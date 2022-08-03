Raquel Leviss, Lala Kent & Katie Maloney’s Girl’s Trip to Las Vegas Is Friendship Goals

Read on www.bravotv.com
James Kennedy and Girlfriend Ally Lewber’s Whirlwind Relationship Timeline After Raquel Leviss Split
Moving on! Less than three months after Vanderpump Rules costars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss called off their engagement, he found love with Ally Lewber. “James met Ally recently and they have been dating for a few months now,” Kennedy’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022. “He’s super happy and excited to see what the future holds.” […]
Teresa Giudice Looks Radiant In a Plunging, White Mesh Dress at Her Rehearsal Dinner
The RHONJ cast member turned up the glamour while celebrating her upcoming wedding. Teresa Giudice is one radiant bride-to-be! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member glowed in a plunging, white mesh dress while celebrating her upcoming wedding alongside friends and family at her rehearsal dinner on Friday, August 5.
Kathryn Dennis Reflects on This Southern Charm Moment with Chleb Ravenell
Plus, the Southern Charm cast member shares an update on her love life today. Kathryn Dennis has taken viewers inside her relationship with Chleb Ravenell this season on Southern Charm. The pair faced some ups and downs along the way, but it turns out, it's a conversation that Chleb had with Naomie Olindo in the July 28 episode, clip above, that she still has some feelings about.
Austen Kroll Shares All the Details on His "Bachelor-ish" New House: "I Love It"
The Southern Charm cast member's new Charleston abode is a mix between "trying to be sophisticated" and "still having fun" with an incredible entryway feature. In June 2021, Austen Kroll announced he had purchased a very special "birthday present" for himself: a beautiful house in Charleston. As the Southern Charm cast member told BravoTV.com last month, he "immediately" knew the home was the perfect choice for him.
Teresa Giudice Married Luis "Louie" Ruelas in a Strapless Light Pink Wedding Dress & Sheer Pearl Gloves
The RHONJ cast member completed her bridal look with a tiara and a long veil embroidered with a special message. Teresa Giudice has officially tied the knot! The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, walking down the aisle in a beautiful strapless light pink wedding dress and a long veil embroidered with a special message.
Kyle Viljoen Reveals More Details About a "Tough" Personal Experience Before Below Deck Med
The Below Deck Med stew opens up about his life before boarding the Home. Below Deck Mediterranean's Kyle Viljoen recently confirmed that he's found love. He introduced his boyfriend, Zachary, to the world during the July 25 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, later spilling more about the guy who won his heart to Bravo Insider: “I am officially in a very, very loving, supportive, charismatic, outgoing, adventurous relationship. This man, Zachary, is definitely my future husband. There’s no doubt about it.”
Craig Conover Is Planning Some Big Changes to His Backyard
The Southern Charm cast member's exciting outdoor upgrades include a pool, a new deck, and a pavillion with a fireplace. Throughout this season of Southern Charm, Craig Conover has shared a look at his home renovation. (Press play on the video above to see the whole thing.) While he's talked about his in-progress kitchen, media room, and closets, there's a different part of the house that his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, is looking forward to utilizing.
