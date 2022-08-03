CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.

CHAPARRAL, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO