‘Prey’ Review: Dan Trachtenberg Crafts A Solid ‘Predator’ Thriller That’s Limited By The Franchise

‘The Sandman’ Review: Highly Anticipated Netflix Adaptation of Neil Gaiman Classic Lacks Depth
Finally, right? It took forever for Neil Gaiman’s beloved and bestselling comic book “The Sandman” to get adapted. For years, it looked like there would be a feature film based on the DC Comics smash hit. Way back in 2013, it was announced that David S. Goyer would adapt the series into a feature film to star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who would also produce. That project fell apart over the years, but Goyer remained attached, aligning with Gaiman and Allan Heinberg (“Wonder Woman”) on what is now a Netflix original series, premiering its 10-episode first season today, August 5.
12 spine-tingling facts about "Tales From the Crypt"
This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Yanked from the tasteless, imaginative, and classic E.C. comics that incited a Congressional investigation in the 1950s, HBO's "Tales from the Crypt" — which premiered on June 10, 1989 — was one of the few television shows where A-list Hollywood talent regularly appeared both in front of and behind the camera. Robert Zemeckis ("Back to the Future") was an executive producer, along with Richard Donner ("Superman: The Movie") and Walter Hill ("The Warriors"). Each week, the anthology series would deal out a bloody morality tale, framed by the cackling Crypt Keeper (voiced by John Kassir). Boils and ghouls curious about the show's history should keep reading, or more puns will follow.
NYFF 2022: James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time’ & Laura Poitras’ ‘All The Beauty And The Bloodshed’ Added To Festival
With the Venice and Toronto International Film Festivals having unveiled their line-ups, and Telluride always keeping theirs under wraps until Labor Day, it’s time for the New York Film Festival to flex and show off their wares. And that’s exactly what they are doing. Last night, the festival announced Laura Poitras’ new documentary “All The Beauty And The Bloodshed” as the Centerpiece selection for the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 7, and today Film at Lincoln Center announced James Gray’s “Armageddon Time” as a Main Slate selection of the festival, playing at Alice Tully Hall on October 12.
Christopher McQuarrie Downplays Report Of Tom Cruise Exiting After ‘Mission: Impossible 8’
There have been suggestions that Tom Cruise‘s time playing super-spy Ethan Hunt in the “Mission: Impossible” films could be coming to end with “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2,” which is currently filming in the United Kingdom and expected to shoot elsewhere in the world. Variety previously reported the film would become a “send-off” for Hunt. “The plan is for the seventh and eighth films to serve as a sendoff for Cruise’s Ethan Hunt character — a “culmination” of the entire series, as one insider described it,” the report claimed.
‘Resurrection’: Andrew Semans On Working With Rebecca Hall, Writing Horror Stories About Parenthood While Not Having Kids & More [Interview]
As of this writing, filmmaker Andrew Semans (“Nancy, Please,” 2012), the writer/director of IFC Films’ harrowing new movie “Resurrection,” is the proud father of a new baby. But when I spoke to him about a week ago, and when, more importantly, he wrote “Resurrection”— a scorching new psychological horror/thriller—he definitely didn’t have kids. His wife was due to give birth, and he was getting in as many interviews as he could before his baby arrived.
Giancarlo Esposito Reveals He’s Met With Marvel & Is Keen To Play The X-Men’s Professor X
Despite naming the next two “Avengers” installments at San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans are still waiting for Marvel Studios’ to unveil their plans for the upcoming “X-Men” reboot. There have been plenty of fan-casting choices online acolytes have made over the years —Taron Egerton as Wolverine is a constant on— and one of those names seems to have come on Marvel’s radar in a serious way.
‘Batgirl’ Directors Get Supportive Messages From Marvel’s Kevin Feige, James Gunn & Edgar Wright
Earlier this week, Warner Bros. Discovery made a drastic decision: axing a nearly completed “Batgirl” movie, shocking many fans and non-fans alike with the news that a $90 million-budgeted superhero pic would never see the light of day. Yep, you won’t see it on streaming or theatrically, ever, unless it somehow leaks, which is unprecedented. The decision really erupted on the internet, shocking and puzzling many people, including the “Batgirl” directors themselves, who were blindsided by it all.
Rashida Jones To Produce ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series For Hulu
Click here to read the full article. Rashida Jones is set to produce a new television show. According to Variety, Hulu has ordered The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on the book of the same name written by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The pilot script was co-written by Harris and Jones. Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.More from VIBE.com'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four TrailerBET Partners With Kenya Barris, Rashida...
Paramount’s Bob Marley Biopic Casts Latasha Lynch As Iconic Singer’s Wife, Rita Marley
We’ll be seeing actor Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night In Miami“) taking on the role of legendary Reggae singer Bob Marley in a new biopic film at Paramount Pictures that is being helmed by “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green. The combination of director and actor gives the impression that it could end up becoming a festival/awards darling as another impressive addition to the cast has been announced.
‘Abbott Elementary’ Takes Program Of The Year At The 2022 TCA Awards
Due to a short-sighted concern over COVID numbers in Los Angeles, the 2022 TCA Awards did not happen in person, as originally planned. Instead, the winners were announced, once again, vritually. The good news is that ABC’s freshman breakout “Abbott Elementary” dominated the proceedings. READ MORE: Yep,...
HBO Max/Discovery+ Combo Streaming Service To Launch Summer 2023 In The U.S.
After a few days of mass uncertainty, with folks on social media wondering what is going on at one of the biggest studios in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed some light on the company’s future. And the least surprising, yet most interesting bit of news revealed in yesterday’s investors’ call, is the long-awaited merger between HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming services into a single yet-to-be-named app. However, CEO David Zaslav, speaking about the company’s streaming future, referred to the streaming side as “HBO Discovery” multiple times during the earnings call. So, maybe that will be the final title of the service.
Beyonce’s ‘Renaissance’ Bows at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With Year’s Biggest Debut by a Woman
Beyoncé’s Renaissance blasts in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated Aug. 13) with 2022’s biggest week by a woman — and the second-largest week of the year overall — as the set launches atop the chart with 332,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Aug. 4, according to Luminate. Notably, Renaissance — Beyoncé’s seventh solo No. 1 album — is the first album released by a woman in 2022 to top the Billboard 200. The last woman at No. 1 was Adele with 30, which ruled for its first six weeks on...
