Mchenry County, IL

Father dies from injuries in fiery I-90 crash that also killed his wife, kids

By CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father has died from his injuries in a fiery crash on Interstate 90 in McHenry County that also killed his wife and four children.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's office confirmed Wednesday that Tom Dobosz, 32, has been pronounced dead.

The tragic, fiery crash happened at approximately 2:11 a.m. Sunday on the westbound Jane Addams Memorial Tollway near mile marker 33.5 and the rural community of Riley.

Tom Dobosz's wife, Lauren Dobosz, 31, was killed instantly alongside her children – 13-year-old Emma, 8-year-old Lucas, 7-year-old Nicky, and 5-year-old Ella. Another 13-year-old girl who was in the car at the time also died – she was identified by friends as Katriona Koziara, known as Kat.

Tom, who was driving at the time, was airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center – where he was initially reported in serious condition but did not make it.

Police said a car headed east in the westbound lanes struck the family's van head-on, causing both vehicles to become engulfed in flames.

The wrong-way driver , 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez, also died.

All of the Dobosz kids participated in either Falcon Football or cheerleading at Oriole Park on Chicago's Northwest Side. Lauren was a cheerleading coach and Tom helped out with the football team.

Community Consolidated School District 15 reported all four of the Dobosz children – and the fifth child who died – attended Central Road Elementary School and Carl Sandburg Junior High School – both in Rolling Meadows.

The City of Rolling Meadows Hope Fund is also accepting donations for the victims' families in this GoFundMe .

