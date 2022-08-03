ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Hutto officials to discuss funding for critical infrastructure projects

By Carson Ganong
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
Community Impact Austin

Buda City Council approves economic development corp. budget

Buda City Council (Christopher Green/Community Impact Newspaper) The Buda Economic Development Corporation budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year was approved Aug. 2. President Jennifer Storm presented changes to the budget from the 2021-22 fiscal year. The BDCE is tasked with creating diverse business development and expansion A primary focus for...
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Williamson County commissioners do not advance resolution directing LCRA to speed up drought plan

On Aug. 2, Williamson County Commissioners Court decided to let the LCRA continue its water management duties during drought according to its existing plan. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Williamson County Commissioners Court rejected a resolution Aug. 2 that would direct the Lower Colorado River Authority to work with local leaders...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County tax office adopts new hours starting August 15

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - The Williamson County Tax Assessor/Collector’s offices will be adopting new hours for all four locations starting Monday, August 15. According to the new schedule, all four locations will be closed to the public on Wednesdays. The new hours of operation are:. Monday: 8 a.m. to...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Proposed Travis County property tax rates now listed online

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Potential property tax rates as well as their possible impacts on this year's bills are now available on TravisTaxes.com. All property owners have to do is enter their address into the website. Then they can see "the proposed tax rates for the taxing entities that pertain to their property," a release from the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD) said.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
#Critical Infrastructure#Water Projects#City Council#Urban Construction
Community Impact Austin

The Bull Creek district may be getting its own art museum in the near future

David Booth is hoping to build an art museum in Bull Creek District in the near future. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) David Booth, founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors, is one step closer to getting an art museum built on his property after the Austin Environmental Commission voted unanimously on Aug. 3 to amend a planned unit development, a PUD, on his property. The project is contingent on he and his developers meeting six conditions agreed upon by the commission during the meeting.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

San Marcos City Council certifies marijuana decriminalization petition; sends to voters for November ballot

San Marcos City Council considered putting an alternative with lower amounts of marijuana on the November ballot. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) San Marcos City Council certified the signatures for an initiative to decriminalize marijuana at an Aug. 2 meeting and sent the measure to voters in November. The petition, brought...
SAN MARCOS, TX
dailytrib.com

TROUBLED WATERS: When the river runs dry

UPDATE: Since this article was written and published in August 2022 issue of The Picayune Magazine, the Williamson County Commissioners Court failed to approve the resolution presented by the Central Texas Water Coalition that has so far been approved by commissioners in Travis and Burnet counties. It died for lack of a second at the Aug. 2 meeting. The resolution is on the agenda for the Hays County Commissioners Court meeting on Aug. 9. The Central Texas Water Coalition is still working on setting a date with the Llano County Commissioners Court.
Community Impact Austin

Kyle City Council Member Dex Ellison resigns

Dex Ellison resigned from City Council after almost two terms. (Courtesy city of Kyle) Kyle City Council accepted the resignation of District 1 Council Member Dex Ellison at a meeting Aug. 2. Mayor Travis Mitchell said Ellison submitted, in writing, his resignation toward the end of July. "By state statute,...
KYLE, TX
Austonia

Developers break ground on East Austin 'cultural oasis' Skyline Park

East Austin’s Easton Park community is getting a new, $13 million green space and “cultural oasis.”Brookfield Residential Properties broke ground on the upcoming 25-acre Skyline Park within the master-planned community, 7604 Skytree Dr., on Wednesday. It anticipates the park to be complete in 2023.What’s in store?Two playgroundsOne for children aged 2-5 and the other for older childrenAn open lawn and preserved green spacePublic art installationsA splash padA bridge connection resembling the Pennybacker BridgeDowntown skyline viewsThe park is located 2,300-acre Easton Park, which is located 12 miles away from downtown, and developers hope to host live music, food trucks and movies in the park once it is complete.Brookfield Vice President of Land Matt McCafferty said the park will provide the community with “a vital space for play, events and programming.”
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

City eyes September start for guaranteed income program

The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
AUSTIN, TX
