Blue Point, NY

Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells

Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
OYSTER BAY, NY
riverheadlocal

It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?

It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
northforker.com

The Map: We all scream for ice cream

Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
MATTITUCK, NY
longislandweekly.com

Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island

The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
GARDEN CITY, NY
thechronicle.news

Inked: Current LI actual property offers

Zuess Spartan Corp. leased 1,515 sq. ft of workplace house at 3505 Veterans Memorial Freeway in Ronkonkoma. Michael Zere of Zere Actual Property Providers represented the tenant, whereas landlord J&L Traders LLC was self-represented within the lease transaction. 1500 Previous Nation Highway, Westbury. RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge leased 4,297...
HUNTINGTON, NY
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
365traveler.com

GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY

Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cottagesgardens.com

John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Retreat Awaits a Buyer After His Family Edits the Price Tag

You might expect to find classic books while strolling into shops in Sag Harbor, but did you know you could buy John Steinbeck’s waterfront escape? Steinbeck’s family members listed his Sag Harbor retreat in February of last year for $17.9 million and edited the price tag to $16.75 million last August. Staying steady at the same ask for a whole year now, it’s still looking for a buyer.
SAG HARBOR, NY

