joker 2 will arrive five full years after its predecessor’s release, with Joker having hit theaters on October 4, 2019. Furthermore, Joker 2 is expected to begin production this December.

So far Joker 2 is the only movie slated for an October 2024 release, and the 2024 release calendar in general is still pretty sparse, with other heavy-hitters that year including Furiosa , Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part Two , Avatar 3 and the upcoming Marvel movies Captain America: New World Order , Thunderbolts and Fantastic Four . Along with Joker 2 , Joaquin Phoenix also has the Apple TV+ movie Napoleon coming up, which is expected to drop sometime in 2023. Phoenix most recently starred in the A24 flick C’mon C’mon alongside Gaby Hoffman and Scoot McNairy.

Set in its own corner of the DC multiverse, Joker followed Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a performing clown and aspiring stand-up comedian who was driven to madness and inspired a revolution among his fellow downtrodden Gotham citizens against the city’s wealthy and elite when he became The Joker. Along with being met with a lot of positive critical reception, Joker became the first R-rated movie to cross $1 billion at the box office. Joker 2 had been discussed as a possibility in the months leading up to the first movie’s release, but it wasn’t until this past June that it was officially confirmed that the sequel was in development.

While no official plot details for Joker 2 have been revealed yet, the official title being revealed as Joker: Folie à Deux provides a hint of what’s to come, as that Folie à deux, which translates to “folly of two,” is a psychiatric syndrome where two or more people share the same delusional belief. Later on in June, it was reported that Lady Gaga is in talks to join Joaquin Phoenix in Joker 2 , and it’s believed she’ll play Harley Quinn, who Margot Robbie’s been playing in the DCEU continuity. The Joker sequel will also apparently be a musical, which certainly goes a long way with making it stand out from its predecessor.

Those of you looking forward to Joker 2 can take comfort knowing when it will start playing on the big screen in 2024, and CinemaBlend will pass along updates on the sequel is coming along. Look through our 2022 release schedule and 2023 release schedule to see what cinematic entertainment is arriving in the nearer future.

