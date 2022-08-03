Two men plead guilty to shooting a 17-year-old boy to death at Sunset View Park

Read on www.kusi.com
23-year-old man found seriously wounded in front of Otay Mesa west park
A 23-year-old man was seriously wounded during a shooting Sunday morning at Silver Wing Park in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, authorities said.
Man Sentenced for 1987 Ramona Double Murder at 4-Year-Old’s Birthday Party
A man who gunned down two men at a 4-year-old girl’s birthday party in Ramona 35 years ago, then fled the country, was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in state prison. Jose Angel Solorio, 62, was convicted by a San Diego jury of two counts of second-degree murder for the June 7, 1987, killings of German Aviles, 26, and Ventura Aviles, 21. The men died at the scene of the shooting, which took place at an apartment on B Street, where a celebration was held for the birthday of German Aviles’ 4-year-old daughter.
Suspect pleads not guilty to Mission Valley stabbings
A man accused of stabbing three strangers in what police called an unprovoked attack, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday.
Man shot outside San Diego resort
Someone pulled up in an SUV and shot a man in the parking lot of a San Diego resort early Sunday morning, police said.
‘A Lot of Anger': El Cajon Man Accused of Hit-and-Run Killing of 20-Year-Old Woman
Niurca Rios loved to get everyone up and dancing, her family said. On July 27 at 8:49 p.m., though, Rios was standing on the sidewalk near the on-ramp to eastbound Interstate 8 at Second Street in El Cajon when she was fatally struck by a driver who fled the scene.
Man shot in Grant Hill expected to survive
Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital and the silver sedan drove away westbound in the 2600 block of K Street.
National City police end search after girl, 6, is found
An endangered missing advisory was issued Friday afternoon on behalf of National City police for a missing six-year-old, authorities said.
Sheriff's officials: Man found shot in Ramona not expected to survive
A man found with gunshot wounds at a Ramona home Thursday night is not expected to survive his injuries, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said.
Man pleads guilty in retiree's stabbing death at Oceanside beach house
A man pleaded guilty Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a 77-year-old retiree at the victim's Oceanside beach house.
Missing 6-year-old National City girl found
A 6-year-old girl who went missing Thursday has been found, according to California Highway Patrol.
Actress Anne Heche reportedly injured in violent crash in Mar Vista
TMZ reported that Heche was behind the wheel of the car that went all the way into a home in Mar Vista. CBSLA’s Rachel Kim reports.
Authorities call for tips regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago. Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire shortly before at 2:30 a.m. on July 26, 2021, found 38-year-old Luis Arroyo of San Diego suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper body in a parking lot at the park in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, according to police.
Tips sought in 2021 Emerald Hills homicide
Authorities put out a call for tips Thursday regarding an unsolved homicide in Emerald Hills Park almost exactly a year ago.
1 year later, San Diego man’s murder still unsolved
One year after a San Diego man was gunned down at a community park, authorities put out a call for information on his killer this week.
Ex-Con, 32, Jailed in El Cajon Trolley Stabbing During Argument
A 32-year-old ex-con was back behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a knife last weekend during an argument on a trolley traveling through El Cajon, authorities reported. The victim and his girlfriend were confronted by the alleged assailant at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday while riding the...
Man Shot in Ramona Was Picking Fruit in Yard: Witness
A neighbor says a 59-year-old Ramona man who isn't expected to survive after being shot Thursday night was picking fruit on his land when he was struck, and they can't understand why he'd be a target. San Diego County Sheriff's deputies found the man with gunshot wounds to his upper...
Man shot outside Ramona home
Authorities say a 59-year-old man is not likely to survive after he was shot outside of his Ramona home Thursday night.
Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for Female Navy Corpsman’s 2018 Oceanside Murder
A man who gunned down a female Navy corpsman at an Oceanside apartment complex nearly four years ago was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. Eduardo Arriola, 29, was convicted by a Vista jury earlier this year of first-degree murder, plus a special circumstance allegation of...
Tennessee Man Suspected in 1990 Point Loma Slaying of Sailor Pleads Not Guilty
A man accused of killing a Navy sailor in Point Loma more than three decades ago pleaded not guilty Friday to a murder charge. Brian Scott Koehl, 51, is accused in the 1990 murder of 32-year-old Larry Joe Breen, whom prosecutors say was stabbed in the neck multiple times. Koehl...
Girl sentenced following assault, hate crime convictions in Lakeside stabbing
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A 15-year-old Lakeside girl convicted for an attack on a woman that led to an allegedly racially-motivated stabbing of the victim’s daughter was ordered Wednesday to be committed to an urban camp for juvenile offenders. The defendant, whose name was withheld because she is...
