New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state

This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom San Antonio villa on the Northwest Side
This villa could use some work. How much is the rent?
This San Antonian has been ordering huevos rancheros at Garcia's Mexican Food for 50 years
It's also a favorite spot for Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias.
myfoxzone.com
Sizzling hot deal: $10 admission to the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO — Are you looking for some last-minute fun with your family before school starts back up?. The San Antonio Zoo is offering $10 admission starting Monday, August 8 until Friday, August 14. End your summer vacation with a trip through Planet Earth: Deep Sea Adventures presented by...
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Henry's Puffy Tacos' original enchurrito and more
A smothered burrito hits the spot, but was a tad bit salty
culturemap.com
San Antonio suburb grows with new garden homes, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes. The Crossvine in Schertz announced 77 new garden homes for the 550-acre development.
All the San Antonio food and drink news you missed the past week
There is a barbecue thief amongst us.
news4sanantonio.com
No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant
One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Horseback Riding in San Antonio: Horse Riding Lessons For Adults and Kids Near You
If you’ve always been captivated by cowboy movies about the Wild West and are looking for horseback riding in San Antonio, read on. We’ve compiled the best list for you. There are a ton of places that offer horseback riding in San Antonio with a range of adult horseback riding lessons, including picking your own horse, learning different riding techniques, and leisure rides for experienced riders. Most ranches are on large acres of land and retain well-kept horses, so you may explore the lovely pastures with ease.
4 things to know about Black Rock Coffee before its San Antonio opening
Free. Coffee. That's one thing to know.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, and more!
Our top choices for things to do in San Antonio with kids this weekend of August 5 2022 include TJH’s Superhero Car Show & Comic Con, Fit Family Challenge at Brooks City Base, Locals Day at the Briscoe, and more!. PLAN FOR SUMMER FUN AT A DISCOUNT! SAVE BIG...
San Antonio Current
Keith Urban, Lynyrd Skynyrd to perform at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo next year
In San Antonio, it's never too early to start thinking about the rodeo. The annual San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo announced a partial music line-up for this year's exhibition, featuring a litany of big names. Those include "Blue Ain't Your Color" country music singer Keith Urban and Lynyrd Skynyrd, perhaps the most prominent band in Southern rock.
San Antonio Current
20 iconic San Antonio foods and drinks that show what our city is all about
Over recent years, San Antonio has racked up plenty of recognition for being a culinary destination. No small part of that comes down to the sheer volume of dishes and drinks our city either invented, made famous or elevated to new heights. From spicy and savory to fruity and boozy,...
Former San Antonio brothel site denied historic designation
HDRC recommended the Bill Miller heir do an archeological dig.
San Antonio's Smoke owner opens new 2-story House of Smoke on River Walk
It will feature a barbecue and a full bar.
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio’s Weathered Souls Brewing featured in new book World’s Greatest Beers
No stranger to recognition for both its brews and its social justice initiatives, San Antonio's Weathered Souls Brewing Co. has garnered yet another high-profile distinction. The craft brewer's Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout joins 249 other lagers and ales in a new book called World’s Greatest Beers, which highlights some of the most remarkable brews being produced around the world.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $10 admission this week before school starts
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to make the most of your final days of summer before the start of the school year? San Antonio Zoo has you covered. The zoo is offering $10 admission from Monday, Aug. 8 - 14 if you order your tickets online. Whether you’re visiting the...
