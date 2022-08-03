Read on suffolkcountyny.gov
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Why are so many shark attacks happening in New York?Jake Wells
Philanthropists Jean and Martin Shafiroff return as Chairs for the 2nd Annual Southampton African American Museum GalaThe New York ExclusiveSouthampton, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Calls For Restaurants to Recycle Clam and Oyster Shells
Conservationists say that strategically placing used oyster and clam shells into the waterways around Long Island is a good way to help restore the shellfish population. This is important because oysters, for example, remove pollutants from the water. Like little living motors, an individual oyster is able to filter 50 gallons of water every single day.
It’s the ‘dog days’ of summer on Long Island. When did ‘hazy, hot & humid’ forecasts turn into all these advisories & warnings?
It’s summertime on Long Island. It’s hot and humid and there are too many annoying mosquitos. I’m a lifelong New Yorker and I’ve lived most of my life in Suffolk County, the last 36 years or so in Riverhead. I don’t remember summer being anything but hot and sticky. It’s the “dog days” of summer, after all — so named because July and August coincide with the rising of the “dog star,” Sirius aka Alpha Canis Majoris, the the brightest star in the sky besides our own sun. See the Old Farmer’s Almanac for more about the “dog days.”
northforker.com
The Map: We all scream for ice cream
Whether crafted with local produce straight from the farm or a no-fail classic soft-serve complete with sprinkles, the North Fork has no shortage of delectable ice cream to help you cool off on a hot day. Ice cream crawl, anyone?. Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Don’t leave Riverhead without a stop...
Long Island woman ticketed after trying to own pet goose
Among the craziest pets people have tried to own, a goose has got to top the list.
Forum Diner in Bay Shore closes its doors after 50 years
The owners say that they couldn’t keep up with rising food costs and rent.
longislandweekly.com
Nomiya Brings Distinctive Japanese Flair To The Island
The newest addition to the Restaurant Collection at Roosevelt Field Mall, Nomiya — which translates to ‘saloon’ — stands as the area’s first izakaya. Inspired by the Japanese philosophy of minimalism, the Nomiya interior is split between a hickory-accented bar and windowed dining room framed by black granite walls.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
fox5ny.com
Long Island officials sounding alarm over deer overpopulation problem
LONG ISLAND - The town of Southold is taking steps to address an increase in the number of deer that has caused an equally large tick problem. "It’s the largest public health crisis we have in Southold with no close second," said Supervisor Scott Russell with Southold Town. Officials...
thechronicle.news
Inked: Current LI actual property offers
Zuess Spartan Corp. leased 1,515 sq. ft of workplace house at 3505 Veterans Memorial Freeway in Ronkonkoma. Michael Zere of Zere Actual Property Providers represented the tenant, whereas landlord J&L Traders LLC was self-represented within the lease transaction. 1500 Previous Nation Highway, Westbury. RYCO’s Escape Room & Lounge leased 4,297...
NBC New York
Popular NYC Beach Closed to Swimming Indefinitely Over Bacteria Woes
A popular beach escape for sweltering New Yorkers took a hit this week, the same day heat indices climbed back near the triple digits. Park officials announced the closure of all swimming at Jacob Riis Park until further notice citing unsafe water conditions. Samples taken from water along the Queens...
2 sharks caught by fisherman at Smith Point County Park
The sharks were released back into the water.
Community mourns the closing of Holbrook's Aegean Pizza
After 50 years of service, Holbrook’s beloved Aegean Pizza has closed for good.
Fans flock to beloved LI pizzeria for one last pie before it closes
HOLBROOK, N.Y. (PIX11) – Long Island residents lined up on Friday to get one last pie (or pies) from a beloved pizzeria and restaurant. The Aegean Pizza Restaurant has been a staple of the Sun Vet Mall in Holbrook for decades. But on Saturday, Aug. 6, the owners will close their doors for good because […]
365traveler.com
GLAMPING NY: 18 BEST SPOTS FOR AN AWESOME GETAWAY
Want to rough it in New York…but only a little? Then a glamping adventure may be in your future! Get away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and escape to fresh air, nature, wildlife, and amazing views. Whether you’re a seasoned camper looking to upgrade your stay,...
cottagesgardens.com
John Steinbeck’s Sag Harbor Retreat Awaits a Buyer After His Family Edits the Price Tag
You might expect to find classic books while strolling into shops in Sag Harbor, but did you know you could buy John Steinbeck’s waterfront escape? Steinbeck’s family members listed his Sag Harbor retreat in February of last year for $17.9 million and edited the price tag to $16.75 million last August. Staying steady at the same ask for a whole year now, it’s still looking for a buyer.
At their Bridgehampton estate, Kenneth and Maria Fishel host Hamptons Polo 2022
Two weekends in a row, Maria and Kenneth Fishel hosted an exclusive Pre-Polo Cocktail Party at their Bridgehampton, NY estate. As guests mingled before watching the first of two Hamptons Polo matches, the Fishel family hosted a lively soiree. Attendees were encouraged to wear stylish hats as a tribute to the classic values of the sport.
Soak up every second of summertime at Silly Lily Fishing Station in East Moriches
Silly Lily has been in business for over 80 years on Long Island.
purewow.com
The 13 Best Amusement Parks Near NYC, Whether You’re in It for Thrills or Treats
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Nothing screams summer like shrieks, sweets and sweat at the local amusement park. But don’t worry—just because you’re in a...
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin Shafiroff
New York philanthropist and author Jean Shafiroff, and her husband, vice chairman of wealth management and investment banking firm Stifel, Martin Shafiroff, hosted the Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kickoff at their beautiful Southampton home on Friday night (7/29),
SheKnows
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
