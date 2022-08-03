ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salvador Peña Sosa
4d ago

The days of the last great RIP' Democrat who today would be a Republican conservative JFK'. The Hispanics, Mexicans, need to become conservatives and study up on thier values of what is best for them. Which is Freedom of "Almighty GOD" voting Red, or Blue and being on welfare and poor, and being control. A message! "Peace Shalom"

Latinavamos
3d ago

The only way to be, As a Hispanic woman with great grandparents that migrated the right way from Mexico, Spain and PortugaI find it offensive that democrats think because of my ethnicity I vote a certain way. Maybe in the past it was thought democrats are for the poor and republicans aren't, but that was a misconception because our values are 💯 conservative. We value hardwork, law enforcement, protecting the border and want tough on crime legislation. We don't want our children being indoctrinated, you have no business parenting our child, we value our freedoms and right to bear arms. Don't get me started on religion and the fundamental right to life of the unborn. We latinos are not as unique as a breakfast taco Jill, we are strong, educated and can't be fooled.

BETO O’ROURKE STOPS IN BRENHAM ALONG CAMPAIGN TOUR

Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visited Brenham on Friday along his campaign trail. A crowd of nearly 400 people packed inside Morriss Hall at The Barnhill Center to hear from O’Rourke (D – El Paso), who is challenging Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in November to become the 49th governor of Texas.
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott said Texas Powers the American Economy

Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave the keynote address at the 18th annual West Texas Legislative Summitt at San Angelo State University. This event highlights the achievements of Texas and discusses its future. For 30 minutes, Governor Abbott outlined the oil production of West Texas, property taxes, and touched on busing immigrants to places such as Washington, D.C.
Protest against Operation Lone Star

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Workers United, a non-profit community organization, led a protest against Operation Lone Star at Linear Park in Brownsville. In March 2021, Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star, a plan stated to respond to immigration policy and activity along the Texas-Mexico border. The operation partners the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Abbott Continues To Use Migrants As “Political Pawns”

Gov. Greg Abbott has extended his migrant “bussing program” route from Washington D.C to New York City. This comes as the Governor’s response to the Biden Administration’s open border policies overwhelming Texas communities. On Friday, Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of migrants at...
Beto O’Rourke Shares Additional Political News on His Texas Tour

On Beto O’Rourke’s latest stop in Texas to challenge Governor Greg Abbott as the 49th Texas governor. O’Rourke recently spent time in Galveston as he continues his 49-day, 5,600-mile travel “Drive for Texas. He began the drive on July 19 in El Paso, Texas. Then the next few stops include Waco, Marlin, Madisonville, Rockdale, Brenham, Lake Jackson, El Campo, Victoria, and Bastrop. You can see the full list and locations here.
Governor Abbott Statement On Biden Administration Refusal To Approve Texas’ Post-Partum Medicaid Extension For Mothers

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today released a statement following the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid’s refusal to approve Texas’ application to extend Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum:. 'The Biden Administration is risking robbing mothers of services that Texas specifically extended for them post-partum....
Exclusive: South Texas College Foundation to launch Sept. 1

MCALLEN, Texas – South Texas College is to launch a new foundation next month with the aim of raising one million dollars in the first year. Details on the project were revealed exclusively to the Rio Grande Guardian International News Service by Dr. Rodney H. Rodriguez, vice president of institutional advancement and economic development at STC.
New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico -- Astro Buds in Chaparral, just a mile from the Texas border, has only been operating for two weeks, but the amount of traffic coming in and out made it look like it's been around for a lot longer. They've already generated $15,000 in tax revenue for the state of New Mexico The post New Mexico cannabis sales: How Texans are impacting the state’s revenue appeared first on KVIA.
Edinburg Implements Mandatory Water Use Measures

Add one more major city in the Valley to the list of those enacting Stage 2 water use restrictions. Edinburg moved into the mandatory water conservation stage today, which requires residents and business owners to take multiple measures meant to save water, as water levels drop to near record lows at the Amistad and Falcon reservoirs.

