Hutto officials to discuss funding for critical infrastructure projects

Water usage advocates want LCRA to update Water Management Plan as drought, development stress water supply
AUSTIN, Texas — This week, the Williamson County Commissioners Court declined to take a vote to recommend the Lower Colorado River Authority update its Water Management Plan sooner rather than later. "They did not want to get out of their lane and said that the works of LCRA with...
Buda City Council approves economic development corp. budget
Buda City Council (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Buda Economic Development Corporation budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved Aug. 2. President Jennifer Storm presented changes to the budget from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The BDCE is tasked with creating diverse business development and expansion A primary focus for...
Williamson County homeowners concerned about growing rock crushing operations
Wilco Aggregates recently filed an application with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for an air quality permit to operate on the Armadillo Ranch on County Road 284.
Buda City Council establishes policy for creating public improvement districts
Buda City Council (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article was updated to more accurately describe a city council action. City officials established a policy should the city of Buda ever consider granting public improvement districts going forward. The purpose of the PID policy is to provide direction to...
City of Austin develops plans to raise city employees’ minimum wage
The City of Austin has developed plans to increase city employees' minimum wage, according to a memo from the city. There are two options, and they each have an $18 per hour wage for the 2023 fiscal year, which would then increase annually until 2027.
Williamson County commissioners do not advance resolution directing LCRA to speed up drought plan
On Aug. 2, Williamson County Commissioners Court decided to let the LCRA continue its water management duties during drought according to its existing plan. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court rejected a resolution Aug. 2 that would direct the Lower Colorado River Authority to work with local leaders...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com. All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.
The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future
David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
Round Rock ISD board calls elections for Nov. 8
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees on Aug. 2 called both a special and regular election for November. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved Aug. 2 orders for both a regular and special election to be held Nov. 8. Five of the seven...
‘We knew this was coming’: Another bar on Rainey Street set to close for new residential development projects
Reina, a popular bar on Rainey Street, announced in a social media post Friday its last day of operation would be September 11.
This Texas City Has Plans To Raise Minimum Wage
The plans were explained in a memo from the city.
Lakeway City Council raises homestead exemption for those over age 65
Council members Kelly Brynteson and Keith Trecker listen during an ordinance presentation. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Lakeway City Council voted Aug. 1 to increase the property tax homestead exemption for those over age 65 from $15,000 to $25,000. The motion was carried unanimously. This is the second time in 12...
San Marcos City Council certifies marijuana decriminalization petition; sends to voters for November ballot
San Marcos City Council considered putting an alternative with lower amounts of marijuana on the November ballot. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) San Marcos City Council certified the signatures for an initiative to decriminalize marijuana at an Aug. 2 meeting and sent the measure to voters in November. The petition, brought...
dailytrib.com
TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry
UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Lakeway votes to add revised occupation ordinance for at-home day cares
Bianca King listens to council members discuss the home occupation ordinance. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) A new subsection for the home occupation ordinance specific to at-home child care was approved during the Lakeway City Council special session on Aug.1. The council was divided in its decision, with the majority voting...
Kyle City Council Member Dex Ellison resigns
Dex Ellison resigned from City Council after almost two terms. (Courtesy city of Kyle) Kyle City Council accepted the resignation of District 1 Council Member Dex Ellison at a meeting Aug. 2. Mayor Travis Mitchell said Ellison submitted, in writing, his resignation toward the end of July. "By state statute,...
Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park
East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
Leander ISD changes course on long-term growth plan after failed bond
As Leander ISD continues to project enrollment growth year over year, officials are finding new solutions to plan facilities and keep up with the growth in the wake of last year’s failed bond propositions. LISD has its focus set on opening North Elementary School in the Bryson community and...
City eyes September start for guaranteed income program
The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
