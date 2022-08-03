The days of the last great RIP' Democrat who today would be a Republican conservative JFK'. The Hispanics, Mexicans, need to become conservatives and study up on thier values of what is best for them. Which is Freedom of "Almighty GOD" voting Red, or Blue and being on welfare and poor, and being control. A message! "Peace Shalom"
The only way to be, As a Hispanic woman with great grandparents that migrated the right way from Mexico, Spain and PortugaI find it offensive that democrats think because of my ethnicity I vote a certain way. Maybe in the past it was thought democrats are for the poor and republicans aren't, but that was a misconception because our values are 💯 conservative. We value hardwork, law enforcement, protecting the border and want tough on crime legislation. We don't want our children being indoctrinated, you have no business parenting our child, we value our freedoms and right to bear arms. Don't get me started on religion and the fundamental right to life of the unborn. We latinos are not as unique as a breakfast taco Jill, we are strong, educated and can't be fooled.
Comments / 17