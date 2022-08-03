ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lunchbreak: BBQ Ranch Mac n’ Cheese

By Kristina Miller
WGN TV
WGN TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Burgoo – a Kentucky tradition

1901 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60612 ( Madison & Wood) The hours for Windy City Smokeout are Thursday, August 4: 4PM-10pm; Friday, August 5: 2pm-11pm; Saturday, August 6: noon-11pm; Sunday, August 7: noon-10pm.;. Gates open 2:00 PM on Thursday, 2:00 PM on Friday, 1:00 PM on Saturday, 1:00PM on...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Perfect Summertime Snack: Philly-Style Soft Pretzels

That was a clip from the Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Adam Shapiro. But Adam isn’t just an actor, he’s also bringing the perfect summertime snack to Chicago with his company Shappy Pretzel Co. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder Adam Shapiro.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Windy City Smokeout kicks off at United Center this weekend

CHICAGO — Summertime music, BBQ and festivals. There’s nothing more Chicago than that. The Windy City Smokeout will take over the city’s United Center this weekend with some of the best food and music in the country. Winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards “Festival of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
WGN TV

How many 80-degree days does Chicago average after July 31st? What’s been the most?

How many 80-degree days does Chicago average after July 31st? What’s been the most?. We posed your question to Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski who quickly informed us that based on Chicago’s climate data, dating back to 1942 when the city’s official thermometer was moved away from the lakefront to an inland location, the city has averaged about 84 days of 80-degrees or higher each year. The city’s 80s have occurred as early as March 3, 1974, and as late as November 1,1950. Typically , about 35 (about 42 percent) of the city’s 80-degree plus days are late-season, occurring in August and beyond. The fewest number of late-season 80s were 19 in 1992 and 21 in 2009, while the most were 56 in 1947, followed by 48 in 2021 and 1963 and 47 in 2005.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

DeWalt recalling 1.4 million electric saws

CHICAGO — The tool company DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million electric miter saws. The company says the saw’s rear safety guard can break causing debris to hit the user and others nearby. DeWalt has received nearly 600 reports of the guard assembly or components breaking or detaching. Nine of those incidents resulted in laceration […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery

Problems in the bedroom can be challenging for couples to overcome or even talk about, but there’s a clinic in Chicago offering men a pill-free and injection-free treatment to combat ED. I talked to Miles Broadhead from Edgebrook Medical Clinic to find out more. 312-481-3333.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pimento Cheese#Chicken Recipe#Mac And Cheese#Cheese Spread#Food Drink#Hbfc Bbq Ranch Mac#Kosher Salt#Diamond Crystal 1 4 Cup#Lemon#Orange To#Cayenne Pepper#Baking Powder
WGN TV

Brief cooldown Friday before a hot weekend

Thursday Night: Spotty isolated showers, but only in a few spots this evening. Partly cloudy and warm the remainder of the night with a modest reduction in humidity. Low 67. Friday: Sunshine and mixed clouds and warm with moderate humidity levels. Slight chance of a late day shower or two–mainly south. High 83–but only low 70s immediate lakeshore due to northeast winds off Lake Michigan.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Tom Skilling explains the dangers of lightning, thunderstorms

CHICAGO — Lightning strike injuries have been in the news in recent days. In Chicago, a teenage girl was struck and seriously injured by lightning while exploring the gardens at Garfield Observatory. Two people were killed in a lightning strike near the White House. Each incident brings the issue...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Party bus rams into several vehicles on North Side; Charges pending

CHICAGO — A dozen vehicles were damaged Saturday after a party bus rammed into them along North Side streets. According to police, the bus was traveling southbound in the 3500 block of North Broadway around 3 p.m. when it sideswiped approximately 13 vehicles, the majority of which were parked and unattended. The 45-year-old driver continued […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WGN TV

Showers, humidity persist Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms likely Sunday, mainly to the north of I-80. The areas that see storms could see brief heavy downpours. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued through Monday morning for McHenry County. Areas around the metro and to the south could see a stray shower or thunderstorm but...
WGN News

Workforce development center coming to Lawndale

CHICAGO — A community on the West Side of Chicago is teaming up to create a support system aimed at helping to prevent newly released inmates from being arrested again. On Saturday, the Lawndale Christian Legal Center announced construction of a residential workforce development center near 14th Street and South Keeler Avenue. The building will […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Beloved ‘Funnel Cake Man’ shot and killed in robbery, family says

DOLTON, Ill. — Police are searching for suspects after a father was found shot to death and robbed Tuesday in Dolton. Tavares Davis was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near the corner of Drexel Avenue and 155th Street in Dolton. His family said he was found with no valuables on him, no car keys, no […]
WGN TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were shot, one was killed, in a South Side shooting, according to police. Chicago police responded to shots fired on the 10400 block of South Emerald Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday night. A man and a woman were sitting in a parked car when occupants...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Highland Park town hall seeks to help community move forward

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Gun violence survivors and experts from Highland Park and around the country held a virtual town hall Wednesday in hopes of providing resources to help the community recover from the 4th of July parade mass shooting that happened one month ago. Among the speakers at the event was Arizona Congresswoman Gabby […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

Chicago, IL
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy