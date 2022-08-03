ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

'These suspended players have walked away from the Tour and now want back in': Jay Monahan sends memo to PGA Tour players after LIV Golf Series lawsuit

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Wall Street Journal reported that 11 LIV Golf Series members, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, have filed lawsuits against the PGA Tour in response to suspensions they received after making the move to the Saudi-backed circuit.

Not long after, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan sent a memo to Tour players addressing the situation.

“We have been preparing to protect our membership and contest this latest attempt to disrupt our Tour, and you should be confident in the legal merits of our position,” Monahan said in the statement. “Fundamentally, these suspended players — who are now Saudi Golf League employees — have walked away from the Tour and now want back in.”

Full memo:

Colleen
3d ago

They decided to get in bed with MBS and get their blood money. Keep them out of the PGA. There is more than enough talent to keep fans engaged. Phil is now irrelevant.

Linda Schelb
3d ago

These players made a choice play in LIV league not the PGA. So now they need to live with their choice. No jumping back and forth❗

Trek Fiftytwo
3d ago

They should ask TRUMP for more money!! After all this is all its about!! TRUMP TOOK THE MAJORITY OF THE SAUDIS MONEY!! HE'S GOT YOUR TOUR MONEY!!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf trio set for court hearing to learn FedEx Cup Playoffs fate

Three LIV Golf rebels are set for a court hearing on Tuesday in California as they look to reinstate themselves in the FedEx Cup Playoffs on the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones will put forward arguments to US District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose to prevent the Playoffs starting without them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
